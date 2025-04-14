Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Netizens Call 24YO Man A Gold Digger For Asking GF To Get Her Own Engagement Ring As She Earns More
Entitled People, Social Issues

Interview With Expert
An engagement ring symbolizes a person’s desire to marry their significant other. That’s why people put a lot of thought into how much to spend on the ring and what it should look like. However, a few people don’t place much importance on this decision, and that can end up causing problems with their partner.

This is what happened when a man asked his girlfriend to buy her engagement ring. He figured that since he didn’t have enough money and her savings would become theirs after marriage, it was an okay request to make.

More info: Reddit

    Getting engaged is a wonderful experience as long as both partners have put in thought and effort to make it special for each other

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he wanted to propose to his girlfriend of three years, but since he didn’t have enough money, he felt that she could get her engagement ring herself

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man justified his request by stating that they would eventually have a joint bank account and that his girlfriend had more money than he did

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman got angry with the poster for asking her to buy her own ring, but he didn’t seem to understand her feelings

    Image credits: Agitated-Turn3949

    The man also received a lot of backlash for his post and repeatedly told folks that he wasn’t a gold digger 

    The OP explained that he had been with his girlfriend for three years and that he loved her a lot. He reached the point where he decided to propose to her as he had no reason to wait any longer. Unfortunately, he didn’t have enough money and thought that it was okay to ask his partner to get her own ring as she had a good salary.

    To better understand who should pay for the engagement ring and what’s the right etiquette, Bored Panda reached out to Ozge Seren, a jewelry expert at Glamira. They said that “buying an engagement ring is a significant milestone in a couple’s relationship. Your ring is a symbol of love that is treasured for life, and the journey of purchasing one should be memorable.”

    “When it comes to who will be the person to purchase the engagement ring, it varies from couple to couple. Factors like religious beliefs and traditional values can come into play, but it is ultimately down to the couple to decide what works best for them,” Ozge said.

    The poster fussed over the fact that he had less money than his girlfriend, which is why she should be paying for the ring. He didn’t think of any other alternatives or even of getting something that was more in his budget.

    According to Ozge, “there are several factors that can come into play when it comes to how much someone spends on an engagement ring. It all depends on the individuals and what they’re looking for. On average, some people spend around $900, whereas others spend over $6000!”

    “People used to say that an engagement ring should cost three months of your salary, but this, in fact, originates from a marketing campaign. In reality, there is no set price an engagement ring should cost, and it’s all down to you and your partner’s preferences.”

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It’s clear that the man’s girlfriend felt offended by his suggestion. She didn’t share his belief that they’d combine their money later on anyway, so she’d have to get her own ring. The woman probably felt like the OP was trying to cheap out on getting it for her instead of saving up or looking at less pricey alternatives.

    Ozge explained that “buying an engagement ring for someone is to demonstrate your love and commitment to them, with the intention of a future marriage. Engagement rings have deep historical and cultural roots, dating back as early as ancient Rome. In today’s world, they symbolize a loving union and a promise of marriage.” 

    “This can be especially meaningful if you will be having a longer engagement, as it shows your commitment to each other in the lead-up to the ceremony and will be a lovely reminder of your upcoming wedding.  People also sometimes personalize engagement rings so that they carry an even more special meaning to the couple.”

    The poster didn’t seem to understand how meaningful it was to propose with a ring he bought with his own money. Instead, he only thought of how costly it would be for him and that he couldn’t afford to put aside any money at the moment. This short-sightedness probably affected the strength of his relationship because it hurt his girlfriend’s feelings.

    Do you think the man was correct to expect his partner to get her own ring as they’d combine bank accounts later anyway? Do share your thoughts below.

    Folks were shocked by the poster’s selfishness and confronted him about his actions

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    3 minutes ago

    Some of us still don’t have an engagement ring, after nearly a quarter of a century of marriage—-and don’t give a fat rat’s a*s if we ever have one. The reason? The ring, the dress, the wedding don’t matter a d**n. The marriage is what matters. I got married at the courthouse, with a couple close friends as witnesses. Those friends treated us to a small wedding dinner, with champagne, at one of the top restaurants in the area. One of them handed us the keys to her beach house for our honeymoon—-we were just going to lock the door and take the phoebe off the hook at home. My wedding and honeymoon were perfect to me. Not fancy, not expensive, not stressful. Perfect. We’ll be married 24 years next month. No engagement ring, just a solid gold band on each of our left ring fingers. That’s all we need. Perfect.

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    5 minutes ago

    Not a gold digger, but you don't make your partner pay for their rings if you want to propose. You could both go buy your rings together or she could propose, but doing that is kinda like asking people to pay for their own birthday present. You don't do that.

