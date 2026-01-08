Globetrotters on Reddit have recently been discussing the coolest cities they’ve ever visited, so we’ve gathered a list of their responses below. From Buenos Aires to Reykjavík, there are amazing cities to be found all over the planet. So enjoy reading about these fantastic destinations , and be sure to upvote the ones that you’ll be adding to your bucket list!

The majority of Americans travel at least twice per year , and 22% take over six trips annually. But not every journey is going to be life-changing. Some of us have to travel for work, and others do so to visit their family during the holidays . So if you manage to see a new place that absolutely blows your mind, you’re never going to forget about it.

#1 Tokyo is hard to beat - it’s like ten different worlds stacked on top of each other: quiet neighborhoods, neon chaos, tiny ramen shops, hyper-efficient trains, and somehow it all works.

#2 Prague. It is like stepping into a fantasy postcard.

#3 Sevilla. I love Spain.



Even Pucon, Chile - Adored it.



Medellin, Colombia. I fell in love with the culture!!!

#4 Buenos Aires!! It’s a mix of european lifestyle with latino vibes, and don’t get me started about the night life!



Also the food, the people, art and culture… I felt like I belonged there. First time I’d fallen in love (like for real) with a place. I’m really considering moving there.

#5 Difficult to pick just one....



Vancouver is stunning, Barcelona is the most awesome place to just walk around, Prague's old town is beautiful, Mexico City has the most amazing food culture.

#6 Osaka, Japan easily. It needs to be at the later half of your Japan trip if you go. You start in Tokyo, and Tokyo IS amazing. You go to all the main Tokyo districts, and get used to the transportation system and realize that everyone is very reserved and not talkative, you get used to it.



Then you go to Osaka, night and day. People talk to you, you engage in conversations you would not get the chance to in Tokyo, and it’s like an explosion of culture right in your face. Takoyaki stalls, 15+ story malls you could spend all day in and not see everything, the best Sushi you will ever eat, best drinking culture ever. Osaka never stops giving.

#7 Traditionally cool: Montreal by a long shot





cool because of what I'm into: Leh.

#8 My own, Amsterdam.

#9 Budapest is a very fun city.

#10 Krakow, Poland. Beautiful, charming, has history. Very underrated city.

#11 As far as coolest goes I would have to say Carcassonne. A small city near border of Spain and France that exists within an original Medieval fortress. If you like history the idea of staying at a hotel built within a stone fortress is the definition of cool.

#12 Bangkok. And not for the reasons everyone assumes. So much to see and do. The food is amazing everywhere, the nightlife is fantastic and I’ve never felt safer in a big city.

#13 Reykjavík had a very cool vibe. People there were incredibly nice, the food was amazing, sightseeing tours outside of the Reykjavík area had sights I had never seen before. It was also the place I saw the northern lights for the first time in my life. Definitely would like to go again.

#14 Portland, Oregon is pretty cool. I love the food trucks, the restaurants, the eclectic shops, Powell’s book store, the transit, the walkability, the people, and the general nerdy vibe.

#15 My favorite place in the world is probably a small town in northern laos called Luang prabang. Best vibe and nicest people you'll ever meet.

#16 Seoul. Busy, modern city. Great transportation system. Plenty of beautiful places to walk. Wonderful food just everywhere. Oh, and even mountain hiking within city limits in northern Seoul.

#17 San Francisco. The only city I’ve thought “wow” while entering. The rolling hills filled with colorful buildings is beautiful.

#18 Barcelona – art, beaches, street life.

#19 Chongqing. The whole city is like a cyberpunk puzzle.

#20 Istanbul. It was way larger than I was expecting and has an impressive amount of tall buildings and good public infrastructure. Also very lax as far as Muslim countries go. It basically felt like I was in the EU.

#21 Tokyo. Very tech forward.

#22 As an American I’d say Edinburgh, Vienna, or Lucerne were the cities that surprised me the most coolness.



For North American cities I’d say Mexico City San Diego & Chicago.

#23 Reading through replies and we have most of the world covered! Conclusion: Travelling is always worth it!

#24 Marseilles (and I'm from Paris). Lived there in the 70s, no real fit. Came back in June, and it really changed for the better.



Otherwise no city is "cool" but there are cool areas in most cities, you just have to know where you look, and your taste could be different.

#25 Bologna, Italy, by far - the restaurant and bar scene is so effortlessly cool.

#26 Paris.



The whole city is like a walkable museum (not counting the Louvre, Petit Palais, etc). There’s just SO MUCH stuff to do and visit.



The food there is phenomenal and the people are in a class of their own.



Absolutely loved the culture both times I’ve been.

#27 Basic answer but Chicago. Coming from Orlando I loved how walkable it was.

#28 In the US, has to be New Orleans, that city just has a different vibe.

#29 Been all over the world, but nothing beats NYC.

#30 Sydney. Especially around Newtown. Loved the vibe, the music, the beers, the fashion.



Honourable mentions to Berlin and Copenhagen.

#31 The birthplace of cool is the birthplace of Jazz.





New Orleans.

#32 Los Angeles was definitely a trip to me

as a Southeast Asian.



People were so warm. Welcoming. Wanted to include me in everything - parties, events, etc



Great people throughout. Only issue wae the lack of a nearby porto’s branch near me.

#33 London.



Camden Town is pretty much paradise on earth to me.

#34 Zurich, London, SF (home), nyc, Lisbon, are among my favorites.



Worth a mention, Lucerne, cinque terra, and anywhere in Hawaii.

#35 New Orleans by a mile. No question the coolest American city, possibly in the world. Fun vibes great music great food, amazing culture, interesting people of all ages and races. No where else has that kind of soul.



Now if by “coolest” you mean modern, well designed, functional, and prosperous, that’s another story.

#36 New York City still rules, but also Cleveland is underrated. It still has all the old cool things from the old steel money because nothing else could afford to replace it. Old buildings, good sports venues, good museums and great food and beer. Real head city lovers love a place like Cleveland.

#37 Fargo in February was definitely the coolest city I have ever been to. But Souix Falls had more wind chill. It snowed continuously in Casper but was much warmer.

