This Artist Imagines Iconic Couples And Their Kids With The Help Of AI (26 Pics)
Not all of the what-ifs are unanswerable. Some just require a little bit of creativity and... artificial intelligence.
Australian AI artist and graphic designer Jeremy Pomeroy has been working on a series where he envisions what the children of some of the most beloved celebrities would look like.
Whether they're based on an unexpected pair of famous characters, like Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, or a real-life ex-power couple, such as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, I wonder if there's an alternative universe where these images could serve as family photos.
More info: jeremypomeroyart.com | Instagram
Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt
Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder
Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson
Emma Watson And Tom Felton
Chandler And Monica (Friends)
Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio
Glad this didn’t happen - no one looks particularly happy about the situation.
Harry Styles And Taylor Swift
Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock
Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone
Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber
Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling
Forrest Gump And Jenny (Forrest Gump)
Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron
Jimmy Fallon And Nicole Kidman
Pharrell Williams And Rihanna
Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga
Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears
Derek Sheperd And Meredith Grey (Grey’s Anatomy)
Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner
Michael Jackson And Lisa-Marie Presley
Paul Rudd And Lisa Kudrow (Friends)
Literally the only happy family in this entire depressing listicle.
I think these are somewhat creepy tbh.
Maybe because the "children" look so much like each other in each image. No "you look like the milkman", no "you could be mom's twin sister", all the same generic mix of the "parents"?
I remember that Hidreley created this theme a few years ago. Today, unfortunately, it lost its charm because everyone is doing it. We want something new 👌
"Creativity... And AI" = not an artist....
