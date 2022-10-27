I'm Dilyana and I make art rather than toys. My "Wool Thrills" became an imperceptibly large part of me. As an emanation, they are me in a different image and likeness.

I started making dolls when I was just 15 years old. Several years later, I changed my technique and started felting them. At some point in life, I began developing a personal style, which gave felted wool dolls authentic characters of their own.
The process of making these dolls is hard, but for me, it is detachment, pleasure, and fun. People often need to create to feel fulfilled and that's my way of doing it.

Each doll is between 14-16″ (36-38 cm) in height and can stand on its own. The best part about making these dolls come to life is sewing their super fun and colorful clothes, even providing each and every one with a pair of sneakers.

Each design has a certain charm to it, they're unique and look like incredibly expressive animals with exaggerated features and cute clothes!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

8points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#2

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

7points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#3

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

7points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#4

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
21 minutes ago

♥️

0
0points
reply
#5

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#6

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#7

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#8

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#9

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

6points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Cuty !!!!🥰

0
0points
reply
#10

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

5points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
22 minutes ago

They gave Me a good smile😃

0
0points
reply
#11

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

5points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#12

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

4points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#13

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

4points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#14

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

3points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#15

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

3points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#16

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

3points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#17

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

3points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#18

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

3points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#19

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#20

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#22

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#23

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#24

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#25

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#26

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#27

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#28

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#29

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

2points
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#30

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

1point
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

1point
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST
#32

Funny Animals With Personality And Character ... Made Of Wool

Report

1point
Dilyana Stoycheva
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!