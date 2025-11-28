Who Is Alfonso Cuarón? Alfonso Cuarón Orozco is a Mexican filmmaker known for his innovative visual style and emotionally resonant narratives. His work frequently blends intimate character studies with ambitious cinematic scope. He gained international prominence with the critically acclaimed 2001 film Y tu mamá también, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. This success paved the way for his distinctive mark on Hollywood productions.

Full Name Alfonso Cuarón Orozco Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality Mexican Education National Autonomous University of Mexico Father Alfredo Cuarón Mother Cristina Orozco Siblings Christina, Carlos Cuarón, Alfredo Cuarón Kids Jonás Cuarón, Tess Bu Cuarón, Olmo Teodoro Cuarón

Early Life and Education A passion for cinema blossomed early in Mexico City, where Alfonso Cuarón Orozco was born into a family with a doctor father, Alfredo Cuarón, and a pharmaceutical biochemist mother, Cristina Orozco. He grew up alongside his sister, Christina, and brothers, Carlos and Alfredo. Cuarón pursued higher education at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, first studying philosophy and then filmmaking at the Centro Universitario de Estudios Cinematográficos, though he was later expelled for a project controversially shot in English.

Notable Relationships Alfonso Cuarón has experienced a long-term arc of high-profile romances, including two marriages. He was first married to Mariana Elizondo from 1980 to 1993, and later to Italian actress and journalist Annalisa Bugliani from 2001 to 2008. Cuarón shares three children: a son, Jonás Cuarón, with Mariana Elizondo, and two children, Tess Bu Cuarón and Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, with Annalisa Bugliani, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Alfonso Cuarón’s filmmaking career boasts a string of masterpieces, most notably directing the visually stunning Gravity (2013) and the semi-autobiographical Roma (2018). Both films earned him Academy Awards for Best Director. He expanded his creative footprint by co-founding the production company Esperanto Filmoj, which has backed acclaimed features like Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth and his son Jonás Cuarón’s Desierto. To date, Cuarón has collected four Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven BAFTA Awards, solidifying his status as a cinematic visionary.