ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of Americans travel at least twice per year, and 22% take over six trips annually. But not every journey is going to be life-changing. Some of us have to travel for work, and others do so to visit their family during the holidays. So if you manage to see a new place that absolutely blows your mind, you’re never going to forget about it.

Globetrotters on Reddit have recently been discussing the coolest cities they’ve ever visited, so we’ve gathered a list of their responses below. From Buenos Aires to Reykjavík, there are amazing cities to be found all over the planet. So enjoy reading about these fantastic destinations, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’ll be adding to your bucket list!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tokyo skyline at dusk with illuminated Tokyo Tower and sprawling cityscape under a layered blue sky. Tokyo is hard to beat - it’s like ten different worlds stacked on top of each other: quiet neighborhoods, neon chaos, tiny ramen shops, hyper-efficient trains, and somehow it all works.

ProgrammerForeign387 , Louie Martinez/Unsplash Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Golden sunset over a historic European skyline with gothic spires, travel scene referencing Tokyo Prague. It is like stepping into a fantasy postcard.

    One_Hot_Doggy , Denis Poltoradnev/Unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Sunlit narrow European street with white buildings, wrought-iron balconies and cafe awnings, Tokyo Sevilla. I love Spain.

    Even Pucon, Chile - Adored it.

    Medellin, Colombia. I fell in love with the culture!!!

    GorbachevTrev , hpëtim Ujkani/Unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Sunlit modern studio apartment with balcony overlooking Tokyo skyline, minimal decor and potted plants Buenos Aires!! It’s a mix of european lifestyle with latino vibes, and don’t get me started about the night life!

    Also the food, the people, art and culture… I felt like I belonged there. First time I’d fallen in love (like for real) with a place. I’m really considering moving there.

    falloutgirl25 , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Aerial view of a waterfront skyline with marina and sailboats, mountains beyond, includes keyword Tokyo Difficult to pick just one....

    Vancouver is stunning, Barcelona is the most awesome place to just walk around, Prague's old town is beautiful, Mexico City has the most amazing food culture.

    Ok-Ship812 , Lee Robinson/Unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Colorful Japanese shopping street with lanterns, signs and pedestrians, Tokyo travel scene Osaka, Japan easily. It needs to be at the later half of your Japan trip if you go. You start in Tokyo, and Tokyo IS amazing. You go to all the main Tokyo districts, and get used to the transportation system and realize that everyone is very reserved and not talkative, you get used to it.

    Then you go to Osaka, night and day. People talk to you, you engage in conversations you would not get the chance to in Tokyo, and it’s like an explosion of culture right in your face. Takoyaki stalls, 15+ story malls you could spend all day in and not see everything, the best Sushi you will ever eat, best drinking culture ever. Osaka never stops giving.

    Rexoc40 , Nomadic Julien/Unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Sunlit urban townhouse row with front stairs and a yellowing tree on a quiet street, Tokyo Traditionally cool: Montreal by a long shot


    cool because of what I'm into: Leh.

    robbie_the_cat , Gabrielle Maurer/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Colorful canal-front narrow houses reflected in water with small boats, historic European cityscape, Tokyo My own, Amsterdam.

    Onagan98 , Getty Images/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Budapest skyline at sunset with Hungarian Parliament on the Danube, travel Tokyo coolest cities Budapest is a very fun city.

    The_Canoeist , Kate Kasiutich/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Historic city street with ornate corner building, pedestrians and tram tracks, representing coolest cities. Krakow, Poland. Beautiful, charming, has history. Very underrated city.

    jadefinitelyfeel1 , Ostap Senyuk/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Medieval walled city and vineyards at sunset, evocative travel scene; Tokyo travel comparison. As far as coolest goes I would have to say Carcassonne. A small city near border of Spain and France that exists within an original Medieval fortress. If you like history the idea of staying at a hotel built within a stone fortress is the definition of cool.

    Pool_Shark , Alain Bonnardeaux/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Neon-lit Asian street at night with tuk-tuks on wet pavement, evoking Tokyo and other coolest cities travel scenes Bangkok. And not for the reasons everyone assumes. So much to see and do. The food is amazing everywhere, the nightlife is fantastic and I’ve never felt safer in a big city.

    prydeannie , Florian Wehde/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Snowy cityscape with colorful rooftops and church spires beneath a vast mountain - Tokyo travel city vibe Reykjavík had a very cool vibe. People there were incredibly nice, the food was amazing, sightseeing tours outside of the Reykjavík area had sights I had never seen before. It was also the place I saw the northern lights for the first time in my life. Definitely would like to go again.

    thirdtimesdecharm , Rose Breen/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Aerial cityscape at sunrise with river, bridges and elevated highway, Tokyo travel keyword Portland, Oregon is pretty cool. I love the food trucks, the restaurants, the eclectic shops, Powell’s book store, the transit, the walkability, the people, and the general nerdy vibe.

    pat_at_exampledotcom , Brandon DesJarlais/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Line of Buddhist monks in orange robes receiving alms on a wet street, travel scene, Tokyo. My favorite place in the world is probably a small town in northern laos called Luang prabang. Best vibe and nicest people you'll ever meet.

