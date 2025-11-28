Who Is Marc-André Fleury? Marc-André Fleury is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender, widely recognized for his acrobatic style and infectious enthusiasm. His long and decorated career has established him as one of the NHL’s most beloved figures between the pipes. He first captured public attention when drafted first overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, quickly becoming a cornerstone for the Pittsburgh Penguins. His early success, including a Stanley Cup win, solidified his reputation as a formidable presence in net.

Full Name Marc-André Fleury Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity French Canadian Education Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL) Father André Fleury Mother France Cardin Siblings Marylène Fleury Kids Estelle, Scarlett, James

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Marc-André Fleury’s love for hockey began at an early age, nurtured by his parents, André and France. He started as a forward before transitioning to goaltender, a role where his natural talent quickly shone through. His formative years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles earned him accolades as a top prospect, preparing him for a historic NHL career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile successes has marked Marc-André Fleury’s life, including his marriage to Véronique Larosee in 2012. Their relationship has been a steady presence throughout his celebrated career. Fleury and his wife share two daughters, Estelle and Scarlett, and a son, James, completing their family.

Career Highlights Marc-André Fleury’s ice hockey career is highlighted by three Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He also earned the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league’s best goaltender, showcasing his elite skill even later in his career. Beyond team and individual awards, Fleury reached significant milestones, becoming only the third goaltender in NHL history to record 500 wins and the fourth to play 1,000 games, solidifying his legacy among the sport’s all-time greats.