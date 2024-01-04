87 Of The Most Controversial Parenting Opinions To Leave You Fuming Or Nodding In Approval
Parenting is a very contentious topic. Pretty much anyone you ask will have quite strong opinions on how best to raise children. At times, this can lead to fierce arguments online and in real life between people who mean well and have good intentions.
Social media user @HonestLeYo started a massive discussion on X (formerly Twitter) after asking everyone to spill the tea about their most honest and slightly controversial opinions on parenting. Scroll down to see what they had to say.
I used to know someone who once she had her first child got on the highest horse you could imagine. She developed a sense of entitlement and superiority "because I'm a mother" Eventually we all went NC and I did hear that when she and her hubby divorced, he got custody.
The X thread was a resounding success and reached many people all over the social network. At the time of writing, user @HonestLeYo’s entire discussion was viewed a whopping 65.4 million times. It just goes to show how much people care about the topic of parenting as a whole. It’s a topic that’s very relatable and close to many internet users’ hearts.
For every opinion on parenting, no matter how thought out and reasonable it might sound, there’s always going to be someone who’s going to counter it with their own take on things. People can have very wildly different perspectives and experiences in life. It’s no different where raising kids is concerned. Something that seems to work for one family might miss the mark in another home.
People love to say this, and I understand their sentiment, but any world that implemented this would be a horrible world. Think about the people in power who get to decide the rules, and think of the people who would be excluded. LGBT people would have parenting rights revoked, disabled people, people from unconventional backgrounds. Imagine if the government could look into your past and see stuff like "oh you did drugs when you were in your early 20s? Well now you're 33 and haven't touched them for years, you can't be a parent. Sorry!"
If you have kids, then you know that how you approach childcare might be different from how your relatives, friends, coworkers, and neighbors do it. There are four main styles of parenting: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful.
You might find that you fit one category very neatly or you’re a mix of two. However, they’re not all built equal.
Though every family and child is indeed different, there are some things that all parents can do that are fundamentally sound. To put it very simply, research shows that it’s authoritative parents who raise the happiest, most confident, well-adjusted, independent, and well-educated kids.
Meanwhile, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful parenting styles are severely lacking and can lead to serious issues down the road.
Anyone have a box big enough to hold my 19 year old son? I guess I gotta return him to the factory...
Broadly speaking, authoritative parenting is about finding a balance between rules, boundaries, support, and love. It highly prizes open and honest communication, transparency, structure, as well as familial warmth.
Authoritative parents set very clear rules and expectations for their kids, but they also take their thoughts and feelings into account. It’s a great blend of discipline, fairness, and guidance.
Someone on Tumblr once said that "small children have the full emotional range of an adult person, but no experience to know how to handle them" and it has really changed how I look at kids getting emotional in public.
However, authoritative parenting doesn’t simply happen in a vacuum. It requires a lot of time, energy, and patience to get it right. It means slowing down and explaining to your child why you have the rules that you have for behavior at home and in public. It means enforcing those same rules to show that misbehavior has consequences.
And it means constantly communicating with your munchkin throughout everything so that their feelings aren’t ignored. It’s a lot of work. But it’s worth it in the end.
Yes. I always say that a big part of the world's f#ckery stems from the fact that people treat having kids as an obligation even though they're absolutely unfit for parenting.
The alternatives are easier to implement because they require less effort on the parent’s part, but the results aren’t as good.
For example, authoritarian parents may set clear rules, but they simply expect their kids to obey them without taking their opinions or feelings into account. It’s all strictness without the support. And there’s too much focus on punishment than warmth.
Isn't that the expectation and the bare minimum when you become a parent?
I also give relationship advice to my friends even though I'm chronically single. It's about a different perspective.
Permissive parenting, on the other hand, is the polar opposite of authoritarian parenting. Permissive parents are incredibly loving and responsive to their kids’ feelings.
However, they tend to avoid setting and enforcing boundaries. One of the most accurate ways of describing the style is that these parents often think of themselves as their children’s friends, rather than guardian figures. They pretty much let their munchkins do whatever they want without wanting to control them in any way. But kids need some sort of structure to thrive.
I was at my doctor's office recently and overheard a conversation between a husband and wife about their son. Apparently, the son was having a leg cast removed and the doctor said that he still needed to take it easy for a few more weeks. The husband was angry, and I remember exactly what he said: "There will be scouts at the game and he is playing no matter what the doc says. I haven't busted my butt coaching him and pushing him since he was five just to miss out on my, I mean his, big chance." Not sure how old the kid was, probably a teen, but the dad was an clearly a sports star wanna be and was trying to live his dream through his kid. It's a truly bad parent who is willing to sacrifice the health and safety of their child just so they can feel like a superstar.
Lastly, there’s the neglectful (aka uninvolved) parenting style where there are no rules, expectations, or support. The parents, for whatever reasons, simply do not respond to what they require, from basic needs to attention and love. Kids who grow up this way tend to have lots of problems at school, have little self-control, and may get in trouble with the authorities.
Out of all four of these styles, authoritative parenting is the only one that finds a balance between structure and encouragement.
Agree for the most part, except one thing: when parents say "discipline and respect", they too often mean "absolute, unconditional obedience and subservience enforcable by physical violence". Parenting with fear is no parenting at all.
I'm old enough to remember when an elementary teacher was actually allowed to spank a child in the classroom in front of the other children. There were wooden paddles hanging in the classroom just for this purpose. That definitely wouldn't fly now, but it did bring instant consequences for unruly and, occasionally, violent kids.
Sometimes a kid needs gentle parenting other times you need to teach them to be a decent person
This is a horrible advice IMO. I vividly remember one guy commenting something like "My kids will get 'privacy' after they pay their bills, until then, you do as I say. Ain't $hit negotiable, we're not friends". This is exactly the kind of parent who ends up alone and miserable later in life. My mother and I have had more friendly relationship and we still have an amazing relationship (I'm 27). She told me that her mother (my grandma) had this "we're not friends" attitude and she often wished they were closer on a personal level.
It's à full time job. Jobs, I should say, from nanny to driver to cook to laundress and cleaner. Oh, nurse, too and personal secretary, shopper and planner. Sometimes without talking to another adult for hours on end. So, easier, maybe...