Who Is Kiernan Shipka? Kiernan Brennan Shipka is an American actress, recognized for her versatile performances across television and film. She consistently brings depth to complex characters, captivating audiences with her nuanced portrayals. Her breakout moment came playing Sally Draper on the AMC drama series Mad Men, a role that garnered critical acclaim and established her as a formidable young talent. Shipka’s compelling work on the series solidified her place in Hollywood.

Full Name Kiernan Brennan Shipka Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Slovak American, German American, English American, Scottish American, Italian American Education Laurel Springs School Father John Young Shipka Mother Erin Ann Brennan

Early Life and Education Born in Chicago, Illinois, Kiernan Shipka began taking ballroom dancing classes at the age of five. Her family relocated to Los Angeles, California, when she was six years old to support her budding acting career. She pursued her education through online studies at Laurel Springs School, which allowed her to balance academics with her early professional commitments. Shipka also developed an interest in martial arts, earning a black belt in Taekwondo.

Notable Relationships Kiernan Shipka has been linked to director Christian Coppola in recent years, with the two often appearing together at high-profile events. Their connection became public through social media posts and shared appearances. She does not have any children and currently remains single. Shipka maintains a private stance on her personal life outside of confirmed public appearances.

Career Highlights Kiernan Shipka gained significant recognition for her role as Sally Draper in the acclaimed series Mad Men, where she starred for seven seasons. Her portrayal earned her multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. She further cemented her status with the lead role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a series that showcased her ability to anchor a major fantasy production. Shipka also voiced Jinora in the animated series The Legend of Korra. Her film credits include starring roles in The Blackcoat’s Daughter and The Silence, demonstrating her range in the horror genre. Shipka was also named one of “The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014” by Time magazine.