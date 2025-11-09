Who Is Mackenzie Foy? Mackenzie Christine Foy is an American actress and model, recognized for her grounded performances across fantasy and dramatic roles. Her expressive green eyes and poised screen presence captivate audiences in every project. She rose to international fame as Renesmee Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, a role that quickly made her a recognized face in global cinema. Foy’s debut propelled her into a series of high-profile films, cementing her status as a compelling young talent.

Full Name Mackenzie Christine Foy Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled Father Andrew Steven Foy Mother Giorgina Karrie Foy Siblings Bayley Foy

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Mackenzie Foy’s childhood was immersed in the entertainment industry from an early age. Her parents, a truck driver and homemaker, ensured her schooling was managed through homeschooling. Foy began modeling at age three, appearing in print ads for major brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, and later transitioned into acting at eight. She also trained in Taekwondo, demonstrating an early discipline that would later serve her burgeoning career.

Notable Relationships Mackenzie Foy’s personal life has remained largely out of the public spotlight, with limited confirmed relationships reported. She is currently understood to be single. Early reports linked Foy to actor Calam Lynch, her co-star in the movie Black Beauty, but no official confirmation of a romance ever emerged from either actor. Foy has no children.

Career Highlights Mackenzie Foy achieved global recognition with her role as Renesmee Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, a performance that earned her a Young Artist Award nomination. This breakout role solidified her place as a prominent young actress. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of young Murph in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar garnered a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor, showcasing her dramatic range. Foy also starred as Clara in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, further expanding her presence in major studio films.