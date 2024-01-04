ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is a very contentious topic. Pretty much anyone you ask will have quite strong opinions on how best to raise children. At times, this can lead to fierce arguments online and in real life between people who mean well and have good intentions. 

Social media user @HonestLeYo started a massive discussion on X (formerly Twitter) after asking everyone to spill the tea about their most honest and slightly controversial opinions on parenting. Scroll down to see what they had to say. 

#1

theherbfarmer Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to know someone who once she had her first child got on the highest horse you could imagine. She developed a sense of entitlement and superiority "because I'm a mother" Eventually we all went NC and I did hear that when she and her hubby divorced, he got custody.

#2

nazmaaman Report

#3

SamFarmer2 Report

The X thread was a resounding success and reached many people all over the social network. At the time of writing, user @HonestLeYo’s entire discussion was viewed a whopping 65.4 million times. It just goes to show how much people care about the topic of parenting as a whole. It’s a topic that’s very relatable and close to many internet users’ hearts.

For every opinion on parenting, no matter how thought out and reasonable it might sound, there’s always going to be someone who’s going to counter it with their own take on things. People can have very wildly different perspectives and experiences in life. It’s no different where raising kids is concerned. Something that seems to work for one family might miss the mark in another home.
#4

angel_0f_deathx Report

#5

MrHandsome__ Report

#6

Hoodie_Milly Report

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People love to say this, and I understand their sentiment, but any world that implemented this would be a horrible world. Think about the people in power who get to decide the rules, and think of the people who would be excluded. LGBT people would have parenting rights revoked, disabled people, people from unconventional backgrounds. Imagine if the government could look into your past and see stuff like "oh you did drugs when you were in your early 20s? Well now you're 33 and haven't touched them for years, you can't be a parent. Sorry!"

If you have kids, then you know that how you approach childcare might be different from how your relatives, friends, coworkers, and neighbors do it. There are four main styles of parenting: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful.

You might find that you fit one category very neatly or you’re a mix of two. However, they’re not all built equal.
#7

cup_of_joe_33 Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Families and parents give new taxpayers. Ppl without children only take.

#8

Ghoul_Cain Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

A deal for mankind is reproduction. Non reproductive ppl are useles.

#9

Irl_Andr01d Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

To have such child is a tragedy. Not every parent is strong enough to carry it.

Though every family and child is indeed different, there are some things that all parents can do that are fundamentally sound. To put it very simply, research shows that it’s authoritative parents who raise the happiest, most confident, well-adjusted, independent, and well-educated kids.

Meanwhile, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful parenting styles are severely lacking and can lead to serious issues down the road.
#10

fvneralmoonx Report

#11

fightyrdemons Report

ljackson6124 avatar
Tux Cat Momma
Tux Cat Momma
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone have a box big enough to hold my 19 year old son? I guess I gotta return him to the factory...

#12

Black_attack07 Report

Broadly speaking, authoritative parenting is about finding a balance between rules, boundaries, support, and love. It highly prizes open and honest communication, transparency, structure, as well as familial warmth.

Authoritative parents set very clear rules and expectations for their kids, but they also take their thoughts and feelings into account. It’s a great blend of discipline, fairness, and guidance. 
#13

tyinspires Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone on Tumblr once said that "small children have the full emotional range of an adult person, but no experience to know how to handle them" and it has really changed how I look at kids getting emotional in public.

#14

GxxdGxd_ Report

#15

east_tx_boy_85 Report

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents are wonderful loving people who were really kind and supportive to my older brother and for many years he was an absolute s**t-head. He has matured a bit since settling down, but he's still obnoxious

However, authoritative parenting doesn’t simply happen in a vacuum. It requires a lot of time, energy, and patience to get it right. It means slowing down and explaining to your child why you have the rules that you have for behavior at home and in public. It means enforcing those same rules to show that misbehavior has consequences.

And it means constantly communicating with your munchkin throughout everything so that their feelings aren’t ignored. It’s a lot of work. But it’s worth it in the end.

#16

bluemoonietxt Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. I always say that a big part of the world's f#ckery stems from the fact that people treat having kids as an obligation even though they're absolutely unfit for parenting.

#17

prntgdcolonized Report

#18

RGermanix Report

The alternatives are easier to implement because they require less effort on the parent’s part, but the results aren’t as good.

For example, authoritarian parents may set clear rules, but they simply expect their kids to obey them without taking their opinions or feelings into account. It’s all strictness without the support. And there’s too much focus on punishment than warmth.
#19

Cait_linm08 Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that the expectation and the bare minimum when you become a parent?

#20

Blaque_Dynamite Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I also give relationship advice to my friends even though I'm chronically single. It's about a different perspective.

#21

LaFemmeLux Report

mw_6 avatar
M W
M W
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was about 15 or so, I knew a girl whose parents had named her Miracle Starburst. She had it legally changed the moment she turned 18.

