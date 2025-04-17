Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Mom Allows Her Child Run Amok At A Bowling Alley, Demands They Pay For The iPad He Broke
Entitled People, Social Issues

Entitled Mom Allows Her Child Run Amok At A Bowling Alley, Demands They Pay For The iPad He Broke

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with customers tests your patience in a way that very few things can. Of course, it depends on which criteria you look at, but I’d say it can be a lot harder than many white-collar jobs, too.

A recent post on r/EntitledParents tells the story of a bowling alley employee helping with a large tournament, only for the event to be disturbed by a young boy’s desire to play on their iPad and his mother’s public meltdown.

RELATED:

    Image credits: nd3000 / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Drewthescientist / reddit (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lickmnut

    People had a lot to say about the whole ordeal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did NOT say, "How could you hurt my little pumpkin". Either this is completely fabricated or OP doesn't understand how to tell a story.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate to burst your bubble, but yes, Virginia, there's an insanity clause. Those toxic egg donors exist, along with their offspring. Go to any department store or privately-owned shop, and (unfortunately) you'll encounter at least one.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did NOT say, "How could you hurt my little pumpkin". Either this is completely fabricated or OP doesn't understand how to tell a story.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate to burst your bubble, but yes, Virginia, there's an insanity clause. Those toxic egg donors exist, along with their offspring. Go to any department store or privately-owned shop, and (unfortunately) you'll encounter at least one.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda