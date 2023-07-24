Have you ever mistaken a person for someone else or said hello to a stranger, thinking they were your friend? Funnily, it happens to many of us. Sometimes, we come across a man or a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to someone we know or even ourselves, and it feels oddly intriguing. It's like stumbling upon our long-lost twin right there in the world.

Interestingly, some people are lucky enough to have doppelgangers who happen to be famous celebrities! Just imagine being mistaken for Beyoncé, Harry Styles, or any other well-known personality.

Thinking about that, Freddy Slivinski, a copywriter based in Israel, decided to create an Instagram account called "Same de la Same." On this account, he shares daily photos of people who look just like celebrities. Scroll down to see the famous look-alikes! For more captivating resemblances, check out our previous articles here and here!

