Andrew Lloyd Webber at an event, wearing a blue shirt, showcasing his influence in musical theater and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Born

March 22, 1948

Died
Birthplace

London, England

Age

78 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Andrew Lloyd Webber?

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a British composer and theatrical impresario recognized for his profound impact on modern musical theater. His evocative scores and innovative productions have redefined the genre for global audiences.

He first captivated the public with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a pop oratorio that grew into a worldwide phenomenon. This early success laid the groundwork for his prolific and enduring career.

Full NameAndrew Lloyd Webber
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Madeleine Gurdon
Net Worth$1.2 billion
NationalityBritish
EducationMagdalen College, Oxford, Royal College of Music
FatherWilliam Lloyd Webber
MotherJean Hermione Johnstone
SiblingsJulian Lloyd Webber
KidsImogen Lloyd Webber, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber, William Richard Lloyd Webber, Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber

Early Life and Education

Music filled the London home where Andrew Lloyd Webber was born; his father was a composer and organist, and his mother a violinist and pianist. He began playing piano at age three and composed by age six.

He attended Westminster School and briefly studied history at Magdalen College, Oxford. Lloyd Webber soon left to pursue his passion for musical theater at the Royal College of Music.

Notable Relationships

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently married to Madeleine Gurdon, his third wife, whom he wed in 1991. He was previously married to singer Sarah Brightman and earlier to Sarah Hugill.

Lloyd Webber has five children: Imogen and Nicholas with Hugill, and Alastair, William, and Isabella with Gurdon, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seminal musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita, have captivated millions globally. The Phantom of the Opera remains Broadway’s longest-running show, grossing over $6 billion worldwide.

Beyond composing, he founded The Really Useful Group, which oversees his extensive musical empire and owns several prominent London theaters. Lloyd Webber also established the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, supporting arts, culture, and heritage.

His unparalleled contributions have earned him an EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Awards—along with a knighthood and a life peerage for services to music.

Signature Quote

“You’re the luckiest person in the entire world if you know what you really want to do, which I was lucky enough to know when I was very young.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.