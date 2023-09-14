Happily Ever After: 20 A-List Celebrity Couples Still Going Strong
From being subjected to intense public scrutiny to having demanding careers that involve extensive travel and time away from home, several factors contribute to most celebrity relationships failing.
In fact, a study conducted by the Marriage Foundation found that celebrity divorce rates are 67% higher compared to other relationships in the first years of their marriage.
However, there exists a refined group of Hollywood pairings who have maintained successful and enduring relationships despite being in the public eye.
Here are some of our favorite timeless celeb couples who continue to keep their spark alive.
This post may include affiliate links.
David And Victoria Beckham Have Been Married For 24 Years
Rumor has it that David used to watch music videos of the Spice Girls and tell his fellow teammates about his interest in Victoria. However, the English football star wasn't initially on Posh Spice’s radar. “I didn’t really know who he was. I was never into football”, she told W magazine about the time prior to their first encounter.
But things didn’t work out after their first meeting, either. In February 1997, Victoria attended a game in London and spotted David in the player’s lounge. “I’m quite shy. I sort of said hello and then just went back to Manchester. I was quite upset and gutted,” said David.
Beckham’s luck would finally change at another football game that took place a week later. When word spread that two Spice Girls were present at the stadium, he knew he had to muster up the courage to ask her for her number. Victoria quickly wrote it on a plane ticket, which he keeps to this day.
The pair tied the knot in September 1999, four months after welcoming their first child, Brooklyn.
Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Have Been Married For 27 Years
Jackman and Furness first laid eyes on each other in 1996 on the set of the Australian series "Correlli." After confessing his feelings towards her, the Wolverine star was surprised to learn that Deborra felt the same way. In fact, he had convinced himself that he stood no chance given other cast members’ romantic interest in the actress.
The couple faced several hurdles in the process of forming a family. Deborra suffered two miscarriages, and the pair underwent assisted fertilization treatments with no results. Eventually, they decided to adopt their two children: Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot.
Deborra is now an advocate for streamlining international adoptions.
I just love seeing these two! They seem like the most down to earth and normal people!
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Been Married For 15 Years
Everyone remembers Beyonce’s iconic “Love on Top” performance at the 2011 Video Music Awards. Perhaps more memorable than her flawless dance moves and vocals was the grand finale, when she touched her belly, announcing her first pregnancy.
One of the most loved pairings in the music industry, Queen Bey and Jay-Z are parents to three children: Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and twins Sir and Rumi, born in 2017.
The couple met in 2000 when Beyonce was 18 years old. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates. We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship,” the “Drunk In Love” singer told Oprah Winfrey.
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Been Married For 40 Years
Ozzy fell in love with Sharon when she was working as a receptionist for her dad, music manager Don Arden. He was careful about his moves, though, as he assumed she thought he was a “lunatic.”
Sharon stood by Ozzy’s side during his harsh battle with addiction. The heavy metal singer claims that, had she not managed his solo career, he’d be dead by now.
In the early 2000s, the pair invited cameras into their house to offer fans a glimpse into their intimate family life. Black Sabbath fanatics and reality TV enthusiasts quickly responded: the first season of the show Meet the Osbournes became the most-viewed series on MTV.
Props, given all the (mostly self inflicted) stuff they've been through
Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Have Been Married For 35 Years
Bacon’s relationship with Sedgwick came during a delicate period in his life. “The time I was hitting what I considered to be bottom was also the time I met my wife, our kids were born, good things were happening. And I was able to keep supporting myself; that always gave me strength,” the actor told Cosmopolitan.
After sharing the set of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky in 1988, the longtime couple worked together in Loverboy, Pyrates, Murder in the First, and The Woodsman.
Additionally, they were featured in will.i.am’s music video for “It’s a New Day.”
Meryl Streep And Don Gummer Have Been Married For About 45 Years
Since Streep is reserved about her personal life, little is known about her romantic partner. And chances are that the stability of her 45-year relationship with sculptor Don Gummer has something to do with that discreet character.
The critically acclaimed actress wed him six months after losing her former boyfriend, John Cazale, to lung cancer.
