Hey y’all, I was in a car accident a few months back and have some serious nerve damage, slipped discs, a brain injury, and just lots of pain overall with certain tasks.

I have two roommates and we have designated chores, I handle getting bills paid, sweeping, caring for all of my animals (would be my task either way, but just so you get a sense of the workload), organizational tasks like wiping out the fridges and keeping the pantry and counters neat, other roommate handles the upstairs for the most part, and one roommate? the dishes, the one task she’s assigned.

About 2 months ago she decided she was sick of us and started avoiding everyone. This was after I noticed my prescription narcotics going missing and I asked in the house group chat to let me know if anybody sees them (I can be forgetful and sometimes leave them on the table etc). And then also when she decided to get “sober” and then stole half a bottle of alcohol off our other roommate.

Around then was when she decided she wasn’t going to do dishes anymore. She stopped coming home at night, would get home at weird hours- always slamming doors and stomping around. Dishes piled up. The agreement was that she do them regardless of if it’s her mess so long as we rinse first. Same deal with everyone else’s chores.

Issue is, I can’t do dishes, it’s one of a handful of tasks that causes this terrible shooting pain down my arms and legs. I have difficulty washing my own hair, standing for more than 10-15 min, driving, just any task where my hands are above my waist and not at rest.

So last night I took some of the good pain meds (hydro) and bought myself a treat at the grocery store for afterwards, and just- struggled through it. Took me nearly an hour and a half. This amount would normally take my roommate probably 30 min max.

Here’s my before and after, and a pic of my reward I got myself lol. I conked out after this and woke up in pain, but the peace of mind is worth it.

Advice appreciated


