Chris Noth’s Bold Comment After Sarah Jessica Parker Was Honored For Her Acting Goes Viral

Chris Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big in S*x and the City, has angered viewers after appearing to throw shade at Sarah Jessica Parker just days after she was honored with the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award.

The eyebrow-raising moment took place in the comments section of Noth’s own Instagram page, just as fans and colleagues alike were celebrating Parker’s decades-spanning contributions to television.

Highlights Chris Noth responded “Right” to a fan mocking Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes honor

The comment came just a day after Parker received the prestigious Carol Burnett Award

Fans called Noth’s reply “petty,” “bitter,” and a reminder of their fractured relationship

Instead of congratulating his former co-star, Noth opted to post a gym selfie, and when questioned about it in the comments, he replied with one word that seemed to confirm the fanbase’s worst fears.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s former co-star, Chris Noth, left a dismissive comment on social media after she was awarded

Chris Noth at a film festival event, wearing a black blazer and gray shirt, with a serious expression.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Award, a lifetime achievement honor previously given to names like Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

The award was presented during the Globes’ inaugural “Golden Eve” ceremony, where Parker was introduced by last year’s honoree, Ted Danson, and officially honored by her husband of nearly 30 years, actor Matthew Broderick.

Sarah Jessica Parker speaking at an award ceremony, with Chris Noth’s bold comment about her acting going viral.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33,” Parker said onstage, reflecting on her time portraying Carrie Bradshaw.

The tribute was met with a wave of praise.

Four women posing together indoors, smiling and embracing, related to Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor.

Image credits: sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

Co-star Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, delivered a heartfelt speech calling Parker her “chosen family.” Cynthia Nixon, currently starring in Marjorie Prime on Broadway, shared a personal video message. Even Carol Burnett herself told Page Six she was delighted by the selection.

But Chris Noth’s response, or lack thereof, sent shockwaves through the show’s fanbase.

Fans were confused by his reply, with many interpreting it as “bitter,” and “petty”

Rather than joining the chorus of congratulations, Noth uploaded a gym selfie the day after the ceremony. “F&@k new years – LET’S GO!” he wrote in the caption.

A follower commented beneath the post: “You mean f*ck SJP & her award right?”

Noth replied: “Right.”

That single word made social media explode with reactions.

Online comment discussing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor goes viral.

Chris Noth making a bold comment with expressive gestures during a public event after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored.

“Is this shade?” one fan asked. “Or is he trolling everyone?” Others expressed disappointment, calling the comment everything from petty and bitter, to rude and unnecessary.

As of this writing, Noth has not clarified his intentions. Representatives for both actors have not responded to requests for comment.

The timing of the comment made many remember Noth’s controversial exit from the S*x and the City universe

In December 2021, just after his character dramatically lost his life in the premiere of HBO’s revival And Just Like That…, multiple women came forward accusing Noth of misconduct, allegations he denied as “completely ridiculous” and “without basis in fact.”

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her,” he told USA Today. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

Instagram comment exchange showing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

Image credits: chrisnothofficial/Instagram

The fallout was swift.

Noth lost his role on The Equalizer, a lucrative $12 million deal involving his tequila brand, and a viral Peloton ad tied to his AJLT character.

HBO cut a planned finale cameo, and Parker, Nixon, and Davis issued a joint statement saying they “support the women who have come forward” and acknowledged how “difficult” it must have been to speak out.

The comment reignited public speculation over where things really stand between Noth and Parker

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker attending an event with flowers in the foreground and blurred crowd background.

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

By 2022, Parker confirmed she was no longer in contact with Noth. The relationship between the former on-screen lovers, once close friends, seemed frozen.

In 2023, Radar Online reported Noth felt “iced out” and claimed he hadn’t received so much as a birthday text from his former castmates. Noth publicly denied the report, calling it “absolute nonsense.”

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker walking on a city street at night in a scene from their acting careers.

Image credits: HBO

While Parker used her acceptance speech to thank her family, collaborators, and industry mentors, including a loving message to Broderick and their three children, Noth chose to engage with a comment that left the fanbase scratching their heads.

Comment from Chris Noth sparks viral reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker honored for her acting achievements.

Chris Noth with Sarah Jessica Parker and cast at Golden Globe Awards as she is honored for her acting performance.

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne in a November press release.

“Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture.”

The award, first given to Carol Burnett in 2019, is reserved for individuals whose body of work has profoundly shaped the television landscape. Parker received her first win in 2000 for playing Carrie Bradshaw.

“Back stabber.” Netizens argued about the feud between the two co-stars

Comment about Chris Noth’s bold statement after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor shared online.

Screenshot of an online comment with bold language related to Chris Noth’s comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

Chris Noth making a bold comment that went viral after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

Screenshot of a viral online comment showing Chris Noth’s bold reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

Comment section highlighting Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

Comment section post criticizing Sarah Jessica Parker and referencing Chris Noth’s bold comment after her acting honor.

Screenshot of a bold comment by Chris Noth about Sarah Jessica Parker going viral on social media.

Text post from janishernandezlovesbooks expressing surprise Chris Noth wasn’t mentioned at the award ceremony for SATC.

