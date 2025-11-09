Happy birthday to Eduardo Camavinga , Mackenzie Foy , and Kiernan Shipka ! November 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Footballer Eduardo Camavinga, 23 A dynamic French professional footballer, Eduardo Camavinga rose from a refugee camp in Angola to global prominence. He is best known for his pivotal role as a midfielder for Real Madrid, winning multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Camavinga also made history as one of France’s youngest national team debutants.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to football, Eduardo Camavinga practiced judo during his childhood in France.

#2 Actress and Model Mackenzie Foy, 25 Rising to prominence as a child, American actress and model Mackenzie Foy captivated audiences with her role as Renesmee Cullen in The Twilight Saga. Her acclaimed performance as young Murph in Interstellar earned her a Saturn Award, demonstrating her remarkable talent. Foy continues to build an impressive filmography, transitioning seamlessly from fantasy to drama.



Little-known fact: Mackenzie Foy began her career modeling for major brands at just three years old, appearing in campaigns for Polo Ralph Lauren and Guess Kids.

#3 Actress Kiernan Shipka, 26 An American actress, Kiernan Shipka rose to prominence with her compelling portrayal of Sally Draper in the AMC drama series Mad Men. Her work in that acclaimed show paved the way for her to take on the titular role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, garnering widespread recognition. Shipka also lent her voice to the animated series The Legend of Korra.



Little-known fact: Kiernan Shipka earned a black belt in Taekwondo, showcasing her dedication to martial arts beyond her acting career.

#4 Actress Zoey Deutch, 31 With a vibrant screen presence, American actress and producer Zoey Deutch has captivated audiences across film and television. She is widely recognized for her breakout role in the romantic comedy Set It Up and her versatile performances in various genres.



Little-known fact: Zoey Deutch was a serious dancer as a child, excelling in ballet, competitive jazz, and tap.

#5 Actor Taron Egerton, 36 Known for his versatile performances, Taron Egerton is a British actor who rose to fame in the Kingsman film series. Egerton earned a Golden Globe Award for his role as Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman, showcasing his impressive singing talent.



Little-known fact: His first name, Taron, is a misspelling of the Welsh word 'Taran,' meaning thunder.

#6 Actor Josh Peck, 39 An American actor, comedian, and YouTuber, Josh Peck rose to prominence for his comedic talent and relatable persona. He first captured hearts as Josh Nichols on the hit Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh.



Peck has since cultivated a diverse career, starring in films like the critically acclaimed Oppenheimer, lending his voice to the Ice Age franchise, and building a strong presence as a content creator on platforms like YouTube.



Little-known fact: Due to childhood asthma, Josh Peck often stayed indoors watching old sitcoms, which sparked his early ambition to become a comedian.

#7 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Miranda Lambert, 42 Known for her fiery stage presence, American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert has redefined modern country music with her honest lyrics and powerful vocals. Her critically acclaimed albums like Revolution and Platinum have garnered multiple Grammy Awards, and she holds the record as the most awarded artist in ACM history. She also co-founded the all-female trio Pistol Annies.



Little-known fact: Her parents, both private detectives, helped shelter victims of domestic violence, an experience that influenced her songwriting.

#8 DJ and Producer Diplo, 47 An American DJ and music producer, Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, has forged a unique path through the global music landscape with his eclectic productions and dynamic collaborations. He is widely recognized for his work with Major Lazer and the supergroup Jack Ü, continually blending diverse genres to create chart-topping hits. Diplo also founded the Mad Decent record label.



Little-known fact: Diplo's stage name is a shortened version of "Diplodocus," a dinosaur he was fascinated with during his childhood.

#9 Rapper and Producer Eve, 47 Renowned for her pioneering impact, Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper is an American rapper, singer, and actress who ascended to fame with her distinctive lyrical style. Her debut album, Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders' First Lady, made her the third female rapper to hit number one on the Billboard 200. Beyond music, she has successfully transitioned to acting in films like the Barbershop franchise and co-hosting The Talk.



Little-known fact: Before her solo career, Eve formed an all-female singing group called Dope Girl Posse, or EDGP, performing covers of popular songs.

#10 Actress Ellen Pompeo, 56 An American actress, Ellen Pompeo, rose to prominence through her iconic portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She has cultivated a career recognized for its depth and her influential voice in the entertainment industry. Beyond her acting, Pompeo is also a producer and director, further solidifying her impact in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Ellen Pompeo’s first word as a baby was “pepperoni.”