The couple met after Meryl’s brother suggested she move to the sculptor’s New York loft, which was at the time empty because Gummer was away on a trip. When Gummer returned, he and his renter quickly hit it off.
Streep and Gummer have four children: musician Henry Wolfe and actresses Mary Willa, Grace Jane, and Louisa Jacobson.
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Been Married For 35 Years
The actors met in 1981 on the set of the sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and reunited again three years later to star in the comedy film "Volunteers." Since Wilson is of Greek descent and was raised Greek Orthodox, Hanks converted to her faith before tying the knot.
Christopher Guest And Jamie Lee Curtis Have Been Married For 38 Years
What Jamie Lee Curtis wants, she gets. The actress pointed to a picture of Guest in Rolling Stone magazine that promoted his 1984 film "This Is Spinal Tap" and told her friend “I’m going to marry that guy.” Five months later, she and the filmmaker said “I do.”
Initially, Curtis had called his agent to give him her number, but Guest never rang. As luck would have it, she ran into him at a restaurant shortly after. He was sitting across from her and gave a shy wave. After that fateful meeting, he decided to call her.
Curtis and Guest have two adopted children: Annie and Ruby.
Denzel And Pauletta Washington Have Been Married For 40 Years
Denzel met Pauletta on the set of the 1977 film "Wilma." They began speaking at a friend’s party and wed in 1983.
“My wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting,” the Academy Award winner said of his spouse.
Keith Richards And Patti Hansen Have Been Married For 39 Years
The Rolling Stones guitarist married the model in Baja, Mexico in 1983.
Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Have Been Married For 26 Years
Just like her famous "Sex and the City" character, Sarah Jessica Parker’s love story took place in New York. And just like that… she and fellow actor Broderick have been married for 26 years.
Elton John And David Furnish Have Been Together For 30 Years
While the British singer married the Canadian filmmaker in 2014, when same-sex marriage became legal in England, the couple began seeing each other in 1993.
David Burtka And Neil Patrick Harris Have Been Married For Nine Years
The "How I Met Your Mother" alum married Burtka in 2014. Together, they have two children: 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.
Bono And Ali Hewson Have Been Married For Over 40 Years
Bono and Ali met at Mount Temple Comprehensive School when they were only thirteen and twelve years old, respectively. The couple said “I do” in Ireland in 1982.
Michael J. Fox And Tracy Pollan Have Been Married For 35 Years
Pollan played the role of Michael’s girlfriend on the sitcom "Family Ties." They married in 1988, while the show was still running.
Oprah And Stedman First Met 37 Years Ago
The talk show host and businessman have been together since 1986. While their first encounter took place at a charity event, the two began talking after crossing paths at the home of an ill friend they had in common.
Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Have Been Together For 40 Years
Russell met his future wife back in 1968, when he was filming the Sherman Brothers musical "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band."
Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Have Been Married For 21 Years
Gellar and Prinze’s love story traces back to the 1997 teen horror movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer." That wasn’t the last time they worked together. A few years later, they played love interests Fred and Daphne in the 2002 "Scooby Doo" film.
Michelle Pfeiffer And David E. Kelley Have Been Married For 30 Years
In 1993, Kelley was set up on a blind date with Pfeiffer. They went to see Bram Stroker’s "Dracula" and have been sharing movie dates ever since.
Sting And Trudie Styler Have Been Married For 31 Years
The British singer and actress chose the 12th-century church of St. Andrew in Wiltshire (south-west England) as their wedding venue.
In most of the pics of heterosexual couples, the man lets his age show, while the woman, whether through makeup, botox, plastic surgery or some combo of those things strives to appear younger.
I’ve been with my husband for 34 years
Congratulations! We just celebrated 41 - I hope yours has been as happy as ours!
Wholesome post!
While this one is at least slightly more positive... another celebrity story?
I’ve been with my husband for 34 years
Congratulations! We just celebrated 41 - I hope yours has been as happy as ours!
Wholesome post!
While this one is at least slightly more positive... another celebrity story?