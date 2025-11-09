Who Is Taron Egerton? Taron David Egerton is a Welsh actor recognized for his versatile performances across film and television. He brings a compelling blend of charm and intensity to his roles, captivating audiences worldwide. His breakout moment arrived with his starring turn as Eggsy in the action-comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service. This role cemented his status as a major new talent in British cinema.

Full Name Taron David Egerton Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Welsh, Irish Education Ysgol Penglais School, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father David Egerton Mother Christina Tina Pound Siblings Mary, Rosie

Early Life and Education Growing up in Wales after his parents’ divorce, Taron Egerton lived first on Anglesey and then in Aberystwyth. His mother, Christina Tina Pound, worked in social services, raising him as a single parent. Egerton attended Ysgol Penglais School before enrolling in the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He graduated in 2012, honing the craft that would soon launch his successful acting career.

Notable Relationships Taron Egerton’s relationships have drawn public interest, notably his long-term connection with assistant director Emily Thomas. They dated for six years, navigating busy schedules and media attention. Egerton and Thomas parted ways in April 2022 due to work pressures, and he has since been reported as single. There are no public records of him having children.