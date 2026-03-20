Happy birthday to Spike Lee , IJustine , and John de Lancie ! March 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Spike Lee, 69 Known for his unflinching cinematic vision, American film director Spike Lee has consistently brought powerful, socially conscious narratives to the screen. He achieved critical acclaim for films like Do the Right Thing and earned an Academy Award for BlacKkKlansman, while also teaching at New York University.



Little-known fact: Few people realize that Shelton Jackson Lee received his famous nickname “Spike” from his mother during his childhood in Brooklyn.

RELATED:

#2 American Youtuber Ijustine, 42 American YouTuber Justine Ezarik rose to prominence as a pioneering online personality known for her tech enthusiasm and authentic vlogs. Her viral "300-page iPhone bill" video in 2007 cemented her internet fame, while also leading to acting roles and authoring a New York Times bestselling memoir.



She hosts the "Same Brain" podcast with her sister Jenna Ezarik.



Little-known fact: She provided the voice for Passion Fruit in the popular Cartoon Network series Annoying Orange.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Actor John De Lancie, 78 An American actor and voice artist with a commanding presence, John de Lancie is widely recognized for his portrayal of the mischievous Q in Star Trek. He has lent his distinctive voice to animated series like My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic as Discord, and is also a prolific writer and director. De Lancie is a vocal advocate for secularism and humanism.



Little-known fact: John de Lancie did not learn to read until he was twelve years old, overcoming early struggles with dyslexia.

#4 English Actress Freema Agyeman, 47 An engaging British actress, Freema Agyeman rose to international fame for her role as Martha Jones in the BBC series Doctor Who. She is also known for her compelling performances in the Netflix drama Sense8 and the medical series New Amsterdam.



Little-known fact: Before she began her professional acting career, Freema Agyeman changed the spelling of her birth name from “Frema” to “Freema” to avoid pronunciation issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Author Lois Lowry, 89 An American writer renowned for tackling profound subjects in young adult fiction, Lois Lowry has penned over 50 books. Her acclaimed works include the Newbery Medal-winning novels Number the Stars and The Giver. Lowry's stories often explore human connection and challenging societal issues for her eager readers.



Little-known fact: Before writing professionally, Lois Lowry worked as a freelance journalist and photographer.

#6 Canadian Actor and Director Xavier Dolan, 37 Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Canadian film director and actor Xavier Dolan garnered international acclaim at age 20 for his debut feature, I Killed My Mother. He has since directed numerous award-winning films, including Mommy and It's Only the End of the World. Dolan also directed Adele's popular music videos, “Hello” and “Easy on Me.”



Little-known fact: Before becoming a celebrated filmmaker, Xavier Dolan had an extensive career as a voice actor, dubbing many popular films into Quebec French.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Animator, Producer, Screenwriter, and Voice Actor Chris Wedge, 69 Recognized for his foundational work in computer-generated animation, American filmmaker and animator Chris Wedge brought beloved characters to life. He co-founded Blue Sky Studios, directed the hit Ice Age, and earned an Academy Award for his short film Bunny. Wedge also provided the iconic voice for Scrat.



Little-known fact: Before his animation career, Chris Wedge animated key sequences for the cult classic Tron in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 English-Scottish Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Alex Kapranos, 54 Known for his charismatic stage presence, Scottish musician and songwriter Alex Kapranos emerged as the frontman of the acclaimed band Franz Ferdinand. He gained global recognition after their debut album secured the Mercury Music Prize in 2004 and spawned hit singles.

His career also includes work as a record producer and author, showcasing his diverse creative talents.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in music, Alex Kapranos held a variety of jobs, including chef, barman, waiter, delivery driver, and even an IT lecturer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Politician Willie Brown, 92 An American politician and attorney, Willie Lewis Brown Jr. rose to prominence as the longest-serving Speaker of the California State Assembly. His leadership significantly shaped California's legislative landscape for over a decade. Brown later made history as the first African American Mayor of San Francisco, overseeing a period of significant urban development.



Little-known fact: Willie Lewis Brown Jr. worked as a janitor while attending law school to help cover his educational expenses.

#10 South African-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Actor Dean Geyer, 40 South African Australian singer and actor Dean Geyer first gained attention on Australian Idol. He later transitioned into acting with roles on Neighbours and the US series Glee.



Little-known fact: Geyer's father, Keith Geyer, is a sensei in JKA Karate and appeared in two South African films.

ADVERTISEMENT