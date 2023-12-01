ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year. All the cities and towns light up their Christmas trees, streets shine from different lights and beautiful decorations. People rush to buy presents and bring this wonderful celebration to their homes.

Decorating one's home for Christmas, I think, is one of the favorite activities of many of us. However, it’s not a surprise that everyone has different visions of what we want our Christmas decorations and tree to look like, which, let's say, occasionally leads to arguments with our family members or brings little disasters if we have pets or toddlers.

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)