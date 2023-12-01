Parents Online Share 45 Hilarious Tweets About The Reality Of Christmas Season Decorating
Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year. All the cities and towns light up their Christmas trees, streets shine from different lights and beautiful decorations. People rush to buy presents and bring this wonderful celebration to their homes.
Decorating one's home for Christmas, I think, is one of the favorite activities of many of us. However, it’s not a surprise that everyone has different visions of what we want our Christmas decorations and tree to look like, which, let's say, occasionally leads to arguments with our family members or brings little disasters if we have pets or toddlers.
Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)
This post may include affiliate links.
Every year, once Christmas is just around the corner and people start decorating their houses, we can visit the internet and find full social media of everybody’s art. Well, and obviously - memes. People are sharing their decorating failures, struggles that they face with having kids at home and cats hanging on the trees.
In this post, we have collected funny tweets that show a glimpse through parents’ eyes at the struggles with Christmas trees.
Every person tends to decorate their Christmas tree on different dates. Well, to be fair, there are no rules when it’s the right time for it. Some folks like to put it up in late November, some in the beginning of December, the day before Christmas or even in October (this one I would say is a little bit too early, but again - there is no right or wrong answer).
But did you know that early Christmas decorations actually have psychological benefits? Good Housekeeping shares that your mental health will benefit from anything you can do to make your house cozier and more festive during winter.
Additionally, bringing in the holiday spirit early in your house with Christmas decorations could foster a more enduring sense of generosity and gently improve your mood by bringing a touch of shine to an otherwise ordinary setting.
Research indicates that decorating for the holidays uplifts the spirit and evokes happy memories. Not to add that the simple act of hanging Christmas decorations releases more dopamine, the joyful hormone. Holiday décor awakens our inner children and evokes happy feelings in every one of us.
Now, let’s look through when people used to put their Christmas decorations up and what are the popular choices today. So, House Beautiful states that Christmas trees were typically decorated much later in December during the Victorian era, frequently on Christmas Eve afternoon.
Now, some people like to put their decorations up right after Halloween. So November 1st is the beginning of this festive season.
Advent, a crucial day in the Christian calendar, is the time leading up to Christmas, when we commemorate the birth of Jesus and begin our preparations. An Advent candle and wreath can be used to commemorate the event. Christmas trees are traditionally put up at the start of Advent, which falls on the fourth Sunday before Christmas.
And obviously, December 1st. I believe it’s still one of the most popular dates when people tend to decorate their home. You know, you start opening your Advent calendar and decorate your Christmas tree!
So guys, have you already put your Christmas tree up? Are you excited for this magical period? Have you had some funny incidents with decorations? Share your thoughts below!