Entitled Mom Allows Her Child Run Amok At A Bowling Alley, Demands They Pay For The iPad He Broke
Working with customers tests your patience in a way that very few things can. Of course, it depends on which criteria you look at, but I’d say it can be a lot harder than many white-collar jobs, too.
A recent post on r/EntitledParents tells the story of a bowling alley employee helping with a large tournament, only for the event to be disturbed by a young boy’s desire to play on their iPad and his mother’s public meltdown.
Image credits: nd3000 / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Drewthescientist / reddit (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lickmnut
People had a lot to say about the whole ordeal
She did NOT say, "How could you hurt my little pumpkin". Either this is completely fabricated or OP doesn't understand how to tell a story.
I hate to burst your bubble, but yes, Virginia, there's an insanity clause. Those toxic egg donors exist, along with their offspring. Go to any department store or privately-owned shop, and (unfortunately) you'll encounter at least one.
She did NOT say, "How could you hurt my little pumpkin". Either this is completely fabricated or OP doesn't understand how to tell a story.
I hate to burst your bubble, but yes, Virginia, there's an insanity clause. Those toxic egg donors exist, along with their offspring. Go to any department store or privately-owned shop, and (unfortunately) you'll encounter at least one.
31
2