Who Is Eduardo Camavinga? French professional footballer Eduardo Celmi Camavinga is celebrated for his dynamic midfield play and remarkable versatility on the pitch. His aggressive style and exceptional passing range have quickly made him a pivotal figure in top-tier European football. He first burst into the public eye with Stade Rennais, becoming the youngest player to debut for the club at just 16 years old. His standout performance against Paris Saint-Germain, where he recorded an assist and earned man of the match, solidified his status as a rising star.

Full Name Eduardo Celmi Camavinga Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $43 million Nationality French Ethnicity Congolese Education Baccalauréat ES Father Celestino Camavinga Mother Sofia Simão Siblings Sebastiao Camavinga, Celio Camavinga

Early Life and Education Born in a refugee camp in Cabinda, Angola, Eduardo Camavinga’s family sought refuge in France when he was two years old. They eventually settled in Fougères, where he grew up alongside his five siblings. The family endured hardships, including their home burning down in 2013, an event Camavinga cites as a strong motivator for his football career. He later joined Rennes’ youth system at age 11, where his exceptional talent quickly became evident. Beyond his athletic pursuits, Camavinga successfully obtained his Baccalauréat ES (Economic and Social) in 2020.

Notable Relationships As of late 2025, Eduardo Camavinga is reported to be single, maintaining a private personal life as his football career flourishes. Despite speculation, there are no publicly confirmed romantic relationships for the young midfielder. Camavinga has no publicly acknowledged children. His focus remains squarely on his professional ambitions with Real Madrid and the French national team.

Career Highlights Eduardo Camavinga’s football journey began with Stade Rennais, where he made his professional debut at 16, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player. His early career saw him win the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in August 2019 and score his first goal for Rennes in December 2019. His high-profile transfer to Real Madrid in 2021 marked a significant milestone, where he has since collected two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Camavinga also played a key role in France’s run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, showcasing his versatility on the global stage.