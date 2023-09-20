Artist Places People From Classical Paintings Into Modern Reality And They Fit Just Right (35 New Pics)
Alexey Kondakov is a contemporary Ukrainian artist known for his unique style of art, which often involves blending figures from historical artworks with the hustle and bustle of our modern urban environments. He gained popularity for his "Art History in Contemporary Life" series, where he takes characters and elements from classical paintings and seamlessly integrates them into contemporary scenes. The result is a captivating juxtaposition of past and present, sparking conversations and fascination.
"Passion Flowers" By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys
Bored Panda reached out to Alexey again to learn more about him and his "Art History in Contemporary Life" series. We were curious to know whether there are any messages or themes the artist wants to convey through his artwork. Alexey replied that he's just having fun. "But I think all of this is about celebrating life and being attentive to the world around us, to be able to see something magical nearby."
"Drusilla" By John William Godward
"The Silence" By Giorgio Kienerk
In the realm of art, the fusion of the past and present is undeniably intriguing. Artists often blend historical elements with contemporary influences to create their unique works of art. With this in mind, we asked Alexey about his perspective on the relationship between the past and present in his art and what he believes his work can teach us. In response, the artist shared, "I believe it's important for everyone to have an understanding of the past, especially the history that has had a significant impact on our present. This knowledge allows us to acknowledge where we are now and gives us the ability to move forward from this point."
"A Silent Greeting" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
"Desdemona" By Alexandre Cabanel
Alexey's work frequently incorporates humor and irony through the juxtaposition of classical characters and scenes within unexpected contemporary contexts. According to the artist, "Humor is a way to uncover one's differences, unique qualities, or weaknesses. And it requires a certain bravery." He goes on to explain, "When you identify your weaknesses through humor, it becomes easier to accept them or make the decision to improve yourself. For me, humor is a means of embracing reality in an amusing and light-hearted manner."
"Angel" By Abbott Handerson Thayer
"The Proposal" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
"Medea" By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys
"Daphnis And Chloe" By François Gérard
"Lady Hamilton (As A Bacchante)" By George Romney
"Fatidica" By Sir Frederic Leighton
"On The Terrace" By Edward John Poynter
"Contemplation" By George Lawrence Bulleid
"Quadriga Of Cupid" By Jacques Clement Wagrez
“Daphnis And Chloe” By Jules-Elie Delaunay
"Daphnis And Chloe" By Dominique Louis Papety
"Lilies" By Gottlieb Theodor Von Kempf-Hartenkampf
"At The Fountain" By Guillaume Seignac
"Mary Magdalene" By Frederic James Shields
"Canaries" By Albert Joseph Moore
"Watching And Waiting" By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
"The Beautiful Reader" By Léon François Comerre
"Clio, Muse Of History" By Charles Meynier
"The Broken Pitcher" By William-Adolphe Bouguereau
"Jonathan’s Token To David" By Lord Frederic Leighton
“Electra At The Tomb Of Agamemnon” By Lord Frederic Leighton
"This artwork is about understanding and feeling war in your home. It’s hard to imagine it. No one wants to think about it, everyone thinks that they have a lucky ticket in life. And it’s easy to stay away if you don't know what war is and you just get tired of seeing the news. Unfortunately, only those who have seen the war can truly understand.
The photograph was taken near Lukyanivska metro station, which is near the center of Kyiv. A Russian missile hit the civilian house early morning on March 15."