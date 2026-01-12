Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chris Noth’s Bold Comment After Sarah Jessica Parker Was Honored For Her Acting Goes Viral
Chris Noth in a black suit with gray shirt, making a bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parkeru2019s acting honor.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Chris Noth’s Bold Comment After Sarah Jessica Parker Was Honored For Her Acting Goes Viral

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
4

21

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big in S*x and the City, has angered viewers after appearing to throw shade at Sarah Jessica Parker just days after she was honored with the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award.

The eyebrow-raising moment took place in the comments section of Noth’s own Instagram page, just as fans and colleagues alike were celebrating Parker’s decades-spanning contributions to television.

Highlights
  • Chris Noth responded “Right” to a fan mocking Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes honor
  • The comment came just a day after Parker received the prestigious Carol Burnett Award
  • Fans called Noth’s reply “petty,” “bitter,” and a reminder of their fractured relationship

Instead of congratulating his former co-star, Noth opted to post a gym selfie, and when questioned about it in the comments, he replied with one word that seemed to confirm the fanbase’s worst fears.

RELATED:

    Sarah Jessica Parker’s former co-star, Chris Noth, left a dismissive comment on social media after she was awarded

    Chris Noth at a film festival event, wearing a black blazer and gray shirt, with a serious expression.

    Chris Noth at a film festival event, wearing a black blazer and gray shirt, with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Award, a lifetime achievement honor previously given to names like Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The award was presented during the Globes’ inaugural “Golden Eve” ceremony, where Parker was introduced by last year’s honoree, Ted Danson, and officially honored by her husband of nearly 30 years, actor Matthew Broderick.

    Sarah Jessica Parker speaking at an award ceremony, with Chris Noth’s bold comment about her acting going viral.

    Sarah Jessica Parker speaking at an award ceremony, with Chris Noth’s bold comment about her acting going viral.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    “I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33,” Parker said onstage, reflecting on her time portraying Carrie Bradshaw.

    The tribute was met with a wave of praise.

    Four women posing together indoors, smiling and embracing, related to Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor.

    Four women posing together indoors, smiling and embracing, related to Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor.

    Image credits: sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Co-star Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, delivered a heartfelt speech calling Parker her “chosen family.” Cynthia Nixon, currently starring in Marjorie Prime on Broadway, shared a personal video message. Even Carol Burnett herself told Page Six she was delighted by the selection.

    But Chris Noth’s response, or lack thereof, sent shockwaves through the show’s fanbase.

    Fans were confused by his reply, with many interpreting it as “bitter,” and “petty”

    Rather than joining the chorus of congratulations, Noth uploaded a gym selfie the day after the ceremony. “F&@k new years – LET’S GO!” he wrote in the caption.

    A follower commented beneath the post: “You mean f*ck SJP & her award right?”

    Noth replied: “Right.”

    That single word made social media explode with reactions.

    Online comment discussing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor goes viral.

    Online comment discussing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor goes viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chris Noth making a bold comment with expressive gestures during a public event after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored.

    Chris Noth making a bold comment with expressive gestures during a public event after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored.

    “Is this shade?” one fan asked. “Or is he trolling everyone?” Others expressed disappointment, calling the comment everything from petty and bitter, to rude and unnecessary.

    As of this writing, Noth has not clarified his intentions. Representatives for both actors have not responded to requests for comment.

    The timing of the comment made many remember Noth’s controversial exit from the S*x and the City universe

    In December 2021, just after his character dramatically lost his life in the premiere of HBO’s revival And Just Like That…, multiple women came forward accusing Noth of misconduct, allegations he denied as “completely ridiculous” and “without basis in fact.”

    “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her,” he told USA Today. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment exchange showing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Instagram comment exchange showing Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Image credits: chrisnothofficial/Instagram

    The fallout was swift.

    Noth lost his role on The Equalizer, a lucrative $12 million deal involving his tequila brand, and a viral Peloton ad tied to his AJLT character.

    HBO cut a planned finale cameo, and Parker, Nixon, and Davis issued a joint statement saying they “support the women who have come forward” and acknowledged how “difficult” it must have been to speak out.

