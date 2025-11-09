Who Is Diplo? Diplo is an American DJ and music producer known for his genre-bending sound and ability to fuse diverse musical styles. He has consistently pushed creative boundaries, influencing global pop and electronic music with his innovative productions. His breakout moment arrived with the production of M.I.A.’s 2008 hit single “Paper Planes,” which earned a Grammy nomination and brought his distinctive approach to a wider audience. This early success established his reputation as a sought-after collaborator.

Full Name Diplo Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Mainland High School, University of Central Florida, Temple University Father Thomas Pentz Mother Barbara Jean Pentz Kids Lockett Pentz, Lazer Pentz, Pace Pentz

Early Life and Education Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Thomas Wesley Pentz spent much of his youth immersed in the vibrant music scenes of Miami, Florida, developing an early appreciation for Miami bass. His parents, Thomas and Barbara Jean Pentz, nurtured his early interests. He pursued higher education at the University of Central Florida before transferring to Temple University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and began garnering attention as a DJ in Philadelphia’s club scene.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Diplo’s personal life, including a notable relationship with British musician M.I.A. from 2003 to 2008. He was also in a relationship with Kathryn Lockhart. Diplo is a father to three sons: Lockett and Lazer, whom he shares with Kathryn Lockhart, and Pace, with model Jevon King. He has not publicly confirmed a current partner, remaining unmarried.

Career Highlights Diplo’s career is highlighted by his foundational work as a co-creator and lead member of the electronic dancehall project Major Lazer, which has released five studio albums exploring EDM and dancehall music. He also founded the influential Mad Decent record label in 2006. Beyond Major Lazer, he has formed successful supergroups like Jack Ü with Skrillex and Silk City with Mark Ronson, both of which have garnered Grammy Awards for their collaborative efforts. His production credits span numerous chart-topping artists, including Beyoncé and Justin Bieber. To date, Diplo has collected multiple Grammy Awards, cementing his status as a pioneering force in contemporary electronic music and a versatile producer across genres.