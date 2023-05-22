I made some comics about being a dad! The essence of dad-hacking is taking what you know how to do already and applying it to unrelated problems that would otherwise seem unsolvable. Is that a good way to approach difficult problems? I'll let you be the judge. At the very least, it's usually entertaining!

I love my kids and I love being a dad. They're funny and charming and they constantly help me see life from a different perspective. Life with kids is never boring.

That being said, being a dad is hard. It's impossible to know all the right answers to every big child-induced parenting dilemma, and a big part of parenting is figuring out how to do stuff you wouldn't otherwise know how to do. Usually, the quicker you learn to ask others for help, the better off you are! But where's the fun in that?

So, what's a dad to do when faced with a problem seemingly without a solution? Well, when all else fails, a dad digs down deep into those crusty cargo short side-pockets and pulls out a miracle... Get those keys, load up the kids, and run "errands".

I made these comics to document some of my successes, lots of my failures, and to give others a laugh at my expense. For your convenience, I've titled each comic with a dad-hack pro tip. Thanks for reading!

#1

Encourage Artistic Expression

#2

Maintain Your Fatherly Physique

#3

Get Your Priorities Straight

#4

Teach The Power Of Negotiation

#5

Watch The Shows Your Kids Watch

#6

Grab A Power-Nap

#7

Seize The Day

#8

Get Some Earplugs

#9

BBQ As Much As You Can

#10

Find Creative Solutions

#11

Embrace Summer Fashion

#12

Go With The Good Ideas

#13

Slow Down And Enjoy Life

#14

Ask Clarifying Questions

#15

Be Humble

#16

Instill Healthy Fear

#17

Be Affectionate

#18

Share Your Expertise

#19

Get On Board With Making Meal Plans

#20

Properly Manage Expectations

#21

Model Good Sportsmanship

#22

Keep It Short

#23

Be Practically Minded

#24

Embrace Efficiency

#25

Learn From Others

#26

Gamify Your Life

#27

Bring The Kids With You

#28

Take Lots Of Pictures

#29

Prevent Overheating

#30

Stay Caffeinated

#31

Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder

