Company Offer To Buy Woman's Small Business, Send Her Scathing Response After She Turns Them Down

Not everyone handles rejection well. Some people spiral out of control and don’t know what to do, while others become defensive and sometimes even rude. Getting rejected is a normal part of life, but judging by some folk’s reactions, you’d probably think otherwise.

The most recent example of this happened when a woman turned down a company’s offer to buy her business. The rejected company sent her a snarky email that left her dumbfounded, and everyone was speechless when she posted it online.

Company sends small business owner a hate-filled email after she turns down their £150,000 offer

Image credits: @etherealhandmade

The TikToker shared a screenshot of the unprofessional email with her followers

The rude email started off with, “Congratulations on making the worst business decision of your life.” Leah, who goes by the handle ‘Etherealhandmade’ on TikTok, explained that the company had offered her £150,000 ($193,902) to buy her jewelry business. But, when she refused, they got nasty with her.

The email writer said: “It’s not every day I get to witness such an outstanding display of poor judgment. Clearly, you have a knack for missing out on opportunities that could actually make you money—because let’s be real, you’ll never see that kind of cash with your little venture.” Luckily, the company’s extremely salty response seemed to bounce off Leah, who decided to share it for a laugh.

Image credits: @etherealhandmade

The email ended with, “Best of luck to your soon-to-be-forgotten business. You’ll need it”

But the company’s harsh words had the opposite effect. Leah’s post went viral with 4.3 million views and 394k likes. Netizens were shocked at the unprofessional reply and urged the small business owner to make merch out of it. Following the post, it also seems like everything is working out for the TikToker since many people have been buying her jewelry.

Image credits: Torsten Dettlaff (not the actual photo)

The company might have been trying to put Leah down, but they only succeeded in helping her business grow

Many commenters pointed out that the other company had made a very low offer for the jewelry store. They were probably trying to lowball Leah which is a tactic where a buyer tries to put pressure on a seller in order to get a good deal. They might have expected her to cave and give in to their offer, but when she turned them down, they could not believe it.

We wanted to understand more about such business undertakings and whether there was a specific way Leah should have handled the situation. That’s why Bored Panda contacted Farhan Raja, the founder of Job Interviewology. He specializes in executive interview coaching and has over a decade of industry experience. He shared his thoughts on the TikToker’s post saying that she handled the situation perfectly.

“She took the negative emotion out of the rudeness and turned it into a positive. By sharing it on social media, her post went viral, which resulted in her growing her social media presence [and] gaining respect for conducting herself with such dignity. Finally, no doubt, this would’ve resulted in even more sales for her business. Brilliant!” Farhan stated.

Rude emails like this are difficult to deal with, but experts say that the first thing you should do when you get one is to take a step back. You need to calm yourself down so that you don’t respond with the same level of aggression. It seems like Leah did exactly that, which is why she also made sure not to name and shame the company online.

Image credits: Bench Accounting (not the actual photo)

We asked Farhan what a person could do if they ever received such an unprofessional reply from a business. He stated: “Organizations have a responsibility to conduct themselves in a professional manner, there really isn’t an excuse for this type of behavior. Full stop! However, if you are at the receiving end of such rude behavior, from experience, the best course of action is to ask [if you’re going] to allow this negativity to affect your mood because if you let it, then the person/organization has achieved their objective.”

“Rather, let the emotional feelings subside and then make a rational decision of what to do. Whether to write a letter of complaint or share your experiences via an online review or social media. If comments are defamatory, then there is definitely a case for some legal action. However, it’s always best to seek out professional legal advice pertaining to your country/legal jurisdiction,” he explained.

A mean email like this can sever good business relationships on the spot. Chances are, during your career, you may also have to send out an unpleasant email, but it can be done without getting aggressive like this. Professionals say that the best way to do this is by avoiding insults and thanking the other person or acknowledging their efforts. It’s also good to address your concerns and include positive aspects of what the person has done.

When it comes to business, everyone is expected to present a professional front. But it seems like Leah’s rejection forced this company to show their true colors which is why they sent her such an unhinged email. Hopefully, they learned their lesson and won’t pull a stunt like this again.

Have you ever received a rude email like this? Tell us your story in the comments.

Netizens were furious on behalf of the poster and pleaded with her to name and shame the business

