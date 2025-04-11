Woman Crosses The Line With BF’s Grieving Little Brother, Gets Kicked Out On New Year’s Night

ADVERTISEMENT

People often say that blood is thicker than water because, at times, you can only rely on your family and nobody else. After all, other people might come and go, but it’s your family that permanently stays with you even in your difficult times.

Look at the 29-year-old original poster (OP) who fought for custody of his 12-year-old brother after their father passed away. The kid is going through a lot of mental struggles, and one day, OP’s girlfriend threatened the kid to stop moping or OP would hand him over to the state, which infuriated her boyfriend.

When blessed with an amazing family, you’d do anything for them because blood is indeed thicker than water

The 29-year-old poster’s dad passed away in 2020, and he has been looking after his 12-year-old brother, who is struggling mentally

Before Christmas, the kid was feeling down as it was their first holiday without their dad, so the poster gave him his space

Later, he realized that his girlfriend had told his brother to stop moping and be grateful or the poster would hand him over to the state

The furious poster confronted his girlfriend, who thought she had not done anything wrong, so he kicked her out, but his friends criticized him for it

He later updated that he heeded advice given by netizens and had a talk with his brother, assuring him that what she said was not true at all

He also thanked his brother for being there and said that he was in no way ruining the poster’s life

He also broke up with his girlfriend, who still refused to accept that what she had done was not right

After such a difficult year and all the drama, the poster decided to do something fun with his brother over the weekend

In today’s story, Reddit user gfkickedout tells us how he ended things with his girlfriend who acted particularly nasty with his 12-year-old brother. The kid is struggling a lot as their mom passed away years ago, and in 2020, their father also passed, so OP fought for custody. As he is appointed as the kid’s legal guardian, he looks after him and ensures he’s getting therapy.

That was the background, and now our story starts when the kid was feeling quite sad as it was their first Christmas without their dad. Our poster had a talk with his brother and then decided to give him his space, but later, he found the kid helping out. He didn’t really think much of it until his brother mentioned how grateful he was that OP was taking care of him.

He also added that he hoped the guy didn’t change his mind about taking care of him. Appalled, OP asked him why he would say that, and the kid elaborated how the poster’s girlfriend had told him to stop moping and be grateful to his elder brother or he would give him up to the state. The poster just lost it and confronted his girlfriend, who didn’t deny it.

The worst part is that she didn’t even find anything wrong in what she had said to the kid and added that OP was “giving up his life” to look after him. The poster was aghast that she had scared the kid with her threat and, in anger, threw her out. Now, his friends are calling him out for his actions as she has no family to celebrate New Year’s with.

It has been observed that about 5% of young people lose a parent before reaching adulthood. ScienceDirect also states that this can adversely impact children’s mental health, leading to issues like anxiety and depression. When OP posted the story, folks couldn’t believe how awful the woman was with the grieving child, and they also called out his ‘friends’ for siding with her.

Netizens advised the poster to call it off with this woman as she sounded like a red flag, but they stressed more that he should comfort his brother and tell him how wrong she was. Well, the poster heeded their advice and gave us an update about how he talked things through with his brother. He also reassured the kid that he would always take care of him and that he was in no way ruining his life.

We can imagine how hurt the kid must’ve felt after what the woman said to him, so hearing all this from his brother must have been a relief for him. Now, turning to his girlfriend, the poster did break up with her, and guess what? She still couldn’t see what she had done wrong by saying that to the kid. Ugh, some people just don’t understand how to be an empathetic human!

Anyway, after such a tough year and the drama created by his girlfriend, OP had had enough. To get their minds off it, the poster and his brother planned to do something for the weekend. We hope they are able to move past this difficult situation and that someday in the future, the lady learns that what she did was absolutely horrible. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online instantly sided with the poster, calling out his girlfriend’s awful actions and suggesting that he needed new friends

