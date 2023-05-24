Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)
10points
User submission
Travel5 hours ago

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

Madhav Prasad
Community member

My personal experience of embarking on the 12-day Manaslu Circuit trek was an exhilarating journey that left me in awe of the majestic beauty of the Himalayas. It was a challenging adventure filled with breathtaking views and unforgettable encounters.

More info: mosaicadventure.com

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

The trek commenced in the vibrant city of Kathmandu, where I met my fellow trekkers and experienced the bustling atmosphere of the local markets. From there, we made our way to Soti Khola, the starting point of our expedition. The initial days tested our endurance as we hiked through steep trails and crossed suspension bridges that swayed with each step. The undulating terrain presented a daunting yet exciting challenge.

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

As we progressed, the landscape transformed into a picturesque panorama of towering snow-capped peaks, cascading waterfalls, and lush green valleys. The sight of the mighty Mount Manaslu, standing tall at 8,163 meters, was truly awe-inspiring. The local villages we passed through offered a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region, with warm-hearted villagers welcoming us with open arms.

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

Each day brought new adventures and surprises. We encountered treacherous weather conditions that forced us to take shelter in rustic tea houses, where we huddled around warm fires and shared stories with fellow trekkers. The nights were spent under a blanket of stars, with the crisp mountain air reminding us of the beauty of nature.

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

The final leg of the trek was both physically and emotionally demanding. The steep ascent to the Larkya La Pass tested our perseverance, but the reward was worth every step. Standing at the summit, surrounded by majestic peaks and the vastness of the Himalayas, I felt a profound sense of achievement and gratitude.

Standing at the Summit of Larkya La Pass

Completing 12-Day Manaslu Circuit Trek (5 Pics)

The Manaslu Circuit trek was an unforgettable adventure that pushed me beyond my limits and rewarded me with incredible memories. It taught me the importance of resilience, teamwork, and appreciation for the wonders of the natural world. I left the mountains with a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to continue exploring the great outdoors.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Madhav Prasad
Madhav Prasad
Author, Community member

Cycling and Hiking Lover!

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda