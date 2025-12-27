80 Satisfying Pics Of Rooms Before And After Being Cleaned
When we get overwhelmed by life, our living space often also suffers. As more and more problems pile up, it can feel like there's never enough time or energy to wash the dishes or do the laundry. And the longer we wait, the bigger the mess, until eventually, it's all there is.
When this happens, the first step is often the hardest.
So if you too need inspiration to make the change, we've got just the thing—r/ufyh is a subreddit that unites people who are trying to “Unscrew Their Habitat.” The best part is that those who participate often share dramatic before-and-after photos of their efforts, reminding us that we can do it too.
Please Don't Judge The Before, I'm So Ashamed
Cleared my depression pit! Genuinely can't believe how [bad] I am because it took less than a day to do. it feels amazing waking up to a new room every day now though
So as a kid my dad told me, always make your bed. He went on to say that making your bed may seem meaningless. But looking at a messy bed is always a ding to your pride and self esteem. (Especially if someone else sees it.) Beyond It’s quick and easy task that no matter how bad your day goes you can always look back and have a sense of accomplishment. You start off the day accomplishing something and it sets the tone for the next task. Hopefully by days end you’ll have accomplished more, but if nothing else, you have made your bed.
Sleeping In A Normal Bed Like A Real Person Tonight. Been Wildly Depressed For... Ever, And I'm Tired Of Letting It Run My Life
Oftentimes, a messy room might not mean anything more than its owner being short on time.
"Some people simply don't value cleanliness, and they prioritize other things over keeping a room clean," says Weena Cullins, a marriage and family therapist.
"When you think about it, there's a mundaneness and a monotony with keeping up with tasks like this that need to be completed routinely without much more benefit to them than returning to a clean room, so sometimes a refusal to keep a room clean is more about that than anything else."
But it can also be indicative of a bigger issue.
Finally Able To Live Life Again
Crippling addiction. relationship ending horribly. isolation. weight gain. dark depression all lead to the first photo seen here… and now….
I’ve actually done it.
thank you to this sub for showing me it was possible.
time to live again
Chronic Illness LED Me To The Mess. I’m Trying To Tackle It At A Manageable Pace. Here’s My Foyer
I’ve been sick with Lyme disease, and most days I barely have the energy to get out of bed. With two kids and without much support at home, things fell apart quickly. This little room took me 2 days, but I’m trying and I’m making progress! (Though I suspect I’ll be paying for it in fatigue in the coming days. 😬)
Cleaned My Depression Pit
Moved to Big City™️ this year to start my surgery training program. 90 hour work weeks + long distance relationship + no laundry in my building -> this situation. Thank you to this community for the inspiration 🖤
A messy room can also be a sign of depression. Several of the criteria for the diagnosis — hopelessness, fatigue, and lack of concentration — can all play a role in why cleaning is constantly postponed, or not even considered at all.
Cullins explains that, in the case of fatigue, many times you're struggling to even get out of bed. "If you can barely get out of bed, it's unlikely that you have the energy to clean your room," she adds.
If you're feeling a little less than hopeful, you might have a hard time understanding why you should bother to organize your stuff since, from your point of view, everything seems to be going wrong anyway.
Cullins notes that, for people with depression, it can be a "struggle to find joy or see a light at the end of a dark tunnel." If it's not going to change anything, why even try?
Months Of Depression And Only Eating Uber Eats
I still got lots to do. My floors are filthy, zero clean dishes, but it was a huge step. I'm scared of slipping into old habits. I am Bipolar 2, and my atypical depression is a heavy symptom that lasts most the year. It's never gotten this bad in the past. 2021 to 2024 were the worst years of my life for mental health. I am hoping I am slowly making way out of that rut.
Wish me luck that I can keep going.
Taking The Incredible Encouragement From This Sub And Trying To Continue
After getting through my bedroom I decided I'd like to try being able to use my living room. The couch was a dumping ground for my SO having to go through so much of his stuff was harder than I could have thought. I still need to clean the couch but for now it's at least usable.
Also huge thanks for all the support I received on my last post it was definitely great motivation and encouragement to keep going. Thank yall so much
This Sub Is Life Changing, This Is A Big Thank You And My Before From When I Joined The Sub (January) Until This Month (September)
I have struggled immensely these past couple of years with health issues and haven’t had any cleaning problems in my adult life until that point. I felt extremely ashamed and alone because I never thought life events could alter my day to day life and routine so much. I did not think that would happen to me. I took myself, my health and my habits for granted. In the beginning of this year I posted some snippets of my progress and the amount of comfort, empathy and useful tips you guys gave me restored my hope in people. I still remember every kind word you left and it gave me a push that has stayed. I never know what the future holds and what will happen in the future but whatever does happen I will carry the weight so much lighter and that is solely because of you guys. Thank you so much, you literally better peoples lives and you don’t even know it. I root for you the way you selflessly rooted for me when I was at a low point.
"While it may sound strange to forget to clean up your room since you're reminded of the condition of the room each day, depression can make you easily distracted," Cullins says.
"So you can intend to put things in order in your room and never find the concentration or the energy to get around to it because you have so many other things going on."
3ish Hours Later. Thanks For All The Encouragement!!
I appreciate this sub so much. Somehow it really works for me to share my mess to hold myself accountable. Sorry if it's too much to post twice in such a short time but I wanted to show everyone how much you all helped me stay motivated, I appreciate you all bunches and bunches!!! I included my before pic too in the hopes that it helps someone else. I could totally do more work to really deep clean and declutter but this is good for now. I need to do dishes and scrub a toilet still while I'm on a roll!
Much Needed Bedroom Clear Out Following Year-Long Grief/Adhd Fueled Depressive Episode
Still depressed but my bedroom is clean now! Bought three plastic tubs and new bedsheets, folded and put away about six baskets of laundry, steamed ~20 shirts, and gave myself permission to throw away a bunch of little things (junk) that I was holding onto. One of the tubs is now full of all the other little things I couldn’t trash, but I’ll work on that another day :)
Never would have made the move to start cleaning if this forum hadn’t popped up on my fyp, so thanks to everyone here for the motivation <3 Now to keep it clean! Any tips on that would be much appreciated
First Time Cleaning Apartment In 1.5 Years. Fuck Depression
Chronic Illness LED Me To The Mess. I'm Trying To Tackle It At A Manageable Pace. Here's My 10-Year-Old’s Room
I’ve been sick with Lyme disease, and most days I barely have the energy to get out of bed. With two kids and without much support at home, things fell apart quickly. I previously posted my foyer. This is one of my kids’ rooms! It was mostly a laundry disaster… (He did help me with it and is helping to keep it clean now ☺️).
It's hard to say exactly how many people let their homes go for too long, but one survey says that, on average, Americans spend about six hours per week cleaning their homes.
Around a quarter (28%) dedicate more than seven hours, while one in five (21%) spend just one to two hours.
However, one in ten (10%) admit they clean for less than an hour each week.
Ufyh: Car Edition
About 4 months worth. Isn’t the first time, definitely won’t be the last, but the depressive episodes are at least getting less frequent (this happens about twice a year, vs how it used to be every two months)
I Did It!
I posted on here when I started the clean. Today I put up the last shelves, marking my room officially finished. It took maybe two days of solid work. Also, I bought an emotional support tree. It helped!
I Uf My Depression Den
I had a breakdown (I’m currently 5 days clean from smoking weed) and had a major vent with my besties. They helped and I was able to channel all those emotions into cleaning my room for the first time in over a year. 7 bags of trash later, 2 loads of laundry going, and at least 3-4 folded and put away. I’m still restless and want to smoke but it’s easier now that my room is clean. It’s not perfect because my vacuum is dead but I’ll get that taken care of as soon as I can. Thanks to this community I was able to break it down and it got done in about 2 hours.
Even though we clean regularly, questions often remain about how, what, and when to clean. According to the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), what matters most is not how long we spend cleaning, but how effective we are.
To maximize our efforts, the ACI recommends prioritizing these cleaning tasks:
- Bathroom: Disinfect toilet bowls, sinks, tubs, and showers
- Kitchen: Clean cutting boards, countertops, and dishes
- Laundry: Wash sheets, towels, and bathmats weekly
- Floors: Vacuum carpets and mop floors to reduce asthma and allergy triggers
Turns Out Laundry Is Less Intimidating When There’s Space To Put Clean Clothes
Finally doing right by the walk-in closet we’re so fortunate to have. Donating and saying goodbye to the four-year-old, plastic drawers was the best part.
I Didn't Fail!
i posted on here a couple weeks ago after reaching a breaking point in my home. my garage was completely inaccessible and all rooms (3 bedrooms + office) were trashed. i worked for about a year to at least claim the main spaces of my home back (entry, living, kitchen, dining). but while the interior of my home improved, my garage got worse and worse. i reached out to a company for help and we cleared out my entire home- garage and all. here are the results of the garage. i probably won't post the inside of my home but the change is unbelievable.
i felt frozen for 5 years and now my life can begin again. i can't quite pinpoint my emotions right now. i feel relief, pride, embarrassment, gratitude... but i also have been feeling a whole lot of nothing. no emotions at all. the last 10 days have been a lot to process and it's strange being here at the end now.
All This Cleaning And This Is What Made Me Most Happy!
Still working on my Dad's. He had a bottle of hosin explode. This is the first thing that's made me feel like it's getting really clean in here. Time to make a meal! Bonus pic of the completely empty fridge.
Update: The Depression Pit No More
In addition, we can practice prevention to reduce the time we spend cleaning. The ACI suggests developing these habits to stay ahead of the mess:
- Keep clutter to a minimum: This limits places for dust and allergens to accumulate.
- Avoid spreading dirt and germs: Wash hands regularly and wipe shoes on entryway rugs or mats.
- Keep bathroom and kitchen surfaces clean and dry: This helps reduce mold and mildew.
- Promptly clean up crumbs and spills.
- Treat spots and stains on clothing immediately.
A Severe Combination Unfuck/Declutter/Rearrange Over The Course Of The Last Few Weeks
Finally Cleaned The Master Bathroom🥹
Trying Really Hard... Started With The Bathroom
Finally Picked Up The Depression Den
I’m sick at home and thought this might make me feel better. Feels like a weight’s been lifted 🥲
Progress Is Slow
I don’t have pics of the clean living room but I’ve gotten the living room cleaned up and half the kitchen and the master bathroom. I’m on medication now for my depression. So it’s time to get the house in order.
I Did It By Myself! I Cleaned My Kitchen!
I've never ever been good at keeping things clean, and my kitchen more than the rest of my house has always been a huge source of shame. My whole house is cluttered, but my kitchen was dirty. This was about 3 or 4 20-minute segments.
My mom does not have nearly the same visceral reaction to doing dishes and so whenever she comes over she usually unfucks my kitchen for me. However some planned visits fell through and I decided to give it a really good try. I've picked up a lot of techniques to counter my weaknesses over the years and I'm really pleased with how well they worked!
I also cleared out my cabinets of all the expired food and organized then a little nicer.
I'm still afraid of what's waiting inside the fridge, but I have to wait for the next trash pickup to have space to tackle that. Still one dishwasher load to put away too.
First Step
The horizontal surfaces in my house are out of control (floors and tables) and I’ve been dragging my feet worried that 15 minutes is never going to dig me out. I finally got the gumption to set a 15 minute timer and just start. It’s not done, but it’s an improvement.
Finally Cleaned Up My Disaster Of A Living Room, Hooray For Medication!
I'm a 31 year old schizophrenic loner. For a while I struggled with my medication compliance and let this junk accumulate for God knows how long, to the point where I just didn't use my table or look at this part of the room. At some point the table leg brackets broke so it wobbled pretty badly. However I've been taking my antipsychotics every day for the better part of eight months now (after my life started falling apart again) and I finally decided to tackle the mess. I just got sick of having this junk heap take up so much of my limited living space.
Here's what I did:
- Put everything into cardboard boxes
- Vacuum the floor
- Replace my old broken wobbly table legs with new solid metal hairpin legs that screw directly into the table (original ones were attached with brittle plastic brackets that broke over time)
- Swept off the table and wiped it down with cleaning solution. Had a lot of old coffee stains and dust from old projects.
- Sorted through one box at a time. I had a trash can next to me and threw away any garbage that got mixed in. I made piles of stuff based on category (soldering stuff, electronics components, art stuff, mail, cables, pens and pencils, etc) and went from there.
"Can I Come Over To Your House?" Was What I Needed To Hear
One of my best friends wanted to visit for new year because she knew I was struggling. The girl that I'm seeing wanted to come over to cook for me. I always had to make excuses just because I didn't want them to see the reality of what I am going through, but it was actually all the motivation I needed to start unfucking my habitat once and for all.
Well, dishes are all clean and mostly gone, there was a lot of things of ex-roomates. I live alone and I just need a couple of things.
Yeah, that nasty stain was mold. I live in a place with 90%+ humidity all year and badly constructed cottages, so behind the fridge the warm air did its thing. No worries, it's all clean now and painted over with mold killing painting. I did the same a year ago with another corner and it's absolutely great.
I cannot handle washing dishes, I hate feeling the cold water (there is no hot water) and the sponges. But also my brain in its depressive state doesn't even care, like it wants me dead for real. But I finally did it, and the sink has been this beautiful since new year! I'm honestly surprised and so so grateful of my past-self who did all the work.
I hope this serves you as motivation to all of us who are struggling. This sub has been so helpful, thank you.
It Took A While But I Did It!
I’ve been living in a depression apartment for a while and I finally was able to do a total deep clean. Every single thing in my apartment is clean and I’m so proud of myself!
Cleaned My Craft Room/Spare Bedroom!
I live with my elderly mom in my childhood home. When I moved in to help take care of her 12 years ago, we decided the spare bedroom (which was my bedroom was a child) would be my craftroom. So when moved back everything from my small house was put in this room. Throughout the years it kind of became a catch all for all our stuff we didn't have anywhere else to put.
So now it's 2025 and my mental health is finally to a place where I have the energy and inclination to do something about it! It took me either 4 or 5 days and anywhere between 10 to 15 hours of work to get everything cleared out and put away.
I finally have my craft room and we actually have access to our spare room again!
I threw away probably 4 big black bags of trash and gave away a total of 11 big black bags of yarn!
Before And Continued Progress
My feet hurt! It took me a couple of days to keep going on the kitchen. All I could see was an impossible mess. I gave myself a break and got out of the house. I maintained what I had done already. Does anyone feel like The little Red Hen/Rooster? After working so hard I can feel like that. "Stay out of my clean room! No bread for you!" 🙄😵💫😉 We haven't used our kitchen table for going on two years. I was overwhelmed, depressed and it was too much for me. I was also getting over some PTSD caused by my former job. Therapy has helped. My son's family moved into town and I'm more active with my kids. 💖
Whole House Cleaned
I hate that it gets like this. I'm going to do better.
Me And My Partner Did A 50 Min Ufyh. Both Of Us Have Adhd And We Body Doubled Ftw Today. 🙌🏆
20 Minutes = Earned Back My Hallway. You Can Do It!! Read Description
The time and walls still need deep cleaning, but here’s what I did:
- Put on hype music
- Throw all dirty stuff into washer
- Grab everything on the floor that isn’t trash and put it where it belongs (if it doesn’t yet have a designated “home” in my house, it goes into a tub for now.)
- Sweep and throw away trash
- Take dishes to sink
- Wipe trash can and washer/dryer with disinfectant
- Ooh and aaah at being able to walk through the hallway without jumping over things
So Was Gone For The Weekend. Decided To Ufoh As A Surprise😤
I Have 6 More Days To Make This Place Livable
I'm working on my Dad's house while visiting. I hope to get his house healthy and easier to clean with his limited mobility.
I have a lot more rooms to go, but at least we can cook and he can keep up with his cats.
The End Result Of Panic Cleaning Before An Apartment Inspection
I'm not 100% done with it yet, but I have a functional room again. I struggle pretty bad with my mental health, so it's easy for me to just not care.
And yes, my aesthetic is little old lady.
I’m Embarrassed To Show How Bad It Got But I’m Determined To Bust Out Of My Depression. This Was This Weekend’s Project
The Biggest Uf So Far!
All of our stuff from our kitchen remodel/moving of the laundry ended up in this room. This poor room gets filled and emptied every time we clean. I bought a few totes and organizers so we could put all this stuff in a neat pile until we get the remodel done. Anything that was not kitchen had a home from my previous work and I worked really hard to make sure I PUT STUFF AWAY NOT DOWN. Omg that was hard.The machines arrive tomorrow! Pics of the kitchen later. (Buddy the Bagel enjoying his barrel chair. And of course, Mabel Tax!)
45 Minutes In My Room As A Start
“Deslobification” for the most part. Picked up trash, threw laundry all in that fitted sheet because all the baskets are currently being used lol
I Pulled Through And Cleaned My Kitchen!!
I am so proud of myself! It wouldn't have been possible without you guys or my studyblr friends on discord! I already had celebratory tea, cookies and pancakes, but feel free to pour one with me tonight .^
I'll take out the trash and bring my stuff to the attic now and will rest so so well tonight
I Can’t Believe I Did This
So long story short, my room, closet and bathroom were already chaotic due to object permanence, and task paralysis amongst other things.
And my buddies girlfriend Jenny passed on. Well, Jenny was chronically ill in her last days and she would online-shop a lot on top of boxy charm subscriptions, Ipsy, scent bird etc. and would buy boat loads of things off QVC and other websites.
So my buddy gifted me with every cosmetic I have never been able to afford. And I just kept taking in boxes. Because this is like a once in a lifetime chance!
The first box he handed me I almost cried because these were things that I’ve always wanted for Christmas or birthdays but were outrageously priced.
So essentially thousands upon thousands upon thousands of dollars.
So I took them home and then my room became a trap to where I only had a path to walk-through to go to my bed.
And I felt like I was suffocating. I didn’t even wanna go home.
WELL yesterday, I decided that I was not going to let this intimidate me. I woke up in the morning, and I went directly to this sub.
And I felt like that helped me really get into the conquering cleaning mode.
I found this guy‘s YouTube channel in one of the comments called “Midwest Magic Cleaning”
So whoever posted that thank you so much!
I got rid of so many old things I had that needed to go but it was very much needed!
But I just wanted to share my progress. AND I EVEN LABELED THINGS!
No, it’s not perfect but then again that’s not what the sub is about and that’s why I really love it because everyone is so kind here. And everyone here is so nonjudgmental.
So like I said it’s not perfect, but it’s comfortable and I can FINALLY breathe!
Did I Party For New Years Eve? If You Count A Cleaning Party I Did!
Thank you all so much for the words of encouragement and kindness on my first post! My partner and I really appreciate it. To be kept accountable, here is the post for day two!
There are still a bunch of asthetic things I want to do, such as art on the walls and fixing the mess on the fridge, but that'll happen another day.
I wanted to also get the bedroom, bathroom, and hallway done today, but little steps. That will be tomorrow's task (today since it is 3 am for me).
Actually Got It Done!!
I’ve never been more proud of myself than looking at these before and after photos. 🥹 I posted here 55 days ago when I was at a complete loss of where to even begin and how to tackle the chaos of my room that was like 3 years in the making. I’m moving to another city today, so everything had to be completely gone and cleared out and both the bedroom and bathroom deep cleaned, and I was immensely stressed about whether I’d be able to do it, but after a lot of steady work, I managed to get it all done!! I got rid of a TON of stuff, both donating and trashing. Included a pic of my bathroom even though I didn’t show how it was before, but it was quite cluttered too.
Thank you so much to everyone who gave me kind words and advice, it truly helped me feel not as alone and like I had a clearer path to follow! 💗 Kind of tearing up a little as I’m posting this. 🥹 Feels like a true fresh start!
Swedish Death Metal Cleaning
All I Can Manage For Today
You Have No Idea How Long This Took 🥹
I Cleaned The Yarn Corner This Weekend!
I also tied pieces of yarn from every layer onto the basket handles so I could keep track of what was where, I’m hoping this cuts down on clutter caused by digging through the baskets!
2.5 Hours Working In The Fridge 💪
I've been in a rough place lately, but I am really happy with the progress I made in the fridge today. I am going to treat myself by getting a small cheesecake tomorrow! I still have to clean out the snack drawer on the fridge. But I am feeling so much better.
Bedroom Day 2
The big pile in the corner is all trash. I took one car load to the dump today. That’s all I can afford. I vacuumed and swept spider webs and wiped down surfaces but no other cleaning. I did not get under the bed. The closet is filled with bags of clothes, six of which I am about to take to the laundromat right now
Baby Steps, Day 2
I wrote yesterday that I was working hard on my room (and, frankly, the whole house-I have never been a tidy person). You were so great at encouraging me. Here’s my room after another 2 hours. I’ve got a load of laundry in the dryer and one in the wash; I’m hopeful I can get another load done still today. My helper/model is Freddie Meowcury.
One Bedroom Apartment After Hosting 4 Friends For A Week
I Felt Like My Room Was Beyond Help
Complex family issues have been crammed into my one-bedroom apartment for years. Mom died two years ago, and I have only just started to feel like I am able to work on the horrible mess in the bedroom. On the floor was lots of dust, shopping bags and shipping boxes, cat toys, and trash. I marathoned a lot of the mess in the bigger part of the bedroom on a Sunday, and then the property manager emailed two days later: INSPECTION. I cleared the rest of the floor with another marathon after work that week. It's the first time in years that the closet door was closed on the left or open on the right!
