You don't need to know much about photography to know it goes hand-in-hand with gravity. And we ain't talking about trying to capture your little sibling or significant other in mid-air for that Instagrammable pic (we've all been there). We're talking about turning the world on its axis with a simple click of your camera.

With over 43,000 mind-bending photography enthusiasts, the Confusing Gravity group is a go-to place for pics that make dear old Newton look silly and our brains confused. From people standing on top of filing cabinets as if it's some sort of skyscraper to vehicles hurtling through the air, we're still not sure what kind of cheat codes these photographers were using. But the results, mind-boggling as they are, speak for themselves.