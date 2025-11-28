Happy birthday to Karen Gillan , Jon Stewart , and Alan Ritchson ! November 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Karen Gillan, 38 Known for her versatile acting, Scottish actress and filmmaker Karen Gillan first captured audiences as Amy Pond in Doctor Who. She later achieved global fame playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and as Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji franchise.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Karen Gillan briefly worked as a model and even walked in London Fashion Week.

#2 Comedian and Television Host Jon Stewart, 63 Embodied with sharp wit and incisive commentary, American television host Jon Stewart redefined political satire through his long-running tenure on The Daily Show. His work earned widespread critical acclaim for blending humor with insightful analysis of current events.



Little-known fact: Jon Stewart once worked as a puppeteer for children with disabilities before pursuing his comedy career.

#3 Actor Alan Ritchson, 43 Commanding screens with his powerful presence, American actor and model Alan Ritchson first rose to fame portraying Aquaman on Smallville. He is widely recognized for his titular role in the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher, anchoring the action-thriller with his compelling performance.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Alan Ritchson was a contestant on American Idol, reaching the top 87 in the third season.

#4 Actress and Producer Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 41 An American actress and singer, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is celebrated for her dynamic performances in films across various genres. Winstead gained prominence for her roles in horror films, earning her the title of “scream queen.”



Her standout performances include Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the critically praised drama Smashed, which solidified her versatile acting range. Beyond acting, she also forms one half of the musical duo Got a Girl.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Mary Elizabeth Winstead initially aspired to become a professional ballerina.

#5 Actor and Producer Ed Harris, 75 Respected for his intense portrayals, American actor and filmmaker Ed Harris has captivated audiences for decades. Edward Harris earned widespread acclaim for roles in films like The Right Stuff and his directorial effort, Pollock. He continues to deliver powerful performances across film and television.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Edward Harris was a talented high school athlete, captaining his varsity football team.

#6 Director and Screenwriter Alfonso Cuarón, 64 Driven by an unparalleled visual imagination, Mexican film director Alfonso Cuarón Orozco crafts stories that resonate globally. He is celebrated for helming critical and commercial successes such as Gravity and Roma, both of which earned him Academy Awards for Best Director. His diverse filmography also includes the beloved Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.



Little-known fact: Alfonso Cuarón was expelled from film school for directing a class project in English instead of Spanish.

#7 Television Host and Author Richard Osman, 55 Renowned for his towering presence and sharp wit, Richard Osman is a British television presenter, producer, and novelist who has captivated audiences with his diverse talents. He initially rose to prominence as the co-creator and co-presenter of the popular BBC quiz show Pointless, becoming a beloved figure in British entertainment. Beyond television, Osman found immense success with his bestselling Thursday Murder Club mystery novels, cementing his status as a multifaceted media personality.



Little-known fact: Richard Osman was born with nystagmus, an eye condition that significantly reduces his vision and makes reading autocues difficult, leading him to memorize scripts.

#8 Actress Garcelle Beauvais, 59 Haitian American actress and television personality, Garcelle Beauvais, captivated audiences as Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show. She later joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, bringing her authentic voice to reality television. Beauvais is also an accomplished author.



Little-known fact: She taught herself English by watching "Sesame Street" after moving to the US from Haiti.

#9 Rapper and Entrepreneur Chamillionaire, 46 Emerging from Houston's vibrant hip-hop scene, American rapper Chamillionaire is celebrated for his sharp lyrical prowess.

He gained global fame with his Grammy-winning single “Ridin’” and later pivoted into successful tech investments.

He co-founded the social media app Convoz.



Little-known fact: He once worked transporting blood and urine for a medical lab before his rap career took off.

#10 Ice Hockey Player Marc-André Fleury, 41 Renowned for his spirited play and veteran leadership, Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender Marc-André Fleury has enjoyed a celebrated career. He is best known for winning three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins and for his Vezina Trophy-winning season. He also represented Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics, earning a gold medal.



Little-known fact: When first drafted into the NHL, Marc-André Fleury briefly lived with hockey legend and then-Penguins owner Mario Lemieux as he settled into his new city.