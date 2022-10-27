I'm Dilyana and I make art rather than toys. My "Wool Thrills" became an imperceptibly large part of me. As an emanation, they are me in a different image and likeness.

I started making dolls when I was just 15 years old. Several years later, I changed my technique and started felting them. At some point in life, I began developing a personal style, which gave felted wool dolls authentic characters of their own.

The process of making these dolls is hard, but for me, it is detachment, pleasure, and fun. People often need to create to feel fulfilled and that's my way of doing it.

Each doll is between 14-16″ (36-38 cm) in height and can stand on its own. The best part about making these dolls come to life is sewing their super fun and colorful clothes, even providing each and every one with a pair of sneakers.

Each design has a certain charm to it, they're unique and look like incredibly expressive animals with exaggerated features and cute clothes!

