Who Is Chamillionaire? American rapper and entrepreneur Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, known as Chamillionaire, is celebrated for his adaptable career. His strategic mindset allowed a pivot from dominating music charts to impactful venture capital investments. He rocketed into the public eye with his 2006 number-one single “Ridin’.” This Grammy-winning track topped the Billboard Hot 100, widely influencing hip-hop culture.

Full Name Hakeem Temidayo Seriki Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Jersey Village High School, University of Houston Father Mr. Seriki Mother Mrs. Seriki Siblings Rasaq Seriki Kids Xavier Seriki

Early Life and Education Born Hakeem Temidayo Seriki in Washington, D.C., he moved to Houston, Texas, at the age of four. His parents separated during his early teenage years, and he grew up in the Acres Homes neighborhood. Jersey Village High School was where he met future rap partner Paul Wall. This early environment fueled his music passion, despite his parents’ initial opposition to secular genres.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has marked the personal life of Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, known as Chamillionaire. He married Deetra Seriki in 2009, with whom he had been in a relationship since 2001. Chamillionaire and Deetra Seriki are parents to one son, Xavier Seriki, born in May 2010, and they have largely maintained privacy regarding their family life.

Career Highlights Chamillionaire’s career breakthrough arrived with his Grammy-winning single “Ridin’,” featuring Krayzie Bone. This 2006 track topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming a multi-platinum hit and securing his place in hip-hop history. Beyond music, Chamillionaire founded Chamillitary Entertainment, his record label. He also became an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Upfront Ventures, investing in tech startups like Lyft and Ring.