Who Is Zoey Deutch? Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch is an American actress known for her vibrant screen presence and keen comedic timing. Her roles often blend relatable charm with sharp wit. She first garnered widespread attention with her leading role in the 2018 Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up, which solidified her status as a streaming favorite. Deutch continues to impress audiences with her versatile performances.

Full Name Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch Gender Female Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish, Irish Education Oakwood School, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Young Actors Space Father Howard Deutch Mother Lea Thompson Siblings Madelyn Deutch

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Zoey Deutch was immersed in the film industry, with both her parents working in Hollywood. She began acting classes at the age of five, developing an early passion for performance. Deutch attended Oakwood School, the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where she majored in theater, and the Young Actors Space, refining her craft from a young age.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Jimmy Tatro, Zoey Deutch announced their engagement in September 2025 after making their relationship public in 2021. Before her current relationship, Deutch dated Canadian actor Avan Jogia from 2012 to 2017.

Career Highlights Zoey Deutch’s breakout performance in the 2018 film Set It Up cemented her status as a romantic comedy star, drawing significant praise. She showcased her range across various roles, consistently earning critical acclaim for her natural acting. Beyond that, Deutch gained critical recognition for her role in Richard Linklater’s 2016 film Everybody Wants Some!!, a project that debuted at the SXSW Film Festival. She has also appeared in several streaming projects like The Politician. Deutch also expanded her career to Broadway, making her debut in a 2024 revival of Our Town, earning positive reviews for her performance.