I Collected 12 Strange, Peculiar And Extraordinary Maps Of The World
I am an unreachable traveler and a fanatic of history, arts and supernatural things.
These are some strange, peculiar or curious maps of the world. I collected and chose them because I consider them worthy of admiration for their concepts or their aesthetics.
This post may include affiliate links.
Ebstorf Map (1300)
This map is considered a historical curiosity, not only for being the largest in the known medieval world, but for being the work of the female hands of the Ebstorf convent. It shows Christ as the world and in the center the mythical earthly paradise surrounded by a wall of fire.
The Land Of Make Believe Map (1930)
This map by Czech cartoonist Jaro Hess shows all the rhymes, children's stories and popular songs in a fictional space. It is possible to find Little Red Riding Hood, Humpty Dumpty and the plant that grew to heaven from Johnny and the beans.
Mexico City Map (1932)
Map of Mexico City in 1932 designed by Emily Edwards where the city is represented as an Aztec eagle warrior.
History Of Beijing Map (1936)
Created by Frank Dorn, this tourist map shows not only the inside and outside of the Forbidden City, but illustrations of the city's history both inside and on the frame.
America. Its Folklore Map (1946)
This map was created by William Gropper to illustrate American legends, myths, and folk tales. There it is possible to see everything from the Salem witches to the Mormon myth of the sacred writings found in Utah.
New York Map (1963)
Created as a tourist information map for the 1964 World's Fair, this map designed by Hermann Bollmann shows the city's skyscrapers in detail in 1963.
Santiago De Chile Subway Map (1975)
Map with pictograms of the Santiago de Chile metro lines, published the year of its inauguration in 1975.
Diorama Map Of Tokyo (2014)
In 2014, the artist Sohei Nishino made a series of large-format maps of different cities around the world, using photographs. The Tokyo map has nearly 10,000 different images of the city that show its spaces, its people, its buildings and even its advertisements.
Map Of The Raw Materials Of The Elements (1600)
This world map made by Antonino de Saliba in 1600 shows in a series of rings the ethereal kingdom of demons (phoenixes and salamanders), the celestial vault, climatic phenomena, crops, the known world, the earth, rivers and volcanoes, to finally end in the center with hell.
Serio-Comic War Map (1877)
Published in 1877 after the Russian Empire attacked the Ottoman Empire, the British Frederick W. Rose decided to represent Europe in this way.
Peter Pan Map Of Kensington Gardens (1923)
Inspired by a sculpture of Peter Pan, this map was designed in 1923 to decorate public transport in London in order to entertain passengers waiting for the train. It is a mixture of reality and fiction of actions that fantastic characters carried out in the surroundings.
World Of Cryptids Map (2020)
Illustrated by Laimutė Varkalaitė, the map of the world's cryptids shows the most famous or relevant cryptozoological being in each country. Its publication was included with a map of each continent and an illustration of home.