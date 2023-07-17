Not all of the what-ifs are unanswerable. Some just require a little bit of creativity and... artificial intelligence.

Australian AI artist and graphic designer Jeremy Pomeroy has been working on a series where he envisions what the children of some of the most beloved celebrities would look like.

Whether they're based on an unexpected pair of famous characters, like Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, or a real-life ex-power couple, such as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, I wonder if there's an alternative universe where these images could serve as family photos.

More info: jeremypomeroyart.com | Instagram