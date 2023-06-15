“The Whole Point Of Eating Is To Just Keep Yourself Alive”: New Trend In China Has People Eating “White People Food”

Getting acquainted with any culture often involves quite a bit of munching, which might result in everything from discovering amazing flavors to utter disappointment.

The latter is what some of the people in China feel after hopping on the “White People’s Lunch” trend train. California-based content creator, author Kyla Zhao, discussed the new internet trend in one of her TikTok videos, covering how bewildered the Chinese are about what they call “white people food”. Some even refer to it as the “Lunch of suffering”.

The “White People’s Lunch” trend in China mocks what some consider to be “white people’s food”

“Recently, there’s been a social media trend in China where people are trying food that they call ‘white people food'”

“Raw salads, boiled eggs, sliced ham, and chicken breast. So people are cooking these white people’s meals and posting photos of their food creations to social media.”

“This netizen says that his white people’s lunch of broccoli, steamed chicken breast, hot boiled egg, and brown rice is the lunch of suffering.”

“Another netizen says that the point of eating boring white people’s food like crackers, sliced cheese, and sliced ham is to understand what it feels like to be dead.”

“The food was so bad that it just made him realize how alive he was. However, some Chinese netizens have become huge supporters of white people food”

“They say it’s much easier to make than typical Chinese dishes. So it helps them save time cooking and gives them more time to do their work.”

“They say that eating white people food has made them realize that the point of eating is not for enjoyment”

“And there’s no need to spend a lot of time and effort making delicious meals because the whole point of eating is to just keep yourself alive”

Kyla Zhao’s video went viral and attracted nearly two million views in roughly a day

