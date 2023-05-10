Dave Blazek is a cartoonist with a special talent for creating hilarious single-panel comics. His comic strip, Loose Parts, has been gracing newspaper pages and the internet for more than 20 years. Blazek’s mastery of the art form has earned him two National Cartoonists Society Reuben Awards, which is considered the Oscar of cartooning. His work is loved for its oddly intelligent, weirdly entertaining, and impulsively funny content that views the world from a different angle, making people laugh along the way. Loose Parts appears daily in newspapers such as The Washington Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer, and in scores of other newspapers and websites as well.

Blazek and the co-creator of Loose Parts John Gilpin found a home for their works in the Philadelphia Daily News and the Philadelphia Inquirer back in 1998 when self-publishing platforms such as Instagram didn't exist. However, their comic strip quickly gained a following and has continued to grow ever since. Despite its longevity, the comic remains fresh, avoiding gimmicks and cliches that tend to plague other comics. With eight Loose Parts books, including the most recent “Magnificent Stupidity”, published in November 2021, readers can continue to enjoy Blazek's hilarious and intelligent brand of humor.