    Shraaap , l333/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Tokyo neon street scene at night with crowds, colorful vertical signs and lit storefronts Seoul. Busy, modern city. Great transportation system. Plenty of beautiful places to walk. Wonderful food just everywhere. Oh, and even mountain hiking within city limits in northern Seoul.

    Weird_Fiches , Stéphan Valentin/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Aerial view of Golden Gate Bridge over turquoise water and cliffs, travel cities: Tokyo. San Francisco. The only city I’ve thought “wow” while entering. The rolling hills filled with colorful buildings is beautiful.

    SnapperMaster , Benjamin Voros/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Aerial view of Barcelona grid with Sagrada Familia at center, dense cityscape, Tokyo Barcelona – art, beaches, street life.

    DoldyDon , Logan Armstrong/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Tokyo night cityscape with lit suspension bridge and glowing riverside buildings, dense urban skyline Chongqing. The whole city is like a cyberpunk puzzle.

    VetteMiata , Jerry Wang/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Istanbul mosque and minarets at pink dusk over the Bosphorus, Tokyo Istanbul. It was way larger than I was expecting and has an impressive amount of tall buildings and good public infrastructure. Also very lax as far as Muslim countries go. It basically felt like I was in the EU.

    Tetraplasandra , Fatih Yürür/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Neon-lit Tokyo street scene with pedestrians crossing a wide zebra crosswalk among shopping arcades at night Tokyo. Very tech forward.

    freshstart-blankpage , Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Sunset skyline with clock tower and spires, a scene for Tokyo and other coolest cities travel inspiration As an American I’d say Edinburgh, Vienna, or Lucerne were the cities that surprised me the most coolness.

    For North American cities I’d say Mexico City San Diego & Chicago.

    Traditional-Tie837 , Adam Wilson/Unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Reading through replies and we have most of the world covered! Conclusion: Travelling is always worth it!

    bllibl Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Marseilles (and I'm from Paris). Lived there in the 70s, no real fit. Came back in June, and it really changed for the better.

    Otherwise no city is "cool" but there are cool areas in most cities, you just have to know where you look, and your taste could be different.

    ofnuts Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Bologna, Italy, by far - the restaurant and bar scene is so effortlessly cool.

    InevitableWise9964 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Paris.

    The whole city is like a walkable museum (not counting the Louvre, Petit Palais, etc). There’s just SO MUCH stuff to do and visit.

    The food there is phenomenal and the people are in a class of their own.

    Absolutely loved the culture both times I’ve been.

    _ginger_beard_man_ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Riverside urban skyline and bridge at dusk, cityscape evoking Tokyo and other coolest cities. Basic answer but Chicago. Coming from Orlando I loved how walkable it was.

    ellie32300 , Getty Images/Unsplash Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Wrought-iron balconies draped with hanging plants on a sunlit brick corner building, a scene from coolest cities travel In the US, has to be New Orleans, that city just has a different vibe.

    crazyguy83 , Stella He/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Cobblestone street framed by red brick buildings leading to Manhattan Bridge and Empire State, coolest cities photo Been all over the world, but nothing beats NYC.

    Familiar_Dirt611 , Ryan Vargas/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Sydney Opera House at sunset with crowds on the forecourt, travel scene, Tokyo Sydney. Especially around Newtown. Loved the vibe, the music, the beers, the fashion.

    Honourable mentions to Berlin and Copenhagen.

    mitchley , Dohyuk You/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Brass band playing trumpets on a nighttime city street with crowd, lively Tokyo travel scene The birthplace of cool is the birthplace of Jazz.


    New Orleans.

    2001_Arabian_Nights , Morgan Petroski/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Hollywood palm-lined street at sunset with Hollywood sign, travel Tokyo coolest cities Los Angeles was definitely a trip to me
    as a Southeast Asian.

    People were so warm. Welcoming. Wanted to include me in everything - parties, events, etc

    Great people throughout. Only issue wae the lack of a nearby porto’s branch near me.

    Visible_Owl_8842 , Jake Blucker/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Busy street with shops, cars and pedestrians and Holloway Way road markings, Tokyo London.

    Camden Town is pretty much paradise on earth to me.

    themorbidtuna , Andrea Maschio/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Riverside cityscape with boats, historic church towers and clear blue sky, travel scene Tokyo Zurich, London, SF (home), nyc, Lisbon, are among my favorites.

    Worth a mention, Lucerne, cinque terra, and anywhere in Hawaii.

    brealio , Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    New Orleans by a mile. No question the coolest American city, possibly in the world. Fun vibes great music great food, amazing culture, interesting people of all ages and races. No where else has that kind of soul.

    Now if by “coolest” you mean modern, well designed, functional, and prosperous, that’s another story.

    procrastablasta Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    New York City still rules, but also Cleveland is underrated. It still has all the old cool things from the old steel money because nothing else could afford to replace it. Old buildings, good sports venues, good museums and great food and beer. Real head city lovers love a place like Cleveland.

    JerkinDepenisVance Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Fargo in February was definitely the coolest city I have ever been to. But Souix Falls had more wind chill. It snowed continuously in Casper but was much warmer.

    HDRsoul Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!