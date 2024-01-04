The X thread was a resounding success and reached many people all over the social network. At the time of writing, user @HonestLeYo’s entire discussion was viewed a whopping 65.4 million times. It just goes to show how much people care about the topic of parenting as a whole. It’s a topic that’s very relatable and close to many internet users’ hearts.

For every opinion on parenting, no matter how thought out and reasonable it might sound, there’s always going to be someone who’s going to counter it with their own take on things. People can have very wildly different perspectives and experiences in life. It’s no different where raising kids is concerned. Something that seems to work for one family might miss the mark in another home.