Have you ever mistaken a person for someone else or said hello to a stranger, thinking they were your friend? Funnily, it happens to many of us. Sometimes, we come across a man or a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to someone we know or even ourselves, and it feels oddly intriguing. It's like stumbling upon our long-lost twin right there in the world.

Interestingly, some people are lucky enough to have doppelgangers who happen to be famous celebrities! Just imagine being mistaken for Beyoncé, Harry Styles, or any other well-known personality.

Thinking about that, Freddy Slivinski, a copywriter based in Israel, decided to create an Instagram account called "Same de la Same." On this account, he shares daily photos of people who look just like celebrities. Scroll down to see the famous look-alikes! For more captivating resemblances, check out our previous articles here and here

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

#2

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl

#3

Post Malone

Post Malone

AndersM
AndersM
I would be so sad being compared to him

#4

Tommy Shelby (Played By Cillian Murphy)

Tommy Shelby (Played By Cillian Murphy)

#5

Paul David Hewson (Bono)

Paul David Hewson (Bono)

#6

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

#7

Walter White (Played By Bryan Cranston)

Walter White (Played By Bryan Cranston)

#8

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

#9

Peter Parker (Played By Tom Holland)

Peter Parker (Played By Tom Holland)

#10

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

#11

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
2/3 of self-proclaimed Instagram influencers look like Kim Kardashian (and I don't mean it as a compliment).

#12

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

#13

Jason Statham

Jason Statham

#14

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Looks like Mel C. doing Lady Gaga impression.

#15

Miguel Herrán

Miguel Herrán

#16

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Haha! I love how she dressed up too. I honestly cannot tell the difference.

#17

Beth Harmon (Played By Anya Taylor-Joy)

Beth Harmon (Played By Anya Taylor-Joy)

#18

Captain Jack Sparrow (Played By Johnny Depp)

Captain Jack Sparrow (Played By Johnny Depp)

#19

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

#20

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

#21

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

#22

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst

#23

Daenerys Targaryen (Played By Emilia Clarke)

Daenerys Targaryen (Played By Emilia Clarke)

#24

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

#25

Natasha Romanoff (Played By Scarlett Johansson)

Natasha Romanoff (Played By Scarlett Johansson)

#26

Megan Fox

Megan Fox

#27

Hermione Granger (Played By Emma Watson)

Hermione Granger (Played By Emma Watson)

#28

Will Smith

Will Smith

#29

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

#30

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

#31

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

