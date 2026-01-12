Chris Noth’s Bold Comment After Sarah Jessica Parker Was Honored For Her Acting Goes Viral
Instead of congratulating his former co-star, Noth opted to post a gym selfie, and when questioned about it in the comments, he replied with one word that seemed to confirm the fanbase’s worst fears.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s former co-star, Chris Noth, left a dismissive comment on social media after she was awarded
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Award, a lifetime achievement honor previously given to names like Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.
The award was presented during the Globes’ inaugural “Golden Eve” ceremony, where Parker was introduced by last year’s honoree, Ted Danson, and officially honored by her husband of nearly 30 years, actor Matthew Broderick.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
“I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33,” Parker said onstage, reflecting on her time portraying Carrie Bradshaw.
The tribute was met with a wave of praise.
Image credits: sarahjessicaparker/Instagram
Co-star Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, delivered a heartfelt speech calling Parker her “chosen family.” Cynthia Nixon, currently starring in Marjorie Prime on Broadway, shared a personal video message. Even Carol Burnett herself told Page Six she was delighted by the selection.
But Chris Noth’s response, or lack thereof, sent shockwaves through the show’s fanbase.
Fans were confused by his reply, with many interpreting it as “bitter,” and “petty”
View this post on Instagram
Rather than joining the chorus of congratulations, Noth uploaded a gym selfie the day after the ceremony. “F&@k new years – LET’S GO!” he wrote in the caption.
A follower commented beneath the post: “You mean f*ck SJP & her award right?”
Noth replied: “Right.”
That single word made social media explode with reactions.
“Is this shade?” one fan asked. “Or is he trolling everyone?” Others expressed disappointment, calling the comment everything from petty and bitter, to rude and unnecessary.
As of this writing, Noth has not clarified his intentions. Representatives for both actors have not responded to requests for comment.
The timing of the comment made many remember Noth’s controversial exit from the S*x and the City universe
View this post on Instagram
In December 2021, just after his character dramatically lost his life in the premiere of HBO’s revival And Just Like That…, multiple women came forward accusing Noth of misconduct, allegations he denied as “completely ridiculous” and “without basis in fact.”
“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her,” he told USA Today. “What it isn’t is a crime.”
Image credits: chrisnothofficial/Instagram
The fallout was swift.
Noth lost his role on The Equalizer, a lucrative $12 million deal involving his tequila brand, and a viral Peloton ad tied to his AJLT character.
HBO cut a planned finale cameo, and Parker, Nixon, and Davis issued a joint statement saying they “support the women who have come forward” and acknowledged how “difficult” it must have been to speak out.
The comment reignited public speculation over where things really stand between Noth and Parker
Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images
By 2022, Parker confirmed she was no longer in contact with Noth. The relationship between the former on-screen lovers, once close friends, seemed frozen.
In 2023, Radar Online reported Noth felt “iced out” and claimed he hadn’t received so much as a birthday text from his former castmates. Noth publicly denied the report, calling it “absolute nonsense.”
Image credits: HBO
While Parker used her acceptance speech to thank her family, collaborators, and industry mentors, including a loving message to Broderick and their three children, Noth chose to engage with a comment that left the fanbase scratching their heads.
Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne in a November press release.
“Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture.”
The award, first given to Carol Burnett in 2019, is reserved for individuals whose body of work has profoundly shaped the television landscape. Parker received her first win in 2000 for playing Carrie Bradshaw.
“Back stabber.” Netizens argued about the feud between the two co-stars
I'm surprised SJP got that award. If it wasn't for SITC most people wouldn't know her. She's kind of a one trick pony.
After all, he's male and therefore still s*xy, right?......right?
He was when he was on Law & Order!
