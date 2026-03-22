Who Is George Benson? George Washington Benson is an American jazz fusion guitarist and singer, celebrated for his smooth vocalizations and nimble guitar work. His unique style effortlessly blends jazz, R&B, and pop, earning him a global following. He rose to widespread fame with his 1976 album, Breezin’, which featured the hit vocal track “This Masquerade.” The album achieved triple-platinum status, topping the Billboard charts.

Full Name George Washington Benson Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Johnnie Lee Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Connelley Vocational High School, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Berklee College of Music Father Charles Evans Mother Irma Benson Kids Robert Marcus Christopher Steven George Jr, Johnnie Jr, Keith Given

Early Life and Education Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, George Washington Benson’s early musical talent was nurtured by his stepfather, Thomas Lee Collier, who taught him guitar. He began performing at a young age, even recording a single at nine years old. Benson attended Connelley Vocational High School, though he left to pursue music. His dedication led to an honorary degree from Pittsburgh Public Schools in 1987 and an Honorary Doctor of Music from Berklee College of Music in 1990.

Notable Relationships George Washington Benson has maintained a long-standing marriage to Johnnie Lee since 1965. Their enduring partnership has been a private but consistent aspect of his public life. Benson shares seven children with Johnnie Lee, with whom he has built a family rooted in strong values. He also had a son, Keith Given, from an earlier marriage.

Career Highlights George Washington Benson’s jazz and R&B recordings have secured his place as a musical icon, with his album Breezin’ achieving triple-platinum success and topping the Billboard charts. He has consistently delivered hit singles like “Give Me the Night” and “Turn Your Love Around.” Beyond his own performances, Benson collaborated with jazz legends such as Miles Davis and Quincy Jones, expanding his influence across the music industry. He was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master in 2009. To date, George Benson has collected ten Grammy Awards across various categories, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and celebrated artist.