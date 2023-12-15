Someone asked , “What isn't the flex some people think it is?” and netizens shared their best examples. From boasting about working long hours, to “flexing” money they never earned, be sure to upvote the worst examples and comment your own below.

There is a certain kind of person who has a debilitating need to be seen as superior to their peers. As a result, they will act in a way that they think will create the impression that they really are simply better than anyone else. Of course, the reality is that most of these attempts are aggressively transparent and pretty embarrassing.

#1 Alpha male garbage

#2 Drinking black coffee. Ex-barista here, who's seen a million people coming in boasting that they don't drink that other c**p, they drink REAL coffee.



Nobody gives a f**k Brian

#3 Putting in a hard days work when you are sick. Now you just made the whole office sick. F**k you

#4 "I've never changed a diaper" - from a s****y dad

#5 "I'm bluntly honest, I tell it like it is."



No, you're a tactless b***h and everyone secretly hates you.

#6 Having not read a single book since middle school

#7 Having massive muscles after steroids. Like, I mean, you aware you cheated, right?

#8 Never taking your pto

#9 How little they sleep.

#10 Met too many college students who bragged about how “good” their “drunk driving” skills were. Not a f*****g flex. Disgusting actually.

#11 Overly restrictive diet preferences.

#12 Rich kids trying to flex their parents wealth

#13 Cracking hilarious jokes about how badly someone sucks, when the someone is your spouse.

#14 "I went to (insert whatever douche-canoe ivy league school)."



Cool story.

#15 Boasting about how much something they’re wearing costs even though you know they can’t afford it

#16 Working insane hours. "You only worked 60 hours this week? That's cute. I work 100 hour weeks every week and I never take holidays."



That just...sounds terrible.

#17 Social media "Likes"



Because honestly, who really cares

#18 Making your car loud enough to shift a tectonic plate. Good job, you made your s****y Honda bonerattlingly loud. Enjoy your tinnitus.

#19 Buying the latest iPhone every year.

#20 How much alcohol they can drink

#21 Claiming to be:



* an alpha male

* a nice guy

* not like other girls

* politically incorrect

* being honest

#22 Buying "luxury" brands with gigantic logos all over it

#23 Working while sick

#24 Bragging to your boss how many hours you work. They either think you are bad at time management or incompetent or both.

#25 How high someones bodycount is

#26 Driving an obnoxiously large and unbearably loud vehicle. You think you are a patriot that doesn't bend to authority but everyone else thinks you are insecure, unintelligent, compensating for something, impulsive, and most of all, swimming in debt.

#27 Not liking something. "I don't watch TV" or "I don't read books" or "I don't watch sports" or "I don't like X music or X popular TV show" or whatever. I mean, good for you. I don't like mayo, does that mean I'm a condiment connoisseur/snob and better than you?

#28 Four digit monthly truck payment

#29 "I've never taken all of my vacation days..."

#30 Threatening with violence as an grown a*s adult. "Let him say that to my face" or "let him try that around me."



Bragging about how many degrees you have while you work in an unrelated field. "I have a Masters degree in English Lit and a PhD in Spanish" but they file papers for an insurance agent.



Claiming they are an expert because they know somebody in that field. "You're wrong. I know all about this because my dad is an expert in that field." My wife is a physician and I've learned a ton about medical stuff. But I'd never pass it off as my own knowledge. I can only repeat what I've heard.

#31 Bragging about felonies or run-ins with the law

#32 When I was 21, the friends group I was hanging out with were all broke college kids (just like I was).



There was a girl that would come over to the party house often, and she would brag about what she bought at the mall that day (usually clothes).



Then she proceeded to brag about how she had racked up 10k in credit card debt like it was some sort of achievement.

#33 Getting up really early. Why do some people feel morally superior about this?

#34 "Hustling" every waking hour to make money.



When somebody says they do that, I feel sorry for them. You can't keep that up forever, and when you do slow down, you'll crash and burn, with no friends or family to help and support you.