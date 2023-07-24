This Guy Collects Celebrity Doppelgangers And Here Are 31 Of The Best Ones (New Pics)
Have you ever mistaken a person for someone else or said hello to a stranger, thinking they were your friend? Funnily, it happens to many of us. Sometimes, we come across a man or a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to someone we know or even ourselves, and it feels oddly intriguing. It's like stumbling upon our long-lost twin right there in the world.
Interestingly, some people are lucky enough to have doppelgangers who happen to be famous celebrities! Just imagine being mistaken for Beyoncé, Harry Styles, or any other well-known personality.
Thinking about that, Freddy Slivinski, a copywriter based in Israel, decided to create an Instagram account called "Same de la Same." On this account, he shares daily photos of people who look just like celebrities. Scroll down to see the famous look-alikes! For more captivating resemblances, check out our previous articles here and here!
Brad Pitt
Post Malone
Tommy Shelby (Played By Cillian Murphy)
Paul David Hewson (Bono)
Kate Winslet
Walter White (Played By Bryan Cranston)
Jennifer Aniston
Peter Parker (Played By Tom Holland)
Tupac Shakur
Kim Kardashian
2/3 of self-proclaimed Instagram influencers look like Kim Kardashian (and I don't mean it as a compliment).
Keanu Reeves
Jason Statham
Lady Gaga
Miguel Herrán
Marilyn Monroe
Haha! I love how she dressed up too. I honestly cannot tell the difference.