Woman Explains To Family Why She’s Childfree, Gets Uninvited From Christmas And Blocked Online
Family, Relationships

Woman Explains To Family Why She’s Childfree, Gets Uninvited From Christmas And Blocked Online

Women around the world are choosing to have fewer kids, with many deciding to remain completely child-free. And while it’s a personal choice, research from the UK charity Population Matters reveals that over half of 18-35 year-old women who have opted not to have children feel judged for their decision.

It’s something this Redditor recently went through with her own family. After telling her sisters—all of whom have kids—that she didn’t plan to become a mom, they took it personally. So much so, that they uninvited her from Christmas and blocked her on social media, leaving her unsure of what to do next. Read on for the full story.

The woman chose not to have kids, partly because of her family’s history of disabilities

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual image)

This decision offended her sisters, who now don’t want to speak with her

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual image)

Image credits: Top_Water_3544

Many commenters supported the woman and believed it was a responsible choice

Still, some suggested she could have shared the news with her sisters more delicately

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
55 minutes ago

People often defend disabilities instead of disabled people. Your family is like that. NTA. Maybe too early to call it good riddance, but THEY need to apologize. YOU should be blocking them.

sabrinalongo avatar
Sabrina Longo
Sabrina Longo
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Her family is so selfish they decided to deny their children an auntie. She didn't say she hates children. I bet she was a great giver of gif, hugs and sleepovers. Now even the older children are put in the middle of the "grown ups" drama.

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I love the comments from the disabled people, especially MisterMysterios. What those sisters are doing so selfish. To knowingly have kids that will be disabled is .. ugh. I am disabled. What is going to happen to those neices and nephews when Mom and Dad can no longer tske care of them ? They will lose the only home they know. Like one poster said, there is a world of difference between loving a disabled child andknowingly having kids with a disability. Did you know that in USA, if you have mmore than $2000 in the bank, you are no longer eligible for disability ? You are forced to live at poverty level.

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
23 minutes ago

That last bit is just horrifying in the underlying thinking to come up with such a policy.

