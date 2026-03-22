Happy birthday to William Shatner , Andrew Lloyd Webber , and George Benson ! March 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor William Shatner, 95 Renowned for his distinct acting style, Canadian actor and author William Shatner is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. He further solidified his television presence by starring in T. J. Hooker and earning critical acclaim for his role in Boston Legal. Shatner also holds the record as the oldest person to travel to space.



Little-known fact: A Halloween mask in William Shatner's likeness was painted white and used as the mask of Michael Myers in the original 1978 Halloween film.

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#2 Composer and Director Andrew Lloyd Webber, 78 Theatrical visionary Andrew Lloyd Webber, a British composer, redefined musical theater with his prolific and innovative works. His iconic shows like The Phantom of the Opera and Cats have achieved unparalleled global success and endured for decades. Lloyd Webber holds numerous accolades, including an EGOT.



Little-known fact: He composed his first musical, Cinderella Up The Beanstalk And Most Everywhere Else, at just 13 years old.

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#3 Singer and Guitarist George Benson, 83 An American jazz fusion guitarist and singer, George Benson is renowned for his extraordinary technical skill and smooth vocal delivery. He achieved global recognition with his triple-platinum album Breezin' and has collected an impressive ten Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: At age seven, George Benson first played the ukulele in a corner drug store, earning a few dollars for his performance.

#4 Actress Constance Wu, 44 An American actress known for her sharp performances, Constance Wu first captivated audiences as Jessica Huang in Fresh Off The Boat. Her impactful lead role in the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians further cemented her status in Hollywood. Wu also advocates for greater Asian American representation in media.



Little-known fact: Constance Wu considered pursuing graduate studies in speech pathology at Columbia University before fully committing to her acting career.

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#5 Businessman and Social Media Personality Dave Portnoy, 49 An American businessman and social media personality, David Scott Portnoy established Barstool Sports, growing it into a digital media empire with a massive following. He is widely recognized for his unfiltered personality and his viral One Bite Pizza Reviews.



Little-known fact: Before founding Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy launched a website called thegamblingman.com, sharing his sports betting picks while at the University of Michigan.

#6 Journalist Wolf Blitzer, 78 An influential American journalist and television news anchor, Wolf Isaac Blitzer is renowned for his calm and incisive reporting on both national and international affairs. His extensive career at CNN includes his role as lead political anchor and host of The Situation Room. Blitzer is also known for his authoritative books on US-Israel relations.



Little-known fact: Before his well-known CNN career, Wolf Isaac Blitzer wrote for Hebrew-language newspapers using aliases such as Ze'ev Blitzer and Ze'ev Barak, with "Ze'ev" meaning "wolf" and "Barak" meaning "lightning".

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#7 Singer and Producer Beverley Knight, 53 With a soulful voice and captivating stage presence, British singer and actress Beverley Knight has consistently delivered powerful performances. Knight has earned critical acclaim through her numerous hit singles and award-winning West End roles. She is a true icon of British music and theatre.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Beverley Knight had a degree in Religious Theology and Philosophy.

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#8 Guitarist Aaron North, 47 An American musician known for his intense and unpredictable guitar style, Aaron North shaped the sounds of influential rock bands. He co-founded The Icarus Line and later became a touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails, leaving a notable mark on live performances. North also co-established the music webzine and label Buddyhead.



Little-known fact: Aaron North retired from the music industry around 2008 due to mental illness, openly discussing his battles with bipolar disorder and depression.

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#9 Singer and Songwriter Jorge Ben Jor, 84 Brazilian musician Jorge Ben Jor, a pioneer of samba-rock, effortlessly fused samba, funk, and rock into a distinctive sound. His influential albums, including Africa Brasil, and hit singles like “Mas Que Nada,” defined his six-decade career and earned him global recognition. He also inspired a song about footballer Zico.



Little-known fact: His parents initially hoped he would become a lawyer or pediatrician before he found his calling in music.

#10 Rapper Ice Mc, 61 The British rapper Ian Colin Campbell, known as Ice MC, became a Eurodance sensation after launching his career in Italy. He is best known for his 1990s hits, including “Easy,” “Think About the Way,” and “It’s a Rainy Day,” which blended hip-house with raggamuffin rap. Ice MC's energetic stage presence defined his influential sound.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Ice MC toured Europe as a breakdancer in 1983.

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