They say that an image is worth a thousand words. And we tend to think that’s true. But how many quality rock and pop songs could you write with all those words?

The ‘Images That Could Be Album Covers’ Twitter page is a fabulously funky social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin, without any frills. It documents photos that are so unusual and artistic that they could easily be used to make some jaw-dropping album covers.

We were interested to learn more about what makes photos artistic and unique, as well as how to help potential album covers get people's attention, so we reached out to professional photographer Dominic Sberna, a fan of both music and album artwork. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with him below.