I've made changes to my routines so I am cleaning the toilet and cat boxes every morning, I have vacuumed my room almost every day for the last week, and I evaluated my clothes and closet yesterday. I didn't make this mess in just one day, week, or month. It took years to get that bad, but I hope I can get my space to a happy, comfortable level of clean by the end of the summer. I really appreciate the guidance UFYH has given me so I can create my own routines and follow through with them.
Update (Girl Past Her Moving Out Date)i
So I decided not to move, but I had a spiral about something else and when I tell you I put all that frustration into this chaos because I managed this in about 3 hours today.
The last two bin bags in the photo are at the dump now!
I finally feel the weight off of my shoulders. To anybody who needs to hear it YOU CAN DO IT. I sure as f didn’t think I could
Finally Cleaned My Desk Space
Slowly Cleaning Every Room In This Disgusting House
Cleaning up after six adults who refuse to help. This bathroom needs a deeper cleaning, but even getting this far is such a relief. I also started cleaning my depression room today!
Before And After For Now
You may have heard of doom boxes and/or doom piles? I had a DOOM room. I hired a professional organizer, she was amazing.
I am still going thru the racks against the wall(they are fairly organized so they are much easier to deal with. The boxes are full of books. I am getting a bookcase this week and will sort thru the books.
I am also going to add a desk to this room to make it an office for my parter who works from home.
Love seeing all these transformations.
Before And Progress
I've been depressed and overwhelmed. I'm finding things that make me happy and give me energy. This kitchen was too much. But I'm doing it. I built new shelves for the pantry. I've cleaned a lot, but it's still so much!
I Did One Thing
One thing! I feel so much better
The rest of the house is a warzone but this is done
💯
One Bad Weekend Became Two Months Of No Cleaning
After Weeks/Months Of Partial Cleans And Then A Bout Of Covid, My Kitchen Is Finally *fully* Clean And I Want To Scream It From The Rooftops
Pro tip: I live in an apartment complex and posted on our online bulletin board that I’d pay $15 to anyone who could come take my trash (2 bags and then some old pumpkins/mums that had been on the porch). Someone came and took them for free! Don’t be afraid to ask for help! Since that kind person took my trash, I was able to use that energy to do this today.
Realized I Deserve The Dignity Of A Clean Bathroom No Matter How Bad My Mental Health May Be. One 30m Timer Later
Depression and work stress have been at a lifetime high lately, but finding this sub after yet another insomnia-laden night inspired me to see how much grime I could clear in just 30m. It's not perfect, but I got the mirror, sink, toilet, trash can... and even the tub got a cursory scrub. Photos aren't perfect either but I'm posting here partly so that my brain can accept this as a win, lol.
P.S. kitties were kicked out once the cleaning products came out — no kitties were harmed in this production!
edit: grammar mistake!
Another Baby Step To Ufmh. One Side Of Sink, Other Side Tbc
Progress Update On My Depression Room Plus I Need Motivation And Encouragement
So this is where I'm at now. it looks like a bigger mess, but it's literally the stuff from the other side of my bed. I'm in the Process of organizing everything. My bed is falling off the frame the mattress just is no good anymore either once I get it clean I'm buying a new one. I just need some encouragement to keep going lol. If you haven't seen the other post you can if you want to see the other side of the room.
3 Hours And An Entire Can Of Cleaning Spray Later
Had a good cry after this because I've been stuck for months and months and this is the first step in moving towards a large life change that will solve a lot of problems. But I can't make that change until everything is cleaned up.
Ufed My Tornado Room Before And After
Finally got fed up with my endless cycle of disaster room🙃 With some help from my mom, one weekend later (I also cleaned my living room and bathroom but did not take photos) I usually refuse to accept help, as cleaning with other people makes me even more stressed, so she just washed and folded all my laundry so it could be put away. 💜 Also I didn’t do my closet yet. That’s saved for another weekend😅 But I am SO relieved. Tips on how to keep it this way are more than welcome :)
I Finally Cleaned My Laundry Hovel
Ever since I was in a bad car accident my back has been killing me and laundry felt overwhelming. It became this thing that just festered at the back of my mind and I kept doing everything except tackle it (including reorganizing my entire kitchen).
