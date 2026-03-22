Who Is Andrew Lloyd Webber? Andrew Lloyd Webber is a British composer and theatrical impresario recognized for his profound impact on modern musical theater. His evocative scores and innovative productions have redefined the genre for global audiences. He first captivated the public with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a pop oratorio that grew into a worldwide phenomenon. This early success laid the groundwork for his prolific and enduring career.

Full Name Andrew Lloyd Webber Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Madeleine Gurdon Net Worth $1.2 billion Nationality British Education Magdalen College, Oxford, Royal College of Music Father William Lloyd Webber Mother Jean Hermione Johnstone Siblings Julian Lloyd Webber Kids Imogen Lloyd Webber, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber, William Richard Lloyd Webber, Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber

Early Life and Education Music filled the London home where Andrew Lloyd Webber was born; his father was a composer and organist, and his mother a violinist and pianist. He began playing piano at age three and composed by age six. He attended Westminster School and briefly studied history at Magdalen College, Oxford. Lloyd Webber soon left to pursue his passion for musical theater at the Royal College of Music.

Notable Relationships Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently married to Madeleine Gurdon, his third wife, whom he wed in 1991. He was previously married to singer Sarah Brightman and earlier to Sarah Hugill. Lloyd Webber has five children: Imogen and Nicholas with Hugill, and Alastair, William, and Isabella with Gurdon, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seminal musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita, have captivated millions globally. The Phantom of the Opera remains Broadway’s longest-running show, grossing over $6 billion worldwide. Beyond composing, he founded The Really Useful Group, which oversees his extensive musical empire and owns several prominent London theaters. Lloyd Webber also established the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, supporting arts, culture, and heritage. His unparalleled contributions have earned him an EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Awards—along with a knighthood and a life peerage for services to music.