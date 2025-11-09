Who Is Ellen Pompeo? Ellen Kathleen Pompeo is an American actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles and influential presence on television. Her work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama. Her breakout moment arrived with the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, where she captivated audiences as Dr. Meredith Grey. This role quickly made her one of the most recognizable faces in television.

Full Name Ellen Kathleen Pompeo Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Chris Ivery Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, Italian, English, Scottish Father Joseph Pompeo Mother Kathleen B. O’Keefe Pompeo Kids Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery, Sienna May Ivery, Eli Christopher Ivery

Early Life and Education Ellen Kathleen Pompeo was born in Everett, Massachusetts, to Joseph Pompeo and Kathleen B. O’Keefe. Her mother passed away when she was four, an early tragedy that shaped her life perspective. She later worked as a bartender in Miami before moving to New York City, where a casting director discovered her. Pompeo gained early acting experience through commercials and small independent films.

Notable Relationships Ellen Pompeo has been married to music producer Chris Ivery since November 9, 2007, after they met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003. Their relationship began after six months of friendship. Pompeo shares three children with Ivery: daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May, and son Eli Christopher, prioritizing family time amidst her demanding career.

Career Highlights Ellen Pompeo achieved widespread fame for her central role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the highly popular ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, anchoring the series for nearly two decades. Her portrayal garnered significant critical and audience acclaim. Beyond acting, Pompeo has expanded her career as a producer, notably launching her own production company, Calamity Jane. She also directed two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, showcasing her talents behind the camera.