Permissive parenting, on the other hand, is the polar opposite of authoritarian parenting. Permissive parents are incredibly loving and responsive to their kids’ feelings.

However, they tend to avoid setting and enforcing boundaries. One of the most accurate ways of describing the style is that these parents often think of themselves as their children’s friends, rather than guardian figures. They pretty much let their munchkins do whatever they want without wanting to control them in any way. But kids need some sort of structure to thrive.
#22

andreharris89 Report

#23

momtalksstock Report

mw_6 avatar
M W
M W
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was at my doctor's office recently and overheard a conversation between a husband and wife about their son. Apparently, the son was having a leg cast removed and the doctor said that he still needed to take it easy for a few more weeks. The husband was angry, and I remember exactly what he said: "There will be scouts at the game and he is playing no matter what the doc says. I haven't busted my butt coaching him and pushing him since he was five just to miss out on my, I mean his, big chance." Not sure how old the kid was, probably a teen, but the dad was an clearly a sports star wanna be and was trying to live his dream through his kid. It's a truly bad parent who is willing to sacrifice the health and safety of their child just so they can feel like a superstar.

#24

BrooksieCFonta1 Report

Lastly, there’s the neglectful (aka uninvolved) parenting style where there are no rules, expectations, or support. The parents, for whatever reasons, simply do not respond to what they require, from basic needs to attention and love. Kids who grow up this way tend to have lots of problems at school, have little self-control, and may get in trouble with the authorities.

Out of all four of these styles, authoritative parenting is the only one that finds a balance between structure and encouragement. 
#25

LustforEmmy Report

#26

Revolver_FPS Report

#27

cardinal4ever Report

Which of the parenting opinions in this list did you agree with the most? What parenting style and philosophy do you apply at home, dear Pandas? What advice would you give new parents who are struggling to juggle work, childcare, chores, and rest? We’d love to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, scroll down to the comment section to share them.
#28

JayAmaya4Real Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree for the most part, except one thing: when parents say "discipline and respect", they too often mean "absolute, unconditional obedience and subservience enforcable by physical violence". Parenting with fear is no parenting at all.

#29

socalgurl83 Report

#30

doctor_bravo Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The same is to choosing to be childless or not be adult enough at any age.

#31

Imani_Barbarin Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another aspect is explaining it in a way the child understands. That I think is a very difficult task.

#32

Black_attack07 Report

#33

macaiyla Report

#34

CeeFromTheMerk Report

mw_6 avatar
M W
M W
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm old enough to remember when an elementary teacher was actually allowed to spank a child in the classroom in front of the other children. There were wooden paddles hanging in the classroom just for this purpose. That definitely wouldn't fly now, but it did bring instant consequences for unruly and, occasionally, violent kids.

#35

shaTIRED Report

#36

devd0ja Report

#37

el_budget Report

#38

lmTheReasonWhy Report

#39

themultiplemom Report

#40

Sthxndo_H Report

joannemob208 avatar
Jo Maxwell
Jo Maxwell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes a kid needs gentle parenting other times you need to teach them to be a decent person

#41

JayPal0X69 Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a horrible advice IMO. I vividly remember one guy commenting something like "My kids will get 'privacy' after they pay their bills, until then, you do as I say. Ain't $hit negotiable, we're not friends". This is exactly the kind of parent who ends up alone and miserable later in life. My mother and I have had more friendly relationship and we still have an amazing relationship (I'm 27). She told me that her mother (my grandma) had this "we're not friends" attitude and she often wished they were closer on a personal level.

#42

walo_____ Report

#43

TheGivingSoul Report

#44

ladygray08 Report

#45

Moongemszz Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Say it with a loudspeaker in ghettos and countries of the third world.

#46

AtlanticJuli Report

lucinapes avatar
Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What makes childless people? Unperfect and no-good? Sure not, but it cripple them.

#47

Lee2funny Report

#48

whatifivy Report

#49

INKBLOTo Report

#50

realgirl_fieri Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's à full time job. Jobs, I should say, from nanny to driver to cook to laundress and cleaner. Oh, nurse, too and personal secretary, shopper and planner. Sometimes without talking to another adult for hours on end. So, easier, maybe...

#51

emelleionaire Report

#52

ucancallmesis Report

#53

SupernovaMomma Report

#54

NassauAlex Report

#55

prxnceofpussy1 Report

#56

xoxojmo Report

#57

slideroolz Report

#58

ASynonymtoLove Report

#59

Km0406Kim Report

#60

Alldogswelcome5 Report

#61

mooncake7696 Report

#62

Scarfysquirrel Report

#63

themultiplemom Report

#64

themultiplemom Report

#65

BriHallOfficial Report

#66

Catilineconspir Report

#67

Mdima42 Report

