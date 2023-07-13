53 Gravity-Defying Pics That Made People Look Twice, As Shared On This Online Group
You don't need to know much about photography to know it goes hand-in-hand with gravity. And we ain't talking about trying to capture your little sibling or significant other in mid-air for that Instagrammable pic (we've all been there). We're talking about turning the world on its axis with a simple click of your camera.
With over 43,000 mind-bending photography enthusiasts, the Confusing Gravity group is a go-to place for pics that make dear old Newton look silly and our brains confused. From people standing on top of filing cabinets as if it's some sort of skyscraper to vehicles hurtling through the air, we're still not sure what kind of cheat codes these photographers were using. But the results, mind-boggling as they are, speak for themselves.
Free Fall
If You Turn The "Frozen Water Under A Pier" Photo Upside Down It Turns Into An Industrial Cityscape
Storm Damage In Iowa
Poor tree. Imagine living for two decades and being ripped out of the ground by a effin hurricane
This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh
Stargate Effect Done By Aerial Drone Shot
ʍoǝɯ
He's a ginger. We grey tabbies are much more sensible. (A certain grey tabby, before we got a kitten, used to run up the door frame and hang by her claws at light switch level. She could hang for several seconds. Much more sensible.) *scratches the soft can-opener for telling*
Perspective
If You Flip Your Phone, It's A Completely New Story
Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo
Floating Bin
Took me a second but there's a wet spot in front of the trash can lol
To have back strength enough to pose like that.
Flying Cruise Ship
I Have Built Tensegrity Table
Bicyclist Emergency
Streets Of San Francisco
When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too
Damn That’s A Cool UFO
Confusing Perspective
These Swimmers Sitting
This Tree
The Wreck Of Costa Concordia With Tilted Lens
I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
Went For A Walk This Morning
Someone Had A Bad Day But Got A Great Pic Out Of It
Perfect Angle
Yes, I Feel Comfy Here
Visual Confusion Look Two Times
Camera Malfunction
Welp, flat earthers was right! The edge finally caught on camera!
Marble Floor Of The Florence Cathedral
Stop
Spelunker Takes Gulp Of Water; He Was Lost Without Supplies In The Cave For 2 Days
Beach Levitation
Itap After A Tornado In Gum Creek Tennessee
Sitting On The Windowsill Watching The City
My Cats Like To Sleep In Very Odd Positions
It took me a second to figure out which way the photo originally went 😂