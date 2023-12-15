People Are Sharing “Cool Flexes” That Are Actually Just Irritating (35 Answers)
There is a certain kind of person who has a debilitating need to be seen as superior to their peers. As a result, they will act in a way that they think will create the impression that they really are simply better than anyone else. Of course, the reality is that most of these attempts are aggressively transparent and pretty embarrassing.
Someone asked, “What isn't the flex some people think it is?” and netizens shared their best examples. From boasting about working long hours, to “flexing” money they never earned, be sure to upvote the worst examples and comment your own below.
Alpha male garbage
Drinking black coffee. Ex-barista here, who's seen a million people coming in boasting that they don't drink that other c**p, they drink REAL coffee.
Nobody gives a f**k Brian
Putting in a hard days work when you are sick. Now you just made the whole office sick. F**k you
"I've never changed a diaper" - from a s****y dad
"I'm bluntly honest, I tell it like it is."
No, you're a tactless b***h and everyone secretly hates you.
Having not read a single book since middle school
This is a fabulous thing to learn about another person because it tells you a lot about them and about how little time you might really want to spend with them.
Having massive muscles after steroids. Like, I mean, you aware you cheated, right?
Boy, are they going to have a fun and attractive middle age, if they live long enough.
Never taking your pto
Istg. I’m sympathetic to genuine struggles, but miss me with the macho bullshît.
How little they sleep.
This is a high-school thing, or at least for me it was. From college on it was understood that not getting sleep just made you less functional. The flex became being too busy to get proper sleep, which is a weird flex too, since it's just kind of sad.
Met too many college students who bragged about how “good” their “drunk driving” skills were. Not a f*****g flex. Disgusting actually.
I've found this is not restricted to a particular age group.
Overly restrictive diet preferences.
Rich kids trying to flex their parents wealth
They’re flexing the fact that they get to sponge off their parents’ wealth. It’s gross and the wealth in question needs to be taxed far more than it is right now, but the flex is real.
Cracking hilarious jokes about how badly someone sucks, when the someone is your spouse.
"I went to (insert whatever douche-canoe ivy league school)."
Cool story.
Some people DID go to those schools. Should they make up another story so you'll feel comfortable? Again, it's entirely the way they go about telling their story.
Boasting about how much something they’re wearing costs even though you know they can’t afford it
Working insane hours. "You only worked 60 hours this week? That's cute. I work 100 hour weeks every week and I never take holidays."
That just...sounds terrible.
I do bring this up at times but I’m explicit in what I mean by it. I find that many people who work 40 hour weeks forget to have solidarity with people who have to work more hours than that, whereas I notice that my country’s progressive party is placing the greatest importance on making sure people don’t have to work more than 40 hours due to low pay and/or low staffing (which in itself is often caused by low pay), and I tend to bring that up when the 40-hour crowd’s tunnel vision is showing.
Social media "Likes"
Because honestly, who really cares
Making your car loud enough to shift a tectonic plate. Good job, you made your s****y Honda bonerattlingly loud. Enjoy your tinnitus.
Gotta love the little fart can cars competing with compensating for little weeny trucks and the look at me, I'm on a motorcycle leather fetishists.
Buying the latest iPhone every year.
How much alcohol they can drink
Claiming to be:
* an alpha male
* a nice guy
* not like other girls
* politically incorrect
* being honest
Buying "luxury" brands with gigantic logos all over it
Working while sick
Bragging to your boss how many hours you work. They either think you are bad at time management or incompetent or both.
How high someones bodycount is
The term “body count” itself irritates me. Christina Aguilera and Lil Kim didn’t sing “The guy gets all the glory the more he can score, while the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore” so that people could turn around and give this BS a cutesy name.
Driving an obnoxiously large and unbearably loud vehicle. You think you are a patriot that doesn't bend to authority but everyone else thinks you are insecure, unintelligent, compensating for something, impulsive, and most of all, swimming in debt.
Not liking something. "I don't watch TV" or "I don't read books" or "I don't watch sports" or "I don't like X music or X popular TV show" or whatever. I mean, good for you. I don't like mayo, does that mean I'm a condiment connoisseur/snob and better than you?
Totally depends on the context. If you ask me how I liked a particular TV show or a movie and I don't go to the movies or watch TV, how is that a flex? It might just be an accurate description of my life. I think that for most of these it's the weird little smug look they give you when they answer that makes it ugly.
Four digit monthly truck payment
"I've never taken all of my vacation days..."
Threatening with violence as an grown a*s adult. "Let him say that to my face" or "let him try that around me."
Bragging about how many degrees you have while you work in an unrelated field. "I have a Masters degree in English Lit and a PhD in Spanish" but they file papers for an insurance agent.
Claiming they are an expert because they know somebody in that field. "You're wrong. I know all about this because my dad is an expert in that field." My wife is a physician and I've learned a ton about medical stuff. But I'd never pass it off as my own knowledge. I can only repeat what I've heard.
“I have a Masters degree in English Lit and a PhD in Spanish" but they file papers for an insurance agent. So what you’re saying is that the hard work they put in to get those degrees is not being acknowledged in their day to day life. I just finished one year of part time postgrad study and that was hard enough since I also had work full time + overtime. I’d ask that person to tell me about the things they studied for those degrees. As for that last one, if you ARE wrong then it doesn’t matter how they know it.
Bragging about felonies or run-ins with the law
When I was 21, the friends group I was hanging out with were all broke college kids (just like I was).
There was a girl that would come over to the party house often, and she would brag about what she bought at the mall that day (usually clothes).
Then she proceeded to brag about how she had racked up 10k in credit card debt like it was some sort of achievement.
Getting up really early. Why do some people feel morally superior about this?
Fun fact: People have different awake and restful times they literally can't change. You can adapt but will never change your default, what's naturally best for you. It's one of the reasons the 9-5 standard work hours has been so bad for people's mental health.
"Hustling" every waking hour to make money.
When somebody says they do that, I feel sorry for them. You can't keep that up forever, and when you do slow down, you'll crash and burn, with no friends or family to help and support you.
We need to call it what it is, which is “trying to escape poverty”. I don’t wish for someone to have no support when their body eventually gives out; I wish for a society where people don’t have to work so much, and my politics reflect that.
Having the American Express Platinum credit card. It’s just a credit card with competitive rewards and a high annual fee.
It doesn’t signify that you’re rich or in “the club”
If someone has something that is expensive and they’re not going beyond their means to get it, it does mean they’re rich. Being rich should not be worshipped nearly as much as it is, but that doesn’t markers of wealth don’t exist.
All these memes claiming your such a misunderstood and shy introvert, extroverts just can't imagine how hard it is to handle all these parties you're constantly getting invited to! You're just so popular and awesome that so many people keep inviting you everywhere, even though you're socially awkward and show no interest! The real fear of us introverts is that we HAVE to go, or people will think we don't like them or we'll be forgotten about.
