Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive”: New Trend In China Has People Eating “White People Food”
27points
Food3 hours ago

“The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive”: New Trend In China Has People Eating “White People Food”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Getting acquainted with any culture often involves quite a bit of munching, which might result in everything from discovering amazing flavors to utter disappointment.

The latter is what some of the people in China feel after hopping on the “White People’s Lunch” trend train. California-based content creator, author Kyla Zhao, discussed the new internet trend in one of her TikTok videos, covering how bewildered the Chinese are about what they call “white people food”. Some even refer to it as the “Lunch of suffering”.

The “White People’s Lunch” trend in China mocks what some consider to be “white people’s food”

Image credits: Nicola Barts (not the actual photo)

“Recently, there’s been a social media trend in China where people are trying food that they call ‘white people food'”

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Image credits: kylazingaround

“Raw salads, boiled eggs, sliced ham, and chicken breast. So people are cooking these white people’s meals and posting photos of their food creations to social media.”

“This netizen says that his white people’s lunch of broccoli, steamed chicken breast, hot boiled egg, and brown rice is the lunch of suffering.”

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Image credits: kylazingaround

“Another netizen says that the point of eating boring white people’s food like crackers, sliced cheese, and sliced ham is to understand what it feels like to be dead.”

“The food was so bad that it just made him realize how alive he was. However, some Chinese netizens have become huge supporters of white people food”

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Image credits: kylazingaround

“They say it’s much easier to make than typical Chinese dishes. So it helps them save time cooking and gives them more time to do their work.”

“They say that eating white people food has made them realize that the point of eating is not for enjoyment”

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Image credits: kylazingaround

“And there’s no need to spend a lot of time and effort making delicious meals because the whole point of eating is to just keep yourself alive”

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Image credits: kylazingaround

Kyla Zhao’s video went viral and attracted nearly two million views in roughly a day

@kylazingaround “Lunch of suffering” lmao💀 #whitepeoplefood #whitepeoplethings #chinatrend #chinaviral #chinesetrend #chinesefood #viralfoodtrend #fyp #greenscreen ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

People shared their thoughts about “white people’s food” in the comments

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

"The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive": New Trend In China Has People Eating "White People Food"

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Food
Homepage
Trending
Food
Homepage
Next in Food
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Readingthemews
Readingthemews
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like Norwegian food to me. I would actually get that chicken and rice dish for dinner growing up. The comments are spot on in my opinion 😂😂

1
1point
reply
Readingthemews
Readingthemews
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like Norwegian food, i would actually get that chicken and rice for dinner on a normal day growing up. The comments on the food are quite accurate 😂😂

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Readingthemews
Readingthemews
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like Norwegian food to me. I would actually get that chicken and rice dish for dinner growing up. The comments are spot on in my opinion 😂😂

1
1point
reply
Readingthemews
Readingthemews
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like Norwegian food, i would actually get that chicken and rice for dinner on a normal day growing up. The comments on the food are quite accurate 😂😂

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda