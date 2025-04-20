Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Traders’ Arrogance Gets Shattered When Coworker’s Rich Friend Turns The Tables On Them
Entitled People, Social Issues

Traders’ Arrogance Gets Shattered When Coworker’s Rich Friend Turns The Tables On Them

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have encountered entitled people in our lives, whether they’re a friend, family member, or colleague. Sometimes, these interactions happen because of someone we’re close to.

A man sharedan experience from his birthday dinner, where his trader colleagues tried to stiff him with a massive bill and mocked his surgeon friend for earning “too little.” What they didn’t realize? The friend was from one of the wealthiest families in France and wasn’t about to let the disrespect slide. Keep reading to see how the evening unfolded and the lasting impact it had on everyone involved.

RELATED:

    Entitled people often brag without thinking and don’t hesitate to take advantage of others

    Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A man shared how his wealthy friend saved the day by teaching his colleagues a crucial lesson in humility and respect

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sufficient_Bass2600

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP provided more background on the situation, including his relationship with his friend and their history together

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People with a sense of entitlement expect constant attention from everyone around them

    Image credits: Mister Lee/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a report by the United Nations, the global population is now 8.2 billion. With so many people on the planet, it’s inevitable that at some point, you might come across an entitled person. And while avoiding such people completely isn’t realistic, learning how to handle them better can make all the difference in managing your own peace. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entitled people are easy to spot. They expect special treatment or favors, but never quite explain why they deserve it. It’s always about them, with a mindset that everyone else should be at their beck and call. 

    Have you ever dealt with someone who constantly asks for favors or expects you to do things because they feel they’re “above” you? Perhaps they demand extra attention in a group setting, or maybe they even try to manipulate situations for their own benefit. It could be a friend, a colleague, or even a family member. The experience can leave you feeling drained, especially if you’re always accommodating them but never receive the same consideration in return.

    People with a sense of entitlementalways feel they deserve more, no matter what they have, and expect the spotlight to shine just a little brighter on them. No matter how successful or well-off they are, they’ll never feel that they have enough. This mindset can lead to dissatisfaction, as they never truly appreciate what they have. Instead, they’re always chasing the next bigger or better thing, thinking that it’s what will finally give them the happiness or validation they seek.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most frustrating aspects of dealing with entitled people is their lack of gratitude. They expect others to do things for them, and when it’s done, they may not even say “thank you” or acknowledge the effort. 

    It’s essential to set clear boundaries with entitled folks so they know where they stand Profile of a thoughtful man with trimmed beard, relating to traders' arrogance being challenged by wealth.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to dealing with entitled individuals, one of the best things you can do is focus on what’s within your control. You can’t control their actions or attitudes, but you can control how you respond to them. Instead of getting frustrated over their behavior, try to shift your focus to your own thoughts, actions, and feelings. By doing this, you can avoid unnecessary stress and keep your interactions with them more balanced.

    If you can avoid interacting with entitled people, do so. Engaging with them often leads to negative emotions or conflicts that aren’t worth your time. If they’re causing a disruption or taking advantage of your kindness, distancing yourself can be a healthier option. Sometimes, less contact is the most effective way to manage your relationship with someone who feels entitled.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another effective strategy for dealing with such people is setting clear boundaries. Don’t let them walk all over you or expect things from you without any regard for your own needs. If their behavior becomes too much, it’s important to call it out. Let them know when you feel disrespected or taken advantage of, and stand firm in your boundaries. It’s your right to protect your time and energy.

    In this situation, the traders tried to take advantage of the author’s rich friend, assuming he wouldn’t mind picking up the bill. However, when his friend called them out and involved their boss, the traders quickly learned a valuable lesson in humility. The question remains: Did they deserve what they got? And how would you deal with someone acting entitled in your life? Share your thoughts below!

    People online praised how the author’s friend handled the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda