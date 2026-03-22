Who Is Dave Portnoy? Dave Portnoy is an American businessman and social media personality known for his unfiltered commentary. His direct, often provocative style has cultivated a massive online following. His breakout moment came with the founding of Barstool Sports in 2003, which grew from a local Boston newspaper into a digital media empire. This platform established his “El Presidente” persona and unique brand of sports and pop culture content.

Full Name David Scott Portnoy Gender Male Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Dating Camryn D’Aloia; Legally Separated Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University Of Michigan Father Michael Portnoy Mother Linda Portnoy

Early Life and Education Growing up in Swampscott, Massachusetts, David Scott Portnoy was raised by his parents, Michael and Linda, in a Jewish household. He played baseball in high school, winning a league batting triple crown as a junior. Portnoy later attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 1999 with a degree in education, though he did not pursue a teaching career. During his college years, he launched thegamblingman.com, a website where he shared his sports betting picks, foreshadowing his future ventures.

Notable Relationships Currently, Dave Portnoy is dating Camryn D’Aloia, a relationship he publicly confirmed in 2025. He was previously married to Renee Satterthwaite in 2009, and they separated in 2017. Although legally separated, Portnoy and Satterthwaite remain technically married due to financial agreements, with Renee retaining access to his accounts, as discussed in a 2024 interview. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Dave Portnoy’s primary achievement is founding Barstool Sports, which began as a Boston-based print newspaper in 2003 and evolved into a prominent digital media company. He established the “El Presidente” persona, gaining millions of followers through its sports and pop culture content, including successful podcasts like Pardon My Take. Portnoy also launched the popular online show One Bite Pizza Reviews in 2017, where he rates pizza from establishments worldwide, significantly boosting the popularity of many reviewed pizzerias. In 2023, he repurchased Barstool Sports for one dollar after its sale to Penn Entertainment.