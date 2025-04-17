Woman Snaps At Waitress For No Reason, Date Gets Up And Leaves The Restaurant Without Looking Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a truth bomb: when people want you to appreciate them, they will always be nice to you, but they will easily reveal their true colors in front of others. As Haruki Murakami wisely says in one of his books, “Don’t let appearances fool you.”

Reddit user middleofdinner was not fooled by his date who acted super sweet to him but turned into a mean girl to the waitress over some of the silliest things. Extremely irked by her duplicitous behavior, the original poster (OP) just walked out in the middle of dinner, which angered her!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

People might always act nice to you, but they often reveal how they truly are based on how they are with others

Share icon

Image credits:cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s friend set him up with one of her friends, and they decided to meet at a Mexican restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: middleofdinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster noticed that his date was being nice to him, but acted extremely rudely to their waitress over the smallest of things

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: middleofdinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ant Rozetsky / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Sick of her behavior, the poster paid for the drinks, apologized to the waitress, and just walked out mid-dinner

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: middleofdinner

He faced backlash from his friend and date, but as his mom was a waitress before, he can’t bear how some people treat them

In today’s story, OP shares how his date’s obnoxious behavior urged him to ditch her mid-dinner. His friend is the one who set up the two as she thought that they would make a “cute couple.” They agreed to meet at a Mexican restaurant that the woman chose. Now, this was back in the covid days, so the tables were spaced out, and they had to wait for 15 minutes due to a lack of availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP noticed that his date was getting impatient and instantly started snapping at the waitress when they got the table, but then she was acting all nice with him. In fact, this went on for a while as she acted rudely with the waitress over stupid things like her drink having ice or the Mexican restaurant not having burgers. Sounds pretty ridiculous, doesn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when she called the waitress dumb and told her to do her job, our guy just lost it. He apologized to the waitress, paid for the drinks, and then just walked out, even when she was calling out his name. Of course, he faced instant backlash from her over text, and even his friend called him out for humiliating the woman instead of handling the situation like a “gentleman.”

Well, the poster revealed that back in the day, his mom was a waitress, and he would be at her work after school. He had seen how people treated her at the time, and he couldn’t bear to see his date act the same way. Since it was personal for him, he wondered whether he was wrong for acting the way he did and sought advice online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Redditors instantly sided with the poster, and some even applauded him for apologizing to the waitress and leaving his date instead of just sitting and doing nothing. It’s honestly quite sad to think that there are people out there who believe that they are superior to others, all based on their job.

However, did you know something called “The Waiter Rule” suggests that how we treat waiters and waitresses can reveal a lot about our personality? It has been observed that folks who treat them poorly, the majority of the time, have a judging personality. They see the waitstaff as inferior based on their job role, and speak to them in a condescending manner.

In fact, according to Dr. Frederic Neuman of Psychology Today, how people treat waitstaff should be considered when choosing a future partner. He suggests, “Waiters cannot answer back. I think people who are rude to waiters are bullies. Someone rude to a waiter is likely, sooner or later, to be rude to a spouse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychologist Tara Whitmore also explains that people who are rude and condescending to waiters often lack empathy. “Surprisingly, such people can often be excessively polite and charming in other social situations. This excessive politeness isn’t genuine, though. It’s a manipulative tactic used to create a favorable impression among peers,” she adds.

That definitely sounds like OP’s date, and him walking out on her seems like the best thing that he could have done. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling out his date, and some even applauded him for ditching her mid-dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT