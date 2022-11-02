While insulting isn’t very nice and it’s meant to hurt someone’s feelings, sometimes you can’t help but admire the creativity of it. Especially if it’s not something banal like a slur or other profanity. 

They are actually quite fun to analyze and leave you wondering why such a comparison was made. Sometimes they are so out-of-the-box that you may not understand if it was even meant as an insult. 

Today we will look through such insults that are quite creative, subtle and are safe for work as Reddit user MeMyselfAndI24 specifically asked “What’s the best child friendly swear word/insult you’ve ever heard?”

#1

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My cousin called his brother a swamp donkey

BergeronDestroyer , Pom' Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Well they look happy :0)

#2

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My coworker told me that her preschooler learned to say "I'll pray for you," but that it comes out as the most shade throwing side eyed insult ever.

Caycepanda , Henry Burrows Report

LH25
LH25
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Like when Whoopie Goldberg says "Bless you" in Sister Act. "Bless" is not the word her tone conveys

#3

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My nephew called me a mashed potato once. I still don't know what I did to deserve that.

thweet_jethuth , Stephanie Overton Report

James016
James016
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Oh, you know...

#4

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group You smell like hot dog water

ricerock , stu_spivack Report

#5

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group When I was in high school someone called someone else a wet bag of chips in place of calling them a useless f**k.

redditstolemyshoes , Niez Aini Latif Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
1 minute ago
1 minute ago

We say as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike :)

#6

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My kid recently referred to a kid in her class as a "brathole."

TheJewMan87 , lori05871 Report

LH25
LH25
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

I may use that once in a while.

#7

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My niece called me “Walmart face” recently and it stung more than I’d like to admit.

BIgTrey3 , Mike Mozart Report

#8

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group You're supposed to be dumpster diving for ham scraps, you six piece chicken mcnobody!

Infammo , PatrickRich Report

#9

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Your mother uses cheap toilet paper

Adron-the-survivor , Darren Foreman Report

#10

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group When I was 11, my 8 year old sister and I were in a good natured TP battle with our neighbors a few doors down. One night we were doing the deed, when our 9-year-old neighbor, who was watching with his family, ran outside brandishing a fake cane yelling in a really good impersonation of an old man voice, “get offer mah lawn you bunch of squirrelly cumquats!”
I remember skittering home, hearing his mom laughing her head off. I’m pretty sure he made that up himself.

ellahorn , Daniel Panev Report

#11

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Met a guy who recently had a child, he started replacing his curse words with PICKLES. He would cut his finger and just scream AHH PICKLES

delux561 , Christine Report

James016
James016
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited)

We used fudge as the replacement word in our house

#12

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My son (2.5 year old) will randomly scream in a shrill voice and smack your but and scream, "STIIIINKY BUTT!" he does this ANYWHERE and as loud as his tiny body can make the sound.

M0th3r0f1 , Mike Maguire Report

#13

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group "your face is a toaster"

I just looked at my nephew, eyebrows raised.
I was flabbergasted.

Alec_de_Large , RecycledStarDust Report

#14

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Your hairline looks like a MacDonald's sign

pillowclit , JJBers Report

James016
James016
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Ooof.

#15

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group One of the little kids I looked after was extremely mad at me one day. Pretty sure she was offended by my saying no to her. She glared at me, stomped her foot and called me “Mayor Humdinger”. For the non familiar Mayor Humdinger is the antagonist on Paw Patrol. I lost it, it was hilarious.

Mahovolich13 , Nick Jr. Report

#16

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Son of a motherless goat. Makes no sense but always makes me giggle when I say it.

evilshenanigan , lisatozzi Report

#17

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group When I was 6 years-old, my childhood best friend taught me the phrase, “Get out of my face, Face!”

It’s so stupid, but I still think it to myself sometimes when I’m in a crowded area and people are in my personal bubble.

AgentSnipe8863 , Matt Gregory Report

#18

Listen here you stick of unsalted butter

kmarz02 Report

#19

Gordon Ramsey taught his kids vegetable names to replace swears.
Shitaku for s**t was my favorite

MurrayMan92 Report

#20

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Cotton-headed ninny muggins

tru2chevy , Kimberly Vardeman Report

#21

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group You’re an immature nugget!

Was skating with a buddy and we passed 2 little kids, one kid called the other an idiot and he promptly shot back with immature nugget. That was well over 10 years ago and that’s still our go to insult for each other

WarriorOfTheWord , James St. John Report

#22

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Who are you calling a cootie queen you lint licker!

Badfish691 , Thirteen Of Clubs Report

#23

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group "Why, You Stuck Up, Half-Witted, Scruffy-Looking, Nerf-Herder!"

_-Princess Leia_

anon , JMAS Report

#24

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group My nephew called me a “stanky rainbow.” Best insult ever.

GodzillaPoppins , Andrew Report

#25

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group "first of all, brush your teeth"

Anything your say after that doesn't matter. They will already be dead inside

Holzy09 , kerinin Report

#26

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group You total muppet!

isaac_foxx1012 , Nicolas Sanguinetti Report

#27

I had a friend yell “what the peepeecake” while playing videogames with him while there were small children in voice chat. Everybody immediately cracked up. It’s perfect.

blockboy9942 Report

#28

You don't know grits from granola!

Back2Bach Report

#29

My 10 year old calls people 'bum crumb' 😂🤦‍♀️

Cakegirl16 Report

#30

I was a C.I.T at a day camp and there was this young kid with anger issues. He would often get into fights with the other kids and would have frequent temper tantrums when things didn’t go his way. One day on the bus he was sitting playing on his gameboy when the kid next to him starts drawing on a piece of paper. The boy with anger problems wanted a piece of paper and the other kid said no multiple times. Things got heated and the kid drawing said shut up. ( I know, intense). In which the other kid screamed,”SUCK MY GAMEBOY!” Unsuccessfully tried to hold in my laughter.

MyToesWantToEatYou Report

#31

Growing up my dad randomly decided “Frankenstein” was a swear word and would pretend to get upset when we would “swear” at him. It still works 30+ years later 😅

My dad’s the best, I can’t wait to go home and visit with him this weekend!

tremendousdynamite Report

#32

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Mother trucker dude, that hurt like a buttcheek on a stick

anon , Quinn Dombrowski Report

#33

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group “You’re... not a nice person!”
Which was then followed by a shocked gasp from their friend.

randomly-cc , DreamWorks Animatio Report

#34

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Bite your thumb at someone

IdoNotknow1212 , badjonni Report

#35

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Pickle smoocher

pleaseluv , John Bell Report

#36

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Sugar Honey Ice Tea (s**t)

Heymrpreacherman , Matthew Dillon Report

#37

48 Swears Folks Think They Can Use Around Kids, As Shared In This Online Group Get your poop in a group. = Get your s**t together.

Drvanfalk , Peep This Yall Report

#38

Nincompoop.

NoraGrooGroo Report

#39

Oh barnacles!

SilverWings002 Report

#40

Fork!

uriejejejdjbejxijehd Report

#41

Meaniebobeanie

fazertazer Report

#42

Shisha pit ... I’m randomly dyslexic when I talk quickly and I tried to call my friend a piece of s**t (jokingly) and thus became shisha pit..

madeinboston Report

#43

Oh BOB SAGET!!

PianoManGidley Report

#44

At church camp we'd say "Mother Father"

TMG1053 Report

#45

We were at the base of Old Faithful and, as it was erupting, the wind shifted blowing a totally unexpected big drift of spray on our son who was about 4 at the time. He was soooo mad he started running and swinging his arms, stomping his feet and hollering "Dag Darn It!" at the top of his voice over and over like a miniature longshoreman who just smashed his thumb with a hammer and, brother, he MEANT EVERY WORD HE WAS SAYING! 24 years later, I'll STILL say "Dag Darn It!" when I'm in a position where I feel the need to exclaim in a negative fashion but real swearing would be wholly inappropriate.

WeAreLivinTheLife Report

#46

"Shog off!" It's from Shakespeare.

TheSanityInspector Report

#47

I like to call people kartoffelkopf which means potato head in German.

efox02 Report

#48

Idiot bunky nematode. My brother was maybe 3 when he said this to me and my sister.

ChunkySoup93 Report

#49

My sister says "you tater tot" or "tumbling tater tots! I dropped the ketchup!"

Dagny White
