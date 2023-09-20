Alexey Kondakov is a contemporary Ukrainian artist known for his unique style of art, which often involves blending figures from historical artworks with the hustle and bustle of our modern urban environments. He gained popularity for his "Art History in Contemporary Life" series, where he takes characters and elements from classical paintings and seamlessly integrates them into contemporary scenes. The result is a captivating juxtaposition of past and present, sparking conversations and fascination.

Scroll down to see Kondakov's latest creations! If you're not familiar with his work, check out our previous article to discover more of his captivating and imaginative art.

More info: Instagram | store.alksko.com | Facebook | twitter.com | alksko.com