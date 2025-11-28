Who Is Mary Elizabeth Winstead? Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an American actress and singer recognized for her compelling portrayals of complex characters. Her performances often blend vulnerability with fierce determination. She first garnered widespread attention playing Ramona Flowers in the cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. This role cemented her place as a versatile talent in genre cinema.

Full Name Mary Elizabeth Winstead Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ewan McGregor Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity English Education Peruvian Park Elementary, Joffrey Ballet Father James Ronald Winstead Mother Betty Lou Knight Kids Laurie McGregor

Early Life and Education Born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the youngest of five children to James Ronald Winstead and Betty Lou Knight. Her family relocated to Sandy, Utah, when she was five years old. She attended Peruvian Park Elementary and pursued a passion for dance, training in a Joffrey Ballet summer program. Winstead also honed her vocal talents in the International Children’s Choir.

Notable Relationships Currently, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is married to Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, whom she met on the set of the third season of Fargo. They wed in April 2022. Winstead shares a son, Laurie McGregor, with Ewan McGregor, born in June 2021. She was previously married to filmmaker Riley Stearns from 2010 to 2017.

Career Highlights Mary Elizabeth Winstead has established a diverse filmography, notably starring as Ramona Flowers in the action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. She delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the independent drama Smashed. Beyond her acting, Winstead expanded into music as one half of the duo Got a Girl with Dan the Automator. Her recent work includes the Star Wars series Ahsoka.