Who Is Wolf Blitzer? Wolf Isaac Blitzer is an American journalist and television news anchor, recognized for his calm and factual reporting style. He is a prominent and influential voice in global news coverage. He garnered national attention for his reporting on the Persian Gulf War for CNN in the early 1990s. His insightful coverage established him as a trusted figure on international affairs.

Full Name Wolf Isaac Blitzer Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish Jewish Education Kenmore West Senior High School, University at Buffalo, Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Hebrew University of Jerusalem Father David Blitzer Mother Cesia Blitzer Kids Ilana Blitzer

Early Life and Education Born in Augsburg, Germany, in 1948, Wolf Isaac Blitzer’s early life was shaped by his parents, Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors who immigrated to the US. He was raised in Kenmore, New York, after his family settled there. Blitzer pursued higher education at the University at Buffalo, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history, and later a Master of Arts in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University. He also studied abroad at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, learning Hebrew.

Notable Relationships Wolf Isaac Blitzer has been married to Lynn Greenfield since 1973, maintaining a private personal life despite his public career. They met in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. Blitzer and Greenfield share one daughter, Ilana Blitzer, born in 1981, with whom they co-parent. Ilana has pursued a career in journalism as a beauty editor.

Career Highlights Wolf Isaac Blitzer’s career as a television news anchor at CNN has spanned decades, marked by his comprehensive coverage of major global events. He became widely recognized for his reporting during the Persian Gulf War. He launched The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer in 2005, a program now formally known as The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown. Blitzer also served as CNN’s White House correspondent, earning an Emmy Award for his reporting on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Blitzer has collected numerous honors, including the Daniel Pearl Award and a George Foster Peabody Award, cementing his legacy as a fixture in broadcast journalism.