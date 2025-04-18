Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Destroyed The Sofa, Thrown Paint Everywhere”: Woman Finds Neighbors In Her Late Mom’s House
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Destroyed The Sofa, Thrown Paint Everywhere”: Woman Finds Neighbors In Her Late Mom’s House

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people consider their neighbors as part of their extended family. They establish a relationship based on trust and help each other during times of need. 

This couple, however, decided to undermine that trust when they used their late neighbor’s house as a hotel for their relatives. They left the home in disarray, infuriating the woman’s family. 

The daughter is now contemplating filing trespassing charges against the couple, but wonders if she has the right to do so. 

RELATED:

    A woman is infuriated after learning that her late mom’s house had been used as an accommodation for strangers

    Image credits: ionadidishvili / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Her mom’s next-door neighbors had a key to the empty home and allowed their relatives to stay

    Text about neighbors using woman's late mom's house as a hotel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a woman discovering chaos in her late mom's house, including cigarette smells and unexpected damage.

    Text describing the discovery of dirty dishes, leading to the thought of squatters in the late mom's house.

    Text on screen discussing a house with scattered clothes, warning to change locks against squatters.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about changing locks after neighbors enter late mom's house uninvited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image about neighbors' family visiting from abroad.

    Text on a background detailing unauthorized stay in a mother's house by neighbors, causing disturbance.

    Image credits: bialasiewicz / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She is thinking about filing trespassing charges, but isn’t sure if she has the right to

    Text from an incident involving neighbors entering a woman's late mom's house, police contacted for resolution.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about possible charges for neighbors in a woman's late mom's house, expressing anger and regret over not changing locks.

    Image credits: CustardCreamsfortea

    Trespassing isn’t always a criminal offense

    It is generally understood that trespassing is entering someone else’s property without their permission. However, different jurisdictions impose varying sanctions. 

    In the United States, for example, intent matters when determining whether it’s a civil or criminal charge. In some cases, accidentally entering a property does not warrant a trespassing charge because of a lack of intent. 

    The same case can apply if an accused person is unaware that the property is off-limits because there are no disclaimer signs or verbal warnings from the owner. 

    In the UK, where the story seemed to have taken place, trespassing through squatting is a criminal offense. According to England-based legal firm Milners Solicitors, offenses are punishable with up to six months in prison and/or a £5,000 ($6.600) fine.

    Law enforcement can only intervene if the trespassers have caused or plan to cause damage or harm. In the story’s case, the erring neighbors caused a lot of damage and were rightfully arrested. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But could such instances be prevented? University of Maryland legal specialist Paul Goeringer advises fencing off properties to create deterrents against potential trespassers. Natural buffers that would keep the house from being in plain view from the road would suffice.  

    Unfortunately, the author was completely unaware of her mother’s dealings with “Jean” and “John,” and how they had the key to the home. She had to deal with the damage after the fact.

    Commenters were appalled by the neighbor’s behavior, as some clarified the laws about trespassing

    Text discussing civil vs. criminal offence of trespassing and property damage costs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a comment about neighbors causing chaos in a late mom's house, discussing the situation with others.

    Comment discussing potential trespassing charges for neighbors in a woman's late mom's house situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reaction to neighbors causing chaos in late mom's house.

    Comment expressing shock about the neighbors in the woman's late mom's house incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text response about disrespectful behavior after neighbors destroy a sofa and throw paint in a woman's late mom's house.

    Comment expressing anger over neighbors destroying sofa and making a mess.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Whynotaxthisyear discussing neighbors in a late mom's house.

    Comment by user PooksBear discussing actions taken after neighbors were in a late mom's house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing reckless neighbors damaging property, emphasizing cheeky behavior.

    Comment on neighbors in late mom's house, expressing shock over the immoral actions without breaking and entering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about neighbors invading late mom's house, expressing frustration and anger.

    Text message from user FuzzyPuffling discussing how neighbors should retrieve belongings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a user commenting on neighbors causing damage to a house.

    The woman provided an update as the story took on a more dramatic turn

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WFT they are deluded lunatics big time , appears the asylum has lost two more of its lunatics kin hell fire , what a pair vile people ! n dunno where you are but here in uk when your selling a house you have to make any disputes with neighbours known , n id say this qualifies as that , so as well as all the s**t u already had selling it will be even harder ,cos I doubt anyone would want to live next door to this lunatics , blessed be x

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WFT they are deluded lunatics big time , appears the asylum has lost two more of its lunatics kin hell fire , what a pair vile people ! n dunno where you are but here in uk when your selling a house you have to make any disputes with neighbours known , n id say this qualifies as that , so as well as all the s**t u already had selling it will be even harder ,cos I doubt anyone would want to live next door to this lunatics , blessed be x

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda