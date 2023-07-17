Not all of the what-ifs are unanswerable. Some just require a little bit of creativity and... artificial intelligence.

Australian AI artist and graphic designer Jeremy Pomeroy has been working on a series where he envisions what the children of some of the most beloved celebrities would look like.

Whether they're based on an unexpected pair of famous characters, like Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, or a real-life ex-power couple, such as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, I wonder if there's an alternative universe where these images could serve as family photos.

More info: jeremypomeroyart.com | Instagram

#1

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

#2

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love to see this movie...even if the youngest looks like Macaulay Culkin.

#3

Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the last film, there was a horrible approximation of what it looked like.

#4

Emma Watson And Tom Felton

Emma Watson And Tom Felton

#5

Chandler And Monica (Friends)

Chandler And Monica (Friends)

#6

Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio

Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio

Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad this didn’t happen - no one looks particularly happy about the situation.

#7

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift

#8

Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock

#9

Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone

#10

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber

PowellSkier
PowellSkier
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, Lord forbid. Heard he wasn't "big" enough for her...

#11

Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling

Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling

#12

Forrest Gump And Jenny (Forrest Gump)

Forrest Gump And Jenny (Forrest Gump)

PowellSkier
PowellSkier
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's Haley Joel Osment?

#13

Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron

Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron

#14

Jimmy Fallon And Nicole Kidman

Jimmy Fallon And Nicole Kidman

#15

Pharrell Williams And Rihanna

Pharrell Williams And Rihanna

#16

Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga

#17

Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears

#18

Derek Sheperd And Meredith Grey (Grey’s Anatomy)

Derek Sheperd And Meredith Grey (Grey's Anatomy)

#19

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner

#20

Michael Jackson And Lisa-Marie Presley

Michael Jackson And Lisa-Marie Presley

#21

Paul Rudd And Lisa Kudrow (Friends)

Paul Rudd And Lisa Kudrow (Friends)

Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally the only happy family in this entire depressing listicle.

#22

Mila Kunis And Macauley Culkin

Mila Kunis And Macauley Culkin

The Quokka
The Quokka
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is the girl on the right really long...

#23

Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore

#24

Joey And Janice (Friends)

Joey And Janice (Friends)

#25

Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans

#26

Nicki Minaj And Drake

Nicki Minaj And Drake

