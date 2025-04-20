Traders’ Arrogance Gets Shattered When Coworker’s Rich Friend Turns The Tables On Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have encountered entitled people in our lives, whether they’re a friend, family member, or colleague. Sometimes, these interactions happen because of someone we’re close to.

A man sharedan experience from his birthday dinner, where his trader colleagues tried to stiff him with a massive bill and mocked his surgeon friend for earning “too little.” What they didn’t realize? The friend was from one of the wealthiest families in France and wasn’t about to let the disrespect slide. Keep reading to see how the evening unfolded and the lasting impact it had on everyone involved.

Entitled people often brag without thinking and don’t hesitate to take advantage of others

A man shared how his wealthy friend saved the day by teaching his colleagues a crucial lesson in humility and respect

Image credits: Sufficient_Bass2600

The OP provided more background on the situation, including his relationship with his friend and their history together

People with a sense of entitlement expect constant attention from everyone around them

According to a report by the United Nations, the global population is now 8.2 billion. With so many people on the planet, it’s inevitable that at some point, you might come across an entitled person. And while avoiding such people completely isn’t realistic, learning how to handle them better can make all the difference in managing your own peace.

Entitled people are easy to spot. They expect special treatment or favors, but never quite explain why they deserve it. It’s always about them, with a mindset that everyone else should be at their beck and call.

Have you ever dealt with someone who constantly asks for favors or expects you to do things because they feel they’re “above” you? Perhaps they demand extra attention in a group setting, or maybe they even try to manipulate situations for their own benefit. It could be a friend, a colleague, or even a family member. The experience can leave you feeling drained, especially if you’re always accommodating them but never receive the same consideration in return.

People with a sense of entitlementalways feel they deserve more, no matter what they have, and expect the spotlight to shine just a little brighter on them. No matter how successful or well-off they are, they’ll never feel that they have enough. This mindset can lead to dissatisfaction, as they never truly appreciate what they have. Instead, they’re always chasing the next bigger or better thing, thinking that it’s what will finally give them the happiness or validation they seek.

One of the most frustrating aspects of dealing with entitled people is their lack of gratitude. They expect others to do things for them, and when it’s done, they may not even say “thank you” or acknowledge the effort.

It's essential to set clear boundaries with entitled folks so they know where they stand

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When it comes to dealing with entitled individuals, one of the best things you can do is focus on what’s within your control. You can’t control their actions or attitudes, but you can control how you respond to them. Instead of getting frustrated over their behavior, try to shift your focus to your own thoughts, actions, and feelings. By doing this, you can avoid unnecessary stress and keep your interactions with them more balanced.

If you can avoid interacting with entitled people, do so. Engaging with them often leads to negative emotions or conflicts that aren’t worth your time. If they’re causing a disruption or taking advantage of your kindness, distancing yourself can be a healthier option. Sometimes, less contact is the most effective way to manage your relationship with someone who feels entitled.

Another effective strategy for dealing with such people is setting clear boundaries. Don’t let them walk all over you or expect things from you without any regard for your own needs. If their behavior becomes too much, it’s important to call it out. Let them know when you feel disrespected or taken advantage of, and stand firm in your boundaries. It’s your right to protect your time and energy.

In this situation, the traders tried to take advantage of the author’s rich friend, assuming he wouldn’t mind picking up the bill. However, when his friend called them out and involved their boss, the traders quickly learned a valuable lesson in humility. The question remains: Did they deserve what they got? And how would you deal with someone acting entitled in your life? Share your thoughts below!

People online praised how the author’s friend handled the situation

