Who Is William Shatner? William Shatner is a Canadian actor and author, celebrated for his commanding presence and distinctive delivery in numerous roles across film and television. His prolific career has left an indelible mark on popular culture, spanning more than seven decades. His breakout moment arrived in 1966 when he debuted as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series, transforming him into a global icon. The show’s unexpected syndication success cemented his enduring fame; he is also known for his trademark dramatic pauses.

Full Name William Shatner Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Living with Elizabeth Anderson Martin Net Worth $100 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education McGill University Father Joseph Shatner Mother Ann Garmaise Siblings Joy Rutenberg, Farla Cohen Kids Leslie Carol Shatner, Lisabeth Shatner, Melanie Shatner

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, William Shatner experienced an upbringing within a Conservative Jewish household. His father, Joseph Shatner, worked as a clothing manufacturer, and William developed an early interest in performance, acting in radio productions for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. He attended Willingdon Elementary School and West Hill High School in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Shatner later pursued higher education at McGill University, graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1952.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked William Shatner’s long life, including four marriages. He is currently living with his former wife, Elizabeth Anderson Martin, though they have not remarried. Shatner shares three daughters—Leslie Carol, Lisabeth, and Melanie—with his first wife, Gloria Rand. His earlier marriages were to Marcy Lafferty and Nerine Kidd.

Career Highlights William Shatner’s career is defined by his iconic portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, a role he reprised in several feature films and animated series. Beyond the USS Enterprise, he starred as the titular character in the police drama T. J. Hooker. His ventures extended into authorship, penning a series of science fiction novels, TekWar, which were adapted for television. Shatner also has a notable music career, releasing spoken-word albums such as ‘The Transformed Man’. To date, Shatner has collected multiple accolades, including two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Denny Crane in Boston Legal, cementing his versatility across genres.