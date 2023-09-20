Alexey Kondakov is a contemporary Ukrainian artist known for his unique style of art, which often involves blending figures from historical artworks with the hustle and bustle of our modern urban environments. He gained popularity for his "Art History in Contemporary Life" series, where he takes characters and elements from classical paintings and seamlessly integrates them into contemporary scenes. The result is a captivating juxtaposition of past and present, sparking conversations and fascination. 

Scroll down to see Kondakov's latest creations!

#1

"Passion Flowers" By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys

An image of a woman from "Passion Flowers" painting in a restaurant

Bored Panda reached out to Alexey again to learn more about him and his "Art History in Contemporary Life" series. We were curious to know whether there are any messages or themes the artist wants to convey through his artwork. Alexey replied that he's just having fun. "But I think all of this is about celebrating life and being attentive to the world around us, to be able to see something magical nearby."
#2

"Drusilla" By John William Godward

An image of a woman from "Drusilla" painting in a bar

Drusilla wore the first see-through blouse

#3

"The Silence" By Giorgio Kienerk

An image of a woman from "The Silence" painting in modern surroundings

In the realm of art, the fusion of the past and present is undeniably intriguing. Artists often blend historical elements with contemporary influences to create their unique works of art. With this in mind, we asked Alexey about his perspective on the relationship between the past and present in his art and what he believes his work can teach us. In response, the artist shared, "I believe it's important for everyone to have an understanding of the past, especially the history that has had a significant impact on our present. This knowledge allows us to acknowledge where we are now and gives us the ability to move forward from this point."
#4

"A Silent Greeting" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

An image of a man and a woman from "A Silent Greeting" painting in a bus

#5

"Desdemona" By Alexandre Cabanel

An image of a woman from "Desdemona" painting in a bar

Alexey's work frequently incorporates humor and irony through the juxtaposition of classical characters and scenes within unexpected contemporary contexts. According to the artist, "Humor is a way to uncover one's differences, unique qualities, or weaknesses. And it requires a certain bravery." He goes on to explain, "When you identify your weaknesses through humor, it becomes easier to accept them or make the decision to improve yourself. For me, humor is a means of embracing reality in an amusing and light-hearted manner."
#6

"Angel" By Abbott Handerson Thayer

An image of an angel from "Angel" painting in modern surroundings

#7

"The Proposal" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

An image of a woman from "The Proposal" painting in a car

#8

"Medea" By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys

An image of a woman from "Medea" painting in modern surroundings

#9

"Daphnis And Chloe" By François Gérard

An image of a man and a woman from "Daphnis And Chloe" painting in a bar

#10

"Lady Hamilton (As A Bacchante)" By George Romney

An image of a woman and a dog from "Lady Hamilton (As A Bacchante)" painting in modern surroundings

#11

"Fatidica" By Sir Frederic Leighton

An image of a woman from "Fatidica" painting in a bus

#12

"On The Terrace" By Edward John Poynter

An image of a woman from "On The Terrace" painting in a bus

#13

"Contemplation" By George Lawrence Bulleid

An image of a woman from "Contemplation" painting in modern surroundings

#14

"Quadriga Of Cupid" By Jacques Clement Wagrez

An image of four women from "Quadriga Of Cupid" painting in modern surroundings

#15

“Daphnis And Chloe” By Jules-Elie Delaunay

An image of a boy and a girl from “Daphnis And Chloe” painting on a scooter

#16

"Daphnis And Chloe" By Dominique Louis Papety

An image of a man and a woman from "Daphnis And Chloe" in a bar

#17

"Lilies" By Gottlieb Theodor Von Kempf-Hartenkampf

An image of a woman from "Lilies" painting in an elevator

#18

"At The Fountain" By Guillaume Seignac

An image of a woman from "At The Fountain" painting at a store

#19

"Mary Magdalene" By Frederic James Shields

An image of a woman from "Mary Magdalene" painting in modern surroundings

#20

"Canaries" By Albert Joseph Moore

An image of a woman from "Canaries" painting hanging clothes

#21

"Watching And Waiting" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

An image of a woman from "Watching And Waiting" painting in modern surroundings

#22

"The Beautiful Reader" By Léon François Comerre

An image of a woman from "The Beautiful Reader" painting in modern surroundings

#23

"Clio, Muse Of History" By Charles Meynier

An image of an angel from "Clio, Muse Of History" painting in modern surroundings

#24

"The Broken Pitcher" By William-Adolphe Bouguereau

An image of a girl from "The Broken Pitcher" painting at a store

#25

"Jonathan’s Token To David" By Lord Frederic Leighton

An image of a man and a boy from "Jonathan’s Token To David" painting in a tram

#26

“Electra At The Tomb Of Agamemnon” By Lord Frederic Leighton

An image of a man from “Electra At The Tomb Of Agamemnon” painting in a ruined city of Kyiv

"This artwork is about understanding and feeling war in your home. It’s hard to imagine it. No one wants to think about it, everyone thinks that they have a lucky ticket in life. And it’s easy to stay away if you don't know what war is and you just get tired of seeing the news. Unfortunately, only those who have seen the war can truly understand.

The photograph was taken near Lukyanivska metro station, which is near the center of Kyiv. A Russian missile hit the civilian house early morning on March 15."

#27

"The Vintage Festival" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

An image of a woman from "The Vintage Festival" painting in a bus

#28

"The Hop Picker" By Charles Edward Perugini

An image of a woman from "The Hop Picker" painting in modern surroundings

#29

"Blossoms" By Albert Moore

An image of a woman from "Blossoms" painting in modern surroundings

#30

"Not Too Much To Carry" By William-Adolphe Bouguereau

An image of a woman holding a girl from "Not Too Much To Carry" painting in modern surroundings

#31

"Confidences" By Guglielmo Zocchi

An image of two women from "Confidences" in modern surroundings

#32

"Voluptas" By Franz Seraph Von Lenbach

An image of a woman from "Voluptas" painting in a disco

#33

"Prometheus Freed By Hercules" By Giuseppe Baldrighi

An image of a man from "Prometheus Freed By Hercules" playing basketball

#34

"Pompeiana" By Eleuterio Pagliano

An image of a woman from "Pompeiana" painting in modern surroundings

#35

"A Greek Woman" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

An image of a woman from "A Greek Woman" in modern surroundings

