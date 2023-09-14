From being subjected to intense public scrutiny to having demanding careers that involve extensive travel and time away from home, several factors contribute to most celebrity relationships failing.

In fact, a study conducted by the Marriage Foundation found that celebrity divorce rates are 67% higher compared to other relationships in the first years of their marriage.

However, there exists a refined group of Hollywood pairings who have maintained successful and enduring relationships despite being in the public eye.

Here are some of our favorite timeless celeb couples who continue to keep their spark alive.