I have a friend coming next week and at this point I had to do it. Rough choice in a heat wave but a part of my brain feels so calmed now. Took a full day and I am so proud.
Appreciate all the before after and encouragement in this sub. Hopefully this can inspire the next person whose laundry or other things has taken over their life.
Finally Won A Battle
Been trying to fully clean my room for probably over a year now. If I ever did get the motivation, it usually ended after doing laundry and a quick vacuum before throwing a bunch of stuff on my floor again.
I motivated myself by texting my best friends two items of clothing that I would buy myself if I finished (one if I finished by Sunday dinner, or both if I finished by Saturday dinner)
Everything is in its home (except for a few pieces of art for a gallery wall that I’m planning), laundry is done, floor is clean, and surfaces have been sanitized!!!
I’m so proud of myself and relieved to know I’m going to start the week right. I set out my work outfits for the week and I feel like a shining star (as lame as that may be)!!
Slowly Making Progress
I’m so thankful to have found this subreddit. I still have a lot of work to do and I’m honestly not sure how to tackle the corners.
Cleaning Of Bathroom/Laundry/Cleaning Supply Closet
This has been bothering me for way too long. All I would do was stuff something in, shut the doors, walk away and forget about it. Not today. I rolled up my sleeves and commenced cleaning!
Officially Cleaned I Think?
Living Room - Reorganizing And Decluttering After Lengthy Depression
Newly Disabled And Have A Roommate Who Decided To Stop Doing Their Designated Chore. Today We Ran Out Of Forks
Hey y’all, I was in a car accident a few months back and have some serious nerve damage, slipped discs, a brain injury, and just lots of pain overall with certain tasks.
I have two roommates and we have designated chores, I handle getting bills paid, sweeping, caring for all of my animals (would be my task either way, but just so you get a sense of the workload), organizational tasks like wiping out the fridges and keeping the pantry and counters neat, other roommate handles the upstairs for the most part, and one roommate? the dishes, the one task she’s assigned.
About 2 months ago she decided she was sick of us and started avoiding everyone. This was after I noticed my prescription narcotics going missing and I asked in the house group chat to let me know if anybody sees them (I can be forgetful and sometimes leave them on the table etc). And then also when she decided to get “sober” and then stole half a bottle of alcohol off our other roommate.
Around then was when she decided she wasn’t going to do dishes anymore. She stopped coming home at night, would get home at weird hours- always slamming doors and stomping around. Dishes piled up. The agreement was that she do them regardless of if it’s her mess so long as we rinse first. Same deal with everyone else’s chores.
Issue is, I can’t do dishes, it’s one of a handful of tasks that causes this terrible shooting pain down my arms and legs. I have difficulty washing my own hair, standing for more than 10-15 min, driving, just any task where my hands are above my waist and not at rest.
So last night I took some of the good pain meds (hydro) and bought myself a treat at the grocery store for afterwards, and just- struggled through it. Took me nearly an hour and a half. This amount would normally take my roommate probably 30 min max.
Here’s my before and after, and a pic of my reward I got myself lol. I conked out after this and woke up in pain, but the peace of mind is worth it.
Advice appreciated, or even feel free to make fun of my decor choices lol
This Sub Read Inspired Me
Closet Cleaned
My Latest Depressive Episode Has Been Really Rough. I’m Not Done Yet, But It’s Progress
Scared(Update Pt 3)
It’s A Start. That’s What Matters
I have so far to go, but I can stand in front of my kitchen sink again, the dishwasher is running, and I’m stopping at a point where I feel accomplished but not burnt out.
Update On “I Don’t Know What’s Wrong With Me. I Can’t Live Like This.”
So recently I posted a pic of my disgusting living room full of piled up garbage as seen from my couch. It took me a couple weeks but I took your guys’ advice and even though it’s a small change and a work in progress, this is an update on how it looks today versus then. It actually got even worse so I ended up filling up 4 giant garbage bags with all the garbage. I’m now encouraged to continue cleaning and will post more updates. Thanks again for being so kind and gentle toward my situation and for all the encouragement.
Been Avoiding My Sewing Corner For Months, Only Took Me 20 Minutes To Clean It
Depression takes all your energy away. I've been depressed for 10years ( portpartum depression changed into chronical depression) and it was very difficult to keep the house tidy. I kept the rooms downstairs tidy and the kids' rooms. My own bedroom was a mess.