    The comment reignited public speculation over where things really stand between Noth and Parker

    Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker attending an event with flowers in the foreground and blurred crowd background.

    Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker attending an event with flowers in the foreground and blurred crowd background.

    Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By 2022, Parker confirmed she was no longer in contact with Noth. The relationship between the former on-screen lovers, once close friends, seemed frozen.

    In 2023, Radar Online reported Noth felt “iced out” and claimed he hadn’t received so much as a birthday text from his former castmates. Noth publicly denied the report, calling it “absolute nonsense.”

    Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker walking on a city street at night in a scene from their acting careers.

    Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker walking on a city street at night in a scene from their acting careers.

    Image credits: HBO

    While Parker used her acceptance speech to thank her family, collaborators, and industry mentors, including a loving message to Broderick and their three children, Noth chose to engage with a comment that left the fanbase scratching their heads.

    Comment from Chris Noth sparks viral reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker honored for her acting achievements.

    Comment from Chris Noth sparks viral reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker honored for her acting achievements.

    Chris Noth with Sarah Jessica Parker and cast at Golden Globe Awards as she is honored for her acting performance.

    Chris Noth with Sarah Jessica Parker and cast at Golden Globe Awards as she is honored for her acting performance.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

    “Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne in a November press release.

    “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture.”

    The award, first given to Carol Burnett in 2019, is reserved for individuals whose body of work has profoundly shaped the television landscape. Parker received her first win in 2000 for playing Carrie Bradshaw.

    “Back stabber.” Netizens argued about the feud between the two co-stars

    Comment about Chris Noth’s bold statement after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor shared online.

    Comment about Chris Noth’s bold statement after Sarah Jessica Parker’s acting honor shared online.

    Screenshot of an online comment with bold language related to Chris Noth’s comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Screenshot of an online comment with bold language related to Chris Noth’s comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Chris Noth making a bold comment that went viral after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Chris Noth making a bold comment that went viral after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Screenshot of a viral online comment showing Chris Noth’s bold reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Screenshot of a viral online comment showing Chris Noth’s bold reaction after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Comment section highlighting Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Comment section highlighting Chris Noth’s bold comment after Sarah Jessica Parker was honored for her acting.

    Comment section post criticizing Sarah Jessica Parker and referencing Chris Noth’s bold comment after her acting honor.

    Comment section post criticizing Sarah Jessica Parker and referencing Chris Noth’s bold comment after her acting honor.

    Screenshot of a bold comment by Chris Noth about Sarah Jessica Parker going viral on social media.

    Screenshot of a bold comment by Chris Noth about Sarah Jessica Parker going viral on social media.

    Text post from janishernandezlovesbooks expressing surprise Chris Noth wasn’t mentioned at the award ceremony for SATC.

    Text post from janishernandezlovesbooks expressing surprise Chris Noth wasn’t mentioned at the award ceremony for SATC.

    Golden Globes 2026 Winners

    Best film – drama

    • Frankenstein
    • Hamnet
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners

    Best film – musical or comedy

    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
    • One Battle After Another

    Best animated film

    • Arco
    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
    • Elio
    • KPop Demon Hunters
    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    • Zootopia 2

    Best female actor – drama

    • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
    • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
    • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
    • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
    • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
    • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

    Best male actor – drama

    • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
    • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
    • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
    • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
    • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
    • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Best female actor – musical or comedy

    • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
    • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
    • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
    • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
    • Emma Stone – Bugonia

    Best male actor – musical or comedy

    • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
    • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
    • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
    • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
    • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

    Best supporting female actor

    • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
    • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
    • Amy Madigan – Weapons
    • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

    Best supporting male actor

    • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
    • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
    • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
    • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
    • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
    • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

    Best director

    • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
    • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
    • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
    • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
    • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
    • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Golden globes

    21

    4

    21

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I'm surprised SJP got that award. If it wasn't for SITC most people wouldn't know her. She's kind of a one trick pony.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After all, he's male and therefore still s*xy, right?......right?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I'm surprised SJP got that award. If it wasn't for SITC most people wouldn't know her. She's kind of a one trick pony.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After all, he's male and therefore still s*xy, right?......right?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT