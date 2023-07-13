You don't need to know much about photography to know it goes hand-in-hand with gravity. And we ain't talking about trying to capture your little sibling or significant other in mid-air for that Instagrammable pic (we've all been there). We're talking about turning the world on its axis with a simple click of your camera.

With over 43,000 mind-bending photography enthusiasts, the Confusing Gravity group is a go-to place for pics that make dear old Newton look silly and our brains confused. From people standing on top of filing cabinets as if it's some sort of skyscraper to vehicles hurtling through the air, we're still not sure what kind of cheat codes these photographers were using. But the results, mind-boggling as they are, speak for themselves.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Free Fall

Free Fall

jaymz668 Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#2

If You Turn The "Frozen Water Under A Pier" Photo Upside Down It Turns Into An Industrial Cityscape

If You Turn The "Frozen Water Under A Pier" Photo Upside Down It Turns Into An Industrial Cityscape

AliisAce Report

20points
POST
#3

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

19points
POST
#4

Storm Damage In Iowa

Storm Damage In Iowa

panteegravee Report

17points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor tree. Imagine living for two decades and being ripped out of the ground by a effin hurricane

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh

This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh

caroliner416 Report

17points
POST
#6

Stargate Effect Done By Aerial Drone Shot

Stargate Effect Done By Aerial Drone Shot

HardcoreNature Report

16points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks more like The Sphere to me.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

ʍoǝɯ

ʍoǝɯ

mgush5 Report

16points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's a ginger. We grey tabbies are much more sensible. (A certain grey tabby, before we got a kitten, used to run up the door frame and hang by her claws at light switch level. She could hang for several seconds. Much more sensible.) *scratches the soft can-opener for telling*

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Perspective

Perspective

hayaimonogachi Report

16points
POST
Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rusty! Stop messing with the universe! Bad dog!

8
8points
reply
#9

Falling Off Sand Dunes

Falling Off Sand Dunes

Tyedied Report

15points
POST
#10

This Dog

This Dog

Jake_Ilinnuc Report

14points
POST
Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mascot for leaning tower of san fran

3
3points
reply
#11

If You Flip Your Phone, It's A Completely New Story

If You Flip Your Phone, It's A Completely New Story

krakenman24 Report

14points
POST
Lemon
Lemon
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a painting

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo

Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo

Jedi_JJ Report

14points
POST
#13

?

?

Goonbag_ Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#14

Floating Bin

Floating Bin

seyfaro Report

12points
POST
#15

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

Royklein12 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#16

Flying Cruise Ship

Flying Cruise Ship

zombaxx Report

12points
POST
#17

I Have Built Tensegrity Table

I Have Built Tensegrity Table

adseipsum Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Bicyclist Emergency

Bicyclist Emergency

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#19

Streets Of San Francisco

Streets Of San Francisco

NotUniqueUsernameee Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too

When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too

alocacoc4 Report

10points
POST
#21

Hiking Spot

Hiking Spot

drunken_monkeys Report

10points
POST
#22

Damn That’s A Cool UFO

Damn That’s A Cool UFO

FortJuan Report

9points
POST
MrLiesegang
MrLiesegang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me to long to understand this picture

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

9points
POST
#24

Confusing Perspective

Confusing Perspective

Thisfoxhere Report

9points
POST
Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! What i thought was sky is actually a lake full of boats not a sky full of tennis shoes.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

These Swimmers Sitting

These Swimmers Sitting

Peebi24 Report

9points
POST
#26

This Tree

This Tree

Anthonyonio Report

8points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh dear I still haven't got this one

2
2points
reply
#27

The Wreck Of Costa Concordia With Tilted Lens

The Wreck Of Costa Concordia With Tilted Lens

DeflectedSparrow Report

8points
POST
#28

I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

theam107 Report

8points
POST
#29

Hmmm

Hmmm

joef1000 Report

8points
POST
#30

Went For A Walk This Morning

Went For A Walk This Morning

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
Mr Red
Mr Red
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have been a Monday

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Someone Had A Bad Day But Got A Great Pic Out Of It

Someone Had A Bad Day But Got A Great Pic Out Of It

ArmadilloDays Report

8points
POST
#32

Perfect Angle

Perfect Angle

_Eulenmongol_ Report

8points
POST
#33

Yes, I Feel Comfy Here

Yes, I Feel Comfy Here

demigodmode Report

7points
POST
#34

Visual Confusion Look Two Times

Visual Confusion Look Two Times

arund18 Report

7points
POST
#35

Camera Malfunction

Camera Malfunction

mfb- Report

7points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp, flat earthers was right! The edge finally caught on camera!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

outc4sted Report

7points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never understand this picture

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Marble Floor Of The Florence Cathedral

Marble Floor Of The Florence Cathedral

sverdrupian Report

6points
POST
#38

Stop

Stop

Southruss000 Report

6points
POST
#39

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

5points
POST
#40

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

5points
POST
#42

Spelunker Takes Gulp Of Water; He Was Lost Without Supplies In The Cave For 2 Days

Spelunker Takes Gulp Of Water; He Was Lost Without Supplies In The Cave For 2 Days

Beelzebubs-Barrister Report

5points
POST
#43

Beach Levitation

Beach Levitation

Malocchi Report

5points
POST
#44

Itap After A Tornado In Gum Creek Tennessee

Itap After A Tornado In Gum Creek Tennessee

DBVickers Report

5points
POST
#45

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

boredcircuits Report

5points
POST
#46

Sitting On The Windowsill Watching The City

Sitting On The Windowsill Watching The City

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#47

My Cats Like To Sleep In Very Odd Positions

My Cats Like To Sleep In Very Odd Positions

AutoCrosspostBot Report

4points
POST
CT
CT
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Street fighter

0
0points
reply
#48

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

Beelzebubs-Barrister Report

4points
POST
#49

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

Beelzebubs-Barrister Report

4points
POST
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me a second to figure out which way the photo originally went 😂

0
0points
reply
#50

Everybody Cool Until The Vans Start Floating

Everybody Cool Until The Vans Start Floating

WeirdHat8 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

From Fern Canyon In California

From Fern Canyon In California

ch00f Report

4points
POST
#52

Confusing Gravity

Confusing Gravity

IranianGenius2 Report

3points
POST
#53

Parking Garage In Seattle

Parking Garage In Seattle

darkconundrum Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!