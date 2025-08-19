Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Haters Who Complained About ‘And Just Like That’ Series Finale
Sarah Jessica Parker reacting thoughtfully in a scene from And Just Like That series finale addressing haters.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Haters Who Complained About ‘And Just Like That’ Series Finale

Sarah Jessica Parker brushed off all the backlash over her latest show and believes Carrie Bradshaw, the character she first brought to life nearly three decades ago, got the ending she deserved.

The 60-year-old actress said she doesn’t “care” about the criticism over And Just Like That, which aired its season finale this month on HBO Max.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker responded after her series And Just Like That received a wave of backlash.
  • She spoke about the reason she didn't care and never paid attention to fan reactions.
  • The season finale of 'And Just Like That' aired earlier this month.
  • “You have ruined the legacy of the original series,” one commented online, while a fan said, “haters gonna hate.”

“It was the worst series ever,” critics said about the show.

    Sarah Jessica Parker responded after her series And Just Like That received a wave of backlash 

    Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a black lace dress smiling against a light pink background at a formal event.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

    Sarah revived her role of Carrie Bradshaw for And Just Like That—the revival and sequel series to the widely popular Sex and the City.

    The original cast, minus Kim Cattrall (who played Samantha Jones), was brought together in 2021 for And Just Like That.

    The show became HBO Max’s most-watched series debut upon release. However, the viewership dwindled over the span of three seasons. Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the show wouldn’t return for a fourth season.

    Sarah Jessica Parker sitting at a desk in a light dress, reflecting on And Just Like That series finale and fan reactions.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    After the season finale came out this month, Sarah was asked whether she knew about fans describing the show as a “hate watch.”

    “I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that,” she said during a New York Times interview.

    “We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real,” she continued. “I guess I don’t really care.”

    “I guess I don’t really care,” the 6x Golden Globe winner said about the hate

    Sarah Jessica Parker wearing sparkly pink top, looking thoughtful during And Just Like That series finale scene.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    “The reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful,” she added.

    Sarah, an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award and SAG Award winner, was also asked about why the show was ending now.

    “Because that’s where the story ended,” she replied.

    Sarah Jessica Parker and co-stars walking confidently on a city street promoting And Just Like That series finale.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the And Just Like That series finale amid Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters.

    Instagram comment criticizing the series finale of And Just Like That as lazy, related to Sarah Jessica Parker clapback.

    “We could have gone on doing coffee shops. There’s a million ways to do it that are easy and familiar and fun, but feel exploitative to us,” she continued. “We felt this was the honorable thing to do.”

    She said it would have been “easy to stay” because it’s a place “[they’re] all happy” with.

    “But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected,” she added.

    Sarah said she never scrolled through Instagram to check out fan reactions to the show 

    Sarah Jessica Parker speaking passionately while addressing And Just Like That series finale critics in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max / YouTube

    The 6x Golden Globe winner said she “never” scrolled through social media to check out fan reactions to the show.

    “I don’t have the constitution for that, because I think you’re going to perhaps read things or hear things that don’t always feel great,” she told People ahead of the finale.

    Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink outfit sitting on a bench, talking on the phone in a bedroom with shopping bags around.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    She said viewers would certainly have “a lot of feelings” when they are part of such a community.

    “It doesn’t mean that a feeling can’t change, it’s a reaction,” she said. “We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it’s not for us to police or try to correct them.”

    “So I’m a very inexperienced troller or a sneaker around-er, because I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me,” she added.

    After nearly three decades, the character of Carrie Bradshaw was laid down to rest 

    Sarah Jessica Parker seated indoors with a neutral expression, related to And Just Like That series finale response.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    Sex and the City ran on HBO from June 1998 to February 2004, telling the story of Carrie and her friends Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha.

    The show gave rise to two feature films and a CW series, The Carrie Diaries, which briefly ran from 2013 to 2014.

    The sequel series And Just Like That was “all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380,” Sarah said in a recent Instagram post.

    Sarah Jessica Parker sitting at a desk with a laptop, responding to critics of And Just Like That series finale.

    Image credits: HBO Max / YouTube

    She wrote a lengthy tribute to Carrie Bradshaw as she laid the character down to rest.

    “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” she wrote. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her.”

    Four women at an event, including Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role in And Just Like That series finale.

    Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

    Comment criticizing And Just Like That series finale for not including original cast, with New York City rooftop suggestion.

    Some viewers were extremely salty about And Just Like That and particularly had issues with the finale episode, which featured an overflowing toilet.

    “Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen?” one fan wrote on X about the gag-inducing scene.

    Another said, “It’s a choice to make the series finale have 3 scenes involving sh** and piss… the writers def hate us.”

    Viewers were horrified by the scene of an overflowing toilet in the season finale 

    Woman cleaning bathroom floor wearing gloves and apron, relating to Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters.

    Image credits: And Just Like That… / HBO Max

    Showrunner Michael Patrick King defended the scene and said, “We cannot take ourselves too seriously.”

    “For the gorgeousness of Carrie’s pink, sparkly top and tulle skirt — that’s the high—the low is a toilet filled up with sh**. Because guess what?” he told Variety this month.

    “Being single, there’s a lot of sh**, and relationships are a lot of sh**. It’s the comedy, with the drama, with the romance, with the fairy tale. I guess it’s a response to the fairy tale,” he added.

    Critics called And Just Like That the “worst show ever” while fans staunchly defended it 

    Sarah Jessica Parker and co-stars at a table promoting the And Just Like That series finale on Max Original.

    Image credits: imdb

    Bethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New York City star, called And Just Like That the “worst show ever.”

    “Honestly, this is from hero to zero. It’s just so forced. Every second, someone is wearing the most ridiculously outlandish [outfit],” she said.

    Some agreed with her, saying: “They ruined it … they really really destroyed something iconic.”

    “I agree,” said another. “The show is sadly, awful! I wanted to like it so badly but I couldn’t suffer through it.”

    But fans defended the show and disagreed with Bethenny’s sentiments.

    “This show allowed us to fan out a little while longer. It was a nice way to mentally escape for 45 min every week to see something light, funny and fashionable,” one said. “Sad to see it end.”

    “You have ruined the legacy of the original series,” one commented online, while a fan said, “haters gonna hate”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the And Just Like That series finale with a sad emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the And Just Like That series finale, related to Sarah Jessica Parker.

    User comment criticizing And Just Like That series finale posted on social media amid Sarah Jessica Parker backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the And Just Like That series finale amid Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters.

    Comment from a fan expressing frustration about the shallow scenes and poor dialogues in And Just Like That series finale.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the ending of And Just Like That, related to Sarah Jessica Parker.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment criticizing writing, related to Sarah Jessica Parker’s response to And Just Like That backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading the last episode was awful with a crying emoji about And Just Like That finale.

    Comment criticizing And Just Like That series finale for bad dialogue and lack of chemistry, sparking Sarah Jessica Parker's response to haters.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the writing, related to Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters of the series finale.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about the And Just Like That series finale.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the And Just Like That series finale, related to Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back.

    Image showing a user comment praising the series finale with a heart emoji, related to Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters.

    Comment from user panache_cda praising the season as tasteful and relaxing amid Sarah Jessica Parker clap back at haters for And Just Like That.

    Comment from user stormieleoni defending Sarah Jessica Parker and the And Just Like That series finale against haters online.

    Instagram comment from a user praising the series and expressing love for the characters and storyline of And Just Like That.

    Comment praising the series finale, referring to Sarah Jessica Parker clapping back at haters of And Just Like That.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising the show related to Sarah Jessica Parker and And Just Like That series finale.

    User comment praising the ending of And Just Like That series finale with enthusiastic clapping emoji.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The show was clearly cancelled and they didn't get a chance to film a final episide that tied up loose ends. Rather than admit it they've tried to save face and pretended this was the ending they were going for. How many TV shows choose not advertise that it is their final season because they want it to be a 'surprise' for fans? None, that's how many. To do so would mean missing out on important viewing figures and money. I haven't watched AJLT but I did watch SATC back in the day. It felt groundbreaking in the 90s and 00s, but watching it now it's clear it hasn't aged well. They should have just left it alone.

    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a TV show. It's not important. Get a f#cking life.

    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not very fair. It's called popular culture for a reason. Talking about TV shows, music, films, celebrities etc doesn't mean people don't have a life. You don't get to dictate what people talk about and find interesting just because it's not interesting to you. If it provides people with a bit of escapism from all the misery in the world and just trying to get through the day and it's not hurting anybody, what's the problem? I'm sure if I went through your comments history on BP, I'd find comments that don't just talk about the "important" issues in the world? Like you, I'm also in the UK and to be honest I don't enjoy talking about the cost of living, the crumbling NHS, Brexit, rising fuel costs, the housing crisis etc day in, day out.

