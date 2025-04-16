ADVERTISEMENT

Grandparents aren’t always the sweet old people you hope they’d be. Some are entitled, some are overbearing, and others can be downright mean. This can leave parents in a sticky situation when it comes to letting toxic pensioners visit their grandkids.

One couple finds themselves in a concerning situation since finding out that their 3-year-old’s verbally violent grandmother is planning on calling CPS on them. The reason? They won’t let her see her grandson often enough.

More info: Reddit

Grandparents aren’t always all that they’re cracked up to be, as this couple is finding out the hard way

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Their 3-year-old son hates going to visit his grandma because she’s verbally violent and often screams and curses at him

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The couple has decided to protect their son, so they’ve banned visits with the ill-tempered grandmother

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The grandmother has now hit back with rumors of child neglect and threats of calling CPS on the couple

Image credits: WeilageM

Deeply concerned about what she’s capable of, the kid’s dad has turned to netizens for legal advice

One couple is facing a heartbreaking and infuriating situation after deciding to limit contact between their 3-year-old son and his verbally violent grandmother. And the child’s reaction to hearing her name? Waterworks. According to OP, the grandmother yells, curses, and has been emotionally abusive, so they decided to stop taking him there.

But instead of respecting their boundaries, the grandmother reportedly began spreading a dangerous lie. She’s telling family members that they’re neglecting their son—and that’s why they’re “hiding” him from her. The rumor is baseless, but it’s terrifying. OP says no one in the family believes her, yet she continues escalating the situation.

She’s even considering calling Child Protective Services (CPS) on them. OP, understandably panicked, turned to an online community for advice. He’s unsure what to do or what records to keep. He’s wondering if he should document everything, collect medical records, and start a paper trail. The threat alone feels like emotional blackmail.

OP’s son’s health is fine, and the couple has done nothing wrong—so technically, they shouldn’t have anything to worry about. But when someone is unstable and determined to stir trouble, even an unfounded accusation can cause chaos. OP adds that they live just down the street from her, which only adds to the tension and fear.

From what OP tells us in his post, his future mother-in-law is a walking nightmare. The couple has put a sensible boundary in place, and for good reason, but she’s determined to overrun it. So, how can the couple protect themselves from the toxic woman? And what should they do if CPS does show up? We went looking for answers.

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In her article for Choosing Therapy, Brooke Schwartz writes that toxic grandparents may engage in behaviors that leave a grandchild feeling hurt, trapped, or burnt out. Signs of a toxic grandparent can include verbal and emotional violence, jealousy of other relationships, ignorance of boundaries, narcissism, and creating divisions in the family.

According to Schwartz, some tips for dealing with a toxic grandparent include setting boundaries and sticking to them, stopping trying to meet or exceed their expectations, practicing self-care, avoiding them when possible, and practicing acceptance.

According to the Chris Branson Law Firm website, there are a number of things the couple should do if CPS comes knocking.

First off, they should take the allegation seriously—CPS has to deal with every case that comes across their desk, no matter how ludicrous it may appear. Next, they need to ask what the allegations are. After that, they shouldn’t submit to a CPS interrogation until they’ve lawyered up but should remain polite while recording everything.

Since OP and his wife have done nothing wrong and their son is healthy and cared for, it’s unlikely CPS will even get past the front door. The real issue remains the grumpy grandma, but we suspect her fury will burn out once her CPS plan bombs.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think his future mother-in-law will ever back off? Let us know your opinion in the comments!



In the comments, readers weighed in with practical suggestions and advice the couple could use to protect themselves from the toxic grandmother’s wrath

