Who Is Constance Wu? Constance Wu is an American actress known for her compelling performances across film and television. Her roles often highlight the modern Asian American experience with sharp wit. She first gained widespread recognition starring in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of Jessica Huang. The show’s success marked a significant moment for Asian American representation in network television.

Full Name Constance Wu Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With Ryan Kattner Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Asian American Education Douglas S. Freeman High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute, State University Of New York At Purchase Father Fang-Sheng Wu

Early Life and Education Constance Wu was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, into a Taiwanese American family. Her father, Fang-Sheng Wu, worked as a biology and genetics professor, while her mother pursued a career as a computer programmer. She discovered her passion for acting through local theater during her time at Douglas S. Freeman High School and later honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Wu ultimately earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from the State University of New York at Purchase in 2005.

Notable Relationships Constance Wu has maintained a private personal life, though her relationship with actor Ben Hethcoat was publicly known from 2011 to 2018. She later addressed online criticism regarding their interracial relationship. Wu has two children with her partner, musician Ryan Kattner, a daughter born in August 2020 and a son born before July 2023. The couple prefers to keep details of their family life out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Constance Wu’s acting career gained significant momentum with her starring role as Jessica Huang in the acclaimed ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat. This groundbreaking series, which premiered in 2015, ran for six seasons and earned her multiple Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations. Her film career reached new heights with the lead role in the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $238 million worldwide and securing her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. Wu further showcased her range in films like the crime drama Hustlers in 2019, where she starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, and later released her memoir, Making a Scene, in